ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

‘Trash walking’ uncovers usable products in NYC garbage piles

By Katie Corrado
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GDAtv_0jNyAyyt00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Anna Sacks is an environmental activist living in Manhattan, but she’s better known on social media as “The Trash Walker.”

She spends most nights sifting through curbside garbage, saving stuff destined for life in a landfill.

Her trash hauls have amassed millions of social media views, uncovering everything from vintage designer ties in residential waste, to graphing calculators tossed by New York City public schools, to bags of drug-store staples.

“That’s very typical of CVS and Walgreens,” said Sacks. “If an item is approaching the best-buy date, if the item is no longer in season – so it’s related to past holidays – they toss it.”

PIX11 News went on a trash walk with Sacks, where she salvaged several items from a CVS’s trash, including damaged boxes of tampons, bandages, and over-the-counter medications. None of the products were close to expiration.

At the trash outside a nearby Walgreens store, Sacks also found cans of unexpired beer, candy, chips and soda, socks, eyeliner, tape, and hair clips. All items were in original packaging.

“Retailers arbitrarily get to decide, ‘this thing is no longer in season, it’s no longer in style, let me destroy it and then count it as a loss and lower my taxable income,’’ said Sacks. “It’s extremely common. This is the way of doing business.”

Sacks said destroying products is common practice for drug stores and high-end designers alike. A viral Tik Tok video she made, showing deliberately damaged Coach bags, even forced the company to change its policy.

The root of the problem, she believes, is simple: we have too much stuff.

“We currently are using two-and-a-half times what the Earth can regenerate in one year,” said Sacks. “So we are in debt – a deep debt – to the Earth. And we know scientifically that we can’t continue consuming and overproducing in this way. It’s a physical impossibility.”

CVS released a statement to PIX11 News, reading:

“We work with nonprofit organizations to arrange for damaged or near-expired goods from our stores to be donated to communities in need. To help ensure that unused products are donated in a safe manner, most consumable products must be at least one month from its expiration date to be eligible for donation.

Our product disposal guidelines and procedures comply with applicable state and federal regulations, and they are consistent with that of the retail industry. In 2021, 50% of all waste was diverted to recycling or reuse and we donated about $140 million worth of product to charitable organizations across the country, including Feeding America.

We also have initiatives in place to reduce the amount of waste generated at our retail stores and other facilities. Our approach optimizes the liquidation, donation and recycling of unsalable products and works to reduce the number of these products that come into our stores.”

When asked about specific items Sacks recovered – all individually sealed, with 2024 expiration dates – we did not hear back.

PIX11 News also reached out to Walgreens.

“Walgreens works diligently to divert from landfill unsold or discontinued products such as food, toiletries and household items,” a spokesperson said. “We work with numerous partners to donate and liquidate a wide variety of products. In fiscal 2021, Walgreens (which includes Duane Reade) donated 10 million pounds of product and liquidated 7.7 million pounds.”

Sacks said that she often experiences an initial willingness to change or talk about it, but then no real action.

For now, her trash walks will continue. And, she finds a home for everything she recovers – whether that’s with herself, a friend, or a neighbor in need.

“If it’s usable, it should continue to be used,” said Sacks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Customers work to save iconic East Village candy store

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Fried Oreos, french fries and egg creams have made Ray’s Candy Store a popular destination in the city, but it’s owner Ray Alvarez who makes it a New York institution.  He opened the store in 1974. As the 50th anniversary approaches, they’re celebrating a greater milestone. Alvarez turns 90 years […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

‘Frenzy’: Cyber Monday shopping tips from budgeting expert

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Cyber Monday is here again, and budgeting expert Andrea Woroch joined PIX11 Morning News to share some tips on snagging the best online shopping deals. Some items, however, are worth waiting for, with even steeper discounts to be had down the road, Woroch said. “It can be very overwhelming and the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Dietitian details how not to be an ‘Almond Parent’

New York (PIX11) – An “almond parent” is a new term for parents that are restrictive about their child’s eating habits that originated on TikTok. Dietitian Laura Cipullo joined New York Living on Tuesday with tips to avoid being an almond parent. Watch the video player for the full interview.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

FlightAware Misery Map shows lots of problems at LaGuardia Airport

QUEENS (PIX11) — Thanksgiving weekend travelers didn’t have many complaints inside LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal A on Sunday. “We haven’t had extra long waits or anything,” said Mandy Kimbelton, flying from LGA to Florida. “That’s been completely fine.”  She was flying with her husband, Nate. “It’s been pretty smooth, to be honest with you,” he said. […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

NYPD officers seize $10 million in luxury knockoffs in Canal Street area

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Police in Lower Manhattan seized more than $10 million worth of counterfeit luxury goods on Monday, NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. They also made 17 arrests, Maddrey said. In total, the bags, shoes and more that officers seized filled three, large trucks. Monday’s operation in the area of Canal Street […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Christmas comes alive with poinsettias at NJ greenhouse

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J. – In a sea of red, with patches of white and green, one Hunterdon County greenhouse is looking like Christmas. At Hionis Greenhouse, more than a quarter of a million poinsettias await their home this holiday season. “You know, without poinsettias, I don’t think you can celebrate the right way,” said Tim […]
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Champagne is a must at the Champers Social Club in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Everything at the Champers Social Club is elevated by the champagne. The Manhattan brunch spot serves elegant dishes like duck, quiche, salmon toast, and yogurt with figs. PIX11’s Kirstin Cole got to sample the dishes during a recent visit to the Crosby Street spot. Watch her full report in the video […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Chef who fed 9/11 workers certified for cancer treatment

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — John Moogan, a Greenwich Village chef who developed lung cancer 10 years after he volunteered to feed first responders near ground zero, received a screening Monday from the NYU World Trade Center Health Program and thanked PIX11 News for heeding his call for help. “The ball started rolling with you,” Moogan […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

New York City settles into the holiday spirit

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — People across New York City are getting into the holiday spirit. PIX11’s Steve Kuzj has more on this story in the video player. For even more holiday events around New York City, check out PIX11’s holiday event guide.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Video: ATM stolen in Kearny

KEARNY, N.J. (PIX11) — Thieves were caught on camera busting their way into a gas station, swiping an ATM and getting away in a stolen SUV. It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday at the Exxon Mini-Mart at 514 Kearny Avenue. Surveillance video shows three people getting out of the car, and after a few seconds, one of […]
KEARNY, NJ
PIX11

NYPD officers rescue malnourished dog, seven puppies in Queens; arrest owner

QUEENS (PIX11) — NYPD officers in Queens rescued a severely malnourished Great Dane and her seven puppies during a traffic stop on Saturday night, according to the 104th Precinct. Officers spotted the dogs during a vehicle stop on Woodhaven Boulevard. They were “in a confined plastic container,” police said. The mom and puppies were brought […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Adams to hold New York City mental health briefing

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams is set to make an announcement and field questions Tuesday morning on mental health issues in New York City. Specifics of the announcement were not immediately known in the hours ahead of Adams’ 11 a.m. briefing, but it was scheduled just one day after the mayor heralded a […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man stabs, bites victim in Brooklyn subway station: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man stabbed and bit another man after an argument inside a Brooklyn subway station, police said Sunday. The victim, 19, had a verbal dispute with the attacker inside the Pennsylvania Avenue subway station on Nov. 23 around 2:45 p.m., officials said. The argument escalated. The attacker stabbed the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

55K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy