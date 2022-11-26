ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Woman identified after being found shot to death at west Phoenix hotel; police ask public for help

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are asking the public for help after a woman was found shot to death at a west Phoenix hotel Saturday afternoon. Officers responded just before 4 p.m. on Saturday to a hotel located near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road. According to Sgt. Brian Bower, the woman, now identified as 23-year-old Monica Alicia Yvette Hernandez was found dead inside a room after being discovered by a maintenance worker. When officers arrived, they learned she had been shot but didn’t describe the extent of her injuries nor if there were any signs of trauma.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man found shot, killed inside car in west Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a murder after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in west Phoenix. Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road at 1:40 p.m. on Nov. 27 and found 25-year-old John Martinez inside a car. Martinez had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man shot, multiple people detained in Phoenix

GRAPHIC: An Arizona's Family investigation revealed some men accused of shooting at Phoenix officers were prohibited possessors and should've been behind bars. Search continues for Flagstaff man after wife swept away at sea in Mexico. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. NAU professor Yeon-Su Kim was swept away while kayaking in...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dies after being hit by car overnight in Laveen Village

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after he was hit by a car early Monday morning in Laveen Village. Phoenix police responded to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian on Southern Avenue just east of the South Mountain Freeway around 3 a.m. The man who had been struck, later identified as 29-year-old Darrle Woody, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the driver stayed at the scene of the crash.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Police searching for suspect who reportedly shot, killed a man in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are searching for the suspect who reportedly shot and killed a man Friday night in Phoenix. Around 10 p.m., officers said they were called to a hospital where an adult man, later identified as Tecon Jackson, was being treated for a gunshot wound. Officers learned that the shooting happened near 7th Avenue and Culver Street and that Jackson was taken to the hospital by family members. Jackson later died from his injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman in wheelchair dies after being hit by a car in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a woman in west Phoenix Saturday evening. Around 6:45 p.m., Phoenix police responded to the report of a hit and run near 63rd Avenue and Palm Lane, north of McDowell Road. Officers arrived and found a woman in a wheelchair with injuries; she was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Family remembers father of 4 shot and killed in Phoenix park

Officers arrived at a Speedy Cash loans building and found one man shot. GRAPHIC: An Arizona's Family investigation revealed some men accused of shooting at Phoenix officers were prohibited possessors and should've been behind bars. Search continues for Flagstaff man after wife swept away at sea in Mexico. Updated: 4...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after being hit by car on freeway in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being hit by a car on the freeway in Phoenix Sunday evening. On Monday, the man was identified as 36-year-old Brandon Lee Goldtooth. Around 7:30 p.m., Department of Public Safety officials responded to the I-17 and Northern Avenue for the report of a man lying on the road after being hit by a car. DPS says the collision temporarily blocked three lanes on the freeway, including the HOV lane.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Man dead after being hit by vehicle on I-17 near Northern Ave

PHOENIX — A man has died after he was hit by a vehicle on Interstate 17 near Northern Avenue Sunday night. It is unknown why the man was in the roadway. Southbound lanes at I-17 were temporarily closed at Northern Avenue. The I-17 has since reopened. This crash is...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Suspect wanted for robbing Arizona City car wash at gunpoint

ARIZONA CITY, Ariz. - The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who robbed an Arizona City car wash at gunpoint earlier this week. Deputies say a man displayed a gun and demanded money at a car wash near Tecna Road and Battaglia Drive on Nov. 23. The...
ARIZONA CITY, AZ

