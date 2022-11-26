Section 3 girls basketball scores for the 2022-23 season

To report Section 3 girls basketball scores: Coaches or team representatives are asked to send Section 3 girls basketball scores as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@uticaod.com . Please include a name and contact number.

The girls basketball scores for the 2022-23 season will be listed below by date.

Section 3 girls basketball scores from Monday, November 28

Oriskany 52, Sauquoit Valley 44

SAUQUOIT VALLEY (0-1): Alaina Weaver 10 1-2 26; Julia Zegarelli 1 1-2 3; Allison Crandall 0 0-0 0; Makayla Land 7 0-0 15; Sydney Nattress 0 0-0 0; Jadyn Land 0 0-0 0; Hannah Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 2-4 44.

ORISKANY (1-0): Addison Fabbio 2 2-2 7; Kaelyn Fabbio 2 0-0 5; Jordyn Coleman 8 1-2 22; Chloe Seamons 4 0-1 8; Aolani Roberts 1 0-0 2; Kaylee Burnop 4 0-0 8. Totals: 21 3-5 52.

Sauquoit Valley 13 5 13 13 - 44

Oriskany 15 7 13 17 - 52

Three-pointers: Sauquoit Valley 6 (Weaver 5, M.Land 1); Oriskany 7 (Coleman 5, A.Fabbio 1, K.Fabbio 1).

Stats of note: Sauquoit Valley (M.Land 14 rebounds, seven assists, three steals; J.Land eight rebounds; Weaver four steals).

Next up: Oriskany plays at Adirondack Wednesday. Sauquoit Valley plays its home opener Friday against Frankfort-Schuyler.

Section 3 girls basketball scores from Saturday, November 26

West Canada Valley 59, Westmoreland 31

WESTMORELAND (0-1): Kylie Oakes 0 0-0 0; Jacqueline Downs 0 1-2 1; Madalynne Enos 9 0-0 20; Julianna Otis 1 0-0 3; Ella McGregor 1 0-0 2; Juliana Acee 0 0-0 0; Olivia Moore 1 0-0 2; Molly Nestved 0 0-2 0; Emily Gubbins 0 0-0 0; Gabriella Moore 0 3-6 3; Adyson Archer 0 0-0 0; Adriana Pearsall 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 4-10 31.

WEST CANADA VALLEY (1-0): Hanna Burdick 4 0-0 12; Bella Borden 2 0-0 6; Erin Gorinshek 3 1-2 7; Jenna Beam 0 0-0 0; Brooke Reddigton 0 0-0 0; Ava Fellows 2 0-1 4; Reese Fellows 4 1-4 9; Analyce Grabowski 8 4-7 21. Totals: 23 6-14 59.

Westmoreland 2 7 12 10 - 31

West Canada Valley 12 20 17 10 - 59

Three-pointers: Westmoreland 3 (Enos 2, Otis 1); West Canada Valley 7 (Burdick 4, Borden 2, Grabowski 1).

Stats of note: West Canada Valley (R.Fellows 14 rebounds, eight assists; Gorinshek eight rebounds, two blocked shots; Grabowski six steals; A.Fellows six rebounds).

Next up: Wet Canada Valley plays at Little Falls Wednesday. Westmoreland plays its first home game Wednesday against Herkimer.

Utica-Notre Dame 66, Syracuse-Christian Brothers Academy 49

at Baldwinsville High School

NOTRE DAME (1-1): Alexa Durso 4 0-0 12; Lauren Kulpa 0-0-0; Erin Trinkaus 2-0-4; Maggie Trinkaus 3-0-6; Sydney Sehring 2-0-6; Vita Waters 3-2-8; Amanie Jadwick 1-0-3; Ella Trinkaus 8-3-19; Victoria Duverge 4-0-8. Totals: 27-5-66.

CHRISTIAN BROTHERS ACADEMY (0-2): Cara Macaluso 1-0-2; Amelia Bonacci 1-0-2; Liana Thomas 1-0-2; Lilah Kitch 0-1-1; Chianna Williams 9-2-25; Carmella Fairbanks 4-0-10; Sydney Vaughn 3-0-7. Totals: 19-3-49.

Notre Dame 19 13 16 18 - 66

Christian Brothers Academy 7 11 9 22 - 49

Three-pointers: Notre Dame 7 (Durso 4, Sehring 2, Jadwick 1); Christian Brothers Academy 8 (Williams 5, Fairbanks 2, Vaughn 1).

Stats of Note: Notre Dame (El.Trinkaus nine rebounds, six blocked shots, three steals; M.Trinkaus 11 rebounds; Waters seven rebounds).

Note: Jamesville-DeWitt defeated Baldwinsville 52-45 in the tournament championshio game.

Next up: Notre Dame opens Tri-Valley League play with a Dec. 9 trip to Whitesboro.

Section 3 girls basketball scores from Friday, November 25

Jamesville-DeWitt 68, Utica-Notre Dame 42

at Baldwinsville High School

NOTRE DAME(0-1): Alexa Durso 1 0-0 3; Lauren Kulpa 0 0-0 0; Erin Trinkaus 0 0-0 0; Maggie Trinkaus 1 3-4 5; Sydney Sehring 1 0-0 3; Vita Waters 2 0-2 4; Amanie Jadwick 1 3-3 5; Ella Trinkaus 7 5-8 22; Victoria Duverge 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 11-17 42.

JAMESVILLE-DeWITT (1-0): Aniyah Neal 7 6-6 21; Sadie Withers 5 0-0 13; Macy Durkin 5 0-0 12; Lindsay Parker 0 1-2 1; Ava Sandroni 5 3-4 13; Grace Hobika 2 0-0 4; Sophia Zoghby 1 2-3 4. Totals: 25 12-15 68.

Notre Dame 15 6 14 7 - 42

Jamesville-DeWitt 21 12 24 11 - 68

Three-pointers: Notre Dame 5 (El.Trinkaus 3, Durso 1, Sehring 1); Jamesville-DeWitt 6 (Withers 3, Durkin 2, Neal 1).

Stats of note: Notre Dame (Duverge seven rebounds).

Next up: Baldwinsville defeated Christian Brothers Academy of Syracuse 55-47 in the other first round game. Jamesville-DeWitt plays Baldwins for the tournament championshi following Saturday's consolation game between Notre Dame and Christian Brothers Academy.

