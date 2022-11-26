ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

SFGate

Staley: SC's Boston a game-time decision vs. No. 15 UCLA

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said Aliyah Boston's availability for No. 15 UCLA on Tuesday night is a game-time decision. Boston missed the final two quarters of the top-ranked Gamecocks 85-38 win over Hampton on Sunday after falling hard on a drive to the basket right before halftime. Moments later, Boston headed to the locker room and returned in the third quarter with a walking boot around her right foot and ankle.
COLUMBIA, SC
SFGate

San Diego 71, Longwood 68

SAN DIEGO (5-3) J.Delaire 6-10 2-5 14, Lynch 0-2 0-0 0, Sisoho Jawara 2-9 0-0 5, Townsend 6-8 0-0 15, E.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, McKinney 4-9 6-7 15, Earlington 6-13 1-1 13, Turner 2-4 0-0 5, Pierre 1-1 1-2 4, Gultekin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 10-15 71. Halftime_San Diego...
SAN DIEGO, CA
SFGate

Curry, Warriors cruise to 137-114 win over Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Stephen Curry had 25 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, Jordan Poole pitched in 24 points off the bench and the Golden State Warriors used a 47-point first quarter to spark a 137-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. Draymond Green had his first double-double...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kirk Herbstreit says Penn State could go to Rose Bowl ahead of Ohio State

For all of the speculating about Penn State’s bowl projections we have been reviewing for the past few weeks, there could be one path to the Rose Bowl that we have yet to discuss. Could the Rose Bowl welcome Penn State as the Big Ten’s representative over Ohio State? Kirk Herbstreit laid out the case for that scenario on Tuesday night during the revealing of this week’s College Football Playoff rankings. The Rose Bowl is tied to take the Big Ten champion unless that team is playing in the College Football Playoff in a year when the Rose Bowl is not...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

