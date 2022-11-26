For all of the speculating about Penn State’s bowl projections we have been reviewing for the past few weeks, there could be one path to the Rose Bowl that we have yet to discuss. Could the Rose Bowl welcome Penn State as the Big Ten’s representative over Ohio State? Kirk Herbstreit laid out the case for that scenario on Tuesday night during the revealing of this week’s College Football Playoff rankings. The Rose Bowl is tied to take the Big Ten champion unless that team is playing in the College Football Playoff in a year when the Rose Bowl is not...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO