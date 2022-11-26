Photo Of Steph Curry Going Viral

A photo of Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is going viral.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Utah Jazz on Friday night in San Francisco.

Before the game, a fantastic photo of Steph Curry went viral on social media.

The Warriors posted the photo (Bleacher Report has also posted it) of Curry with tons of fans behind him, waiting to get their jerseys signed.

The post from Bleacher Report has over 9,000 likes in less than 90 minutes.

The two-time MVP has spent his entire career with the Warriors after being selected with the seventh overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.

Over the last eight seasons, he has led the Warriors to the NBA Finals six times (and they have won four titles in that span).

At 34, he shows no signs of slowing down, as he is averaging 31.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.

The eight-time NBA All-Star is also shooting 52.4% from the field and 44.4% from the three-point range.

In a game earlier this month, he had 50 points, nine rebounds and six assists (on 17/28 shooting from the field, 7/11 from the three-point range).

In addition to the MVPs, All-Star Games and NBA Championships, he's also won the Finals MVP, the scoring title (twice), made the All-NBA team eight times and in 2017, the Warriors had the best regular season record in the history of the NBA (73-9).

Last season, he passed Ray Allen for the most three-pointers made in NBA history.

The long list of accomplishments Curry has had over his NBA career is likely far from complete, and he is arguably a top-ten player in the league's history.