alabamawx.com
Tornado Watch Issued for Several Counties in the Western Part of Central Alabama Until 11 pm
The Storm Prediction Center and NWS Birmingham have issued a TORNADO WATCH effective immediately for the following counties in Central Alabama: Bibb, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Marengo, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, and Walker. The Tornado Watch is set to expire at 11 pm tonight. In the watch area, a...
alabamawx.com
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings over Northeast Mississippi and Northwest Alabama
Severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Colbert, Franklin, and Lauderdale counties in Northwest Alabama until 1 p.m. The severe thunderstorm warning continues for northwestern Marion County until 1 p.m. as well. The severe storm there is approaching Hackleburg. Prentiss and Tishomingo counties in NE Mississippi are also...
alabamawx.com
Big Picture at 4 pm: Tornado Watch Will be Needed for Parts of Central Alabama in Next Couple of Hours
Severe weather continues across the South this afternoon and will peak over the next few hours. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Jackson County in Northeast Alabama. A wind gust of 56 mph was recorded at the Huntsville International Airport at 2:38 pm. A flash flood warning remains in effect for Colbert, Franklin, and Lauderdale counties.
alabamawx.com
Severe Storms Possible Across Alabama Tonight
ACTIVE 24 HOURS AHEAD: The weather is clear and cold across Alabama early this morning with temperatures mostly in the 40s; we are seeing some 30s over the eastern counties. Clouds will increase today with a high in the 67-71 degree range, and some rain could break out this afternoon as moisture surges northward.
alabamawx.com
Severe Storms Threaten Alabama Through Tonight
**No afternoon Weather Briefing video today due to ongoing severe weather**. RADAR CHECK: Strong to severe storms continue to develop over the Tennessee Valley of North Alabama this afternoon… producing hail and strong winds in spots. A tornado warning is also in effect for parts of Washington County, in Southwest Alabama, at mid-afternoon.
alabamawx.com
PDS Tornado Watch Issued to the West of Alabama
As expected, the SPC and NWS offices across the region have coordinated on a PDS Tornado Watch that will go until 7 p.m. CDT. The watch mentions the possibility of numerous strong tornadoes. Category: ALL POSTS. About the Author (Author Profile) Bill Murray is the President of The Weather Factory....
alabamawx.com
Northern Mississippi Storms Pose a Hail Threat as They Move Into Tennessee Valley of North Alabama
Moisture is surging back into Mississippi, Alabama, and western Tennessee. Non-surface-based storms have formed in that area where warmth and moisture is being advected, or transported northeastward. Storms extend from near Selmer in southern Tennesseesouthward to near Walnut, MS along US-72 to southwest of New Albany, back to north of...
alabamawx.com
Severe Storms Possible Tomorrow Night/Early Wednesday Morning
DRY TODAY: With a good supply of sunshine, we project a high in the mid 60s this afternoon across the northern half of Alabama… some South Alabama communities will see low 70s. Clouds increase tomorrow ahead of a storm system, and a few showers could break out by late afternoon as moisture levels rise quickly. The high tomorrow will be in the 67-71 degree range.
WAAY-TV
Some North Alabama schools cancel after-school plans Tuesday due to severe weather threat
The threat of severe weather is causing some schools to alter plans Tuesday. Here's the current list of impacted school districts:. Calhoun Community College will switch all evening classes to remote learning. Huntsville City Schools canceled all after-school activities Tuesday. Extended-day, athletics, extracurricular activities and on-campus events will not occur...
alabamawx.com
Sunday Weather Briefing: Storms Return Tuesday Night into Wednesday
Saturday was a mild, breezy, and wet affair across Alabama. Winds averaged some 8-16 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph. Rain and storms moved into the state at late afternoon, and pushed eastward across the state during the evening and overnight. Some gusts to near 40 mph were observed. A tornado watch was in effect for Mobile and Baldwin counties in Alabama, as well as counties in Northwest Florida.
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Visit Cheaha Mountain, the highest point in Alabama
Rising above the clouds, it earned the name “Island in the Sky.” The Creek Nation labeled it “Chaha,” meaning “high place” in the Muskogee language. At 2,407 feet above sea level, Cheaha State Park towers over the rest of Alabama as its highest point. This oasis in the north Alabama town of Delta stretches wide across the horizon in the midst of 2,799 acres of state park, plus the surrounding 392,567 acres of the Talladega National Forest, which in turn encompasses more than 7,000 acres of the Cheaha Wilderness. It affords a rare luxury in these crowded times – miles of vista oblivious to human touch.
alabamawx.com
A Brunch-Time Look at Alabama’s Weather
The surface low responsible for the weather we experienced yesterday and are having today is near Cleveland. Clouds are thick across the Great Lakes and southward in the colder temps aloft where thick stratus and stratocumulus decks are common. The SC thins out the further south you go. I would expect with more daytime heating, the clouds will thicken as far south as I-20. I guess there could be a sprinkle under all those thicker stratocumulus clouds this afternoon and even tonight. But the precipitation won’t amount to much. Fog will likely form tonight as winds die down across the areas that manage to stay mostly clear.
wbrc.com
Founder of Birmingham Mercedes Marathon reveals why the event is leaving the city, what could be next for the event
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After more than two decades, the Birmingham Mercedes Marathon’s founder announced Monday that the race had run its course. Valerie Cuddy, Mercedes Marathon Organizer, said, “I think a lot of things have gone on with many resources involved with the event. A lot of people who have aged out, and retired were involved in the past. A lot of sponsors have moved on or have changed ownership. There have been all kinds of things.”
November 29, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Four Great Burger Places in Alabama
Photo byPhoto by RAPHAEL MAKSIAN on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Birmingham man, 73, killed in crash near I-22 in Adamsville
A 73-year-od man died in a single-vehicle crash in Adamsville. The wreck happened about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday on Hillcrest Road at Interstate 22, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released on Monday. Authorities said Ernest Lee King Jr. was driving a Chevrolet Equinox southbound on Hillcrest Road. As he approached...
Woman killed in 2-vehicle crash on Birmingham’s Crestwood Boulevard
A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Birmingham that also injured two others. The wreck happened at 1:49 p.m. Monday in the 6400 block of Crestwood Boulevard near Oporto Madrid Boulevard. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Battalion Chief Jackie Hicks two victims had to be extricated from the...
Alabama man dies after multi-car accident on Thanksgiving Day
An Alabama man has died after a Thanksgiving night wreck, Alabama state trooper said. The multi-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:05 p.m. Thursday and claimed the life of a Pelham, Alabama, man. Stuart J. Norwood Jr., 53, was fatally injured when the 2013 Dodge Durango, in which he was a...
wbrc.com
UAB announces bowl game destination
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With Saturday’s 37-27 win over LA Tech, UAB improves to 6-6 on the season and is bowl eligible. The Blazers’ didn’t have to wait long to find out where they will be playing during bowl season. UAB (6-6, 4-4) will travel to Nassau,...
WSFA
Man dies after overturned vehicle crash in Dallas County
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a Valley Grande man has died of injuries in a Friday morning crash. According to troopers, Rickey T. Smith, 26, sustained critical injuries when the 2018 Ford Mustang he was driving overturned and left the roadway. Authorities said Smith was not using a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
