Indiana 116, L.A. Lakers 115

Indiana 116, L.A. Lakers 115

Percentages: FG .410, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 17-49, .347 (Nembhard 4-7, Nesmith 4-7, Haliburton 3-7, Mathurin 3-8, Smith 1-3, Hield 1-6, Turner 1-7, Brissett 0-1, Johnson 0-1, McConnell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 10 (Turner 3, Nembhard 2, Haliburton, Jackson, McConnell, Nesmith, Smith). Turnovers: 9 (Mathurin...
INDIANA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Memphis takes home win streak into matchup with North Alabama

North Alabama Lions (4-3) at Memphis Tigers (4-2) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts North Alabama looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak. The Tigers are 1-0 in home games. Memphis ranks fourth in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 63.8 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting. The Lions...
MEMPHIS, TN
WASHINGTON 77, SEATTLE 66

WASHINGTON 77, SEATTLE 66

Percentages: FG .329, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 10-40, .250 (Tyson 4-12, Grigsby 2-6, Rajkovic 2-7, Penn 1-1, Schumacher 1-8, Williamson 0-2, Lloyd 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Chatfield, Reiley, Williamson). Turnovers: 14 (Grigsby 3, Rajkovic 3, Reiley 3, Schumacher 2, Chatfield, Lloyd, Tyson). Steals: 5...
SEATTLE, WA
CAL POLY 62, PACIFIC 58

CAL POLY 62, PACIFIC 58

Percentages: FG .412, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Fleming 2-5, Stevenson 1-1, Taylor 1-3, Sanders 1-4, Hunter 1-5, Franklin 0-1, Koroma 0-1, Pierce 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Pierce). Turnovers: 13 (Hunter 3, Koroma 3, Sanders 3, Stevenson 2, Fleming, Taylor). Steals: 7 (Sanders...
Phoenix 122, Sacramento 117

Phoenix 122, Sacramento 117

Percentages: FG .532, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Lee 3-7, Shamet 2-5, Washington Jr. 1-2, Craig 1-3, Payne 1-3, Booker 1-6, Bridges 1-6). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Bridges 3, Biyombo 2, Landale, Washington Jr.). Turnovers: 17 (Booker 6, Biyombo 2, Bridges 2, Lee 2,...
PHOENIX, AZ
TCU 60, Incarnate Word 33

TCU 60, Incarnate Word 33

TCU (3-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.833, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Taiwo 4-7, Makolo 1-1, Manumaleuga 1-2, Fisher 0-2, Goetz 0-1, Roberson 0-1, Godfrey 0-3) Blocked Shots: 4 (Morris 2, Makolo 1, Manumaleuga 1) Turnovers: 15 (Fisher 3, Makolo 2, Goetz 2, Godfrey 2, Manumaleuga 2, Roberts 2, Morris 1,...
FORT WORTH, TX
Porterville Recorder

Louisville hosts No. 22 Maryland following Reese's 24-point outing

Maryland Terrapins (6-0) at Louisville Cardinals (0-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -12.5; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Maryland plays the Louisville Cardinals after Julian Reese scored 24 points in Maryland's 95-79 victory against the Coppin State Eagles. The Cardinals are 0-3 in home games. Louisville is 0-3 in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Porterville Recorder

No. 19 Kentucky hosts Bellarmine after Johnson's 20-point game

Bellarmine Knights (2-5) at Kentucky Wildcats (4-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -25; over/under is 139.5. BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine faces the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats after Ben Johnson scored 20 points in Bellarmine's 81-60 loss to the UCLA Bruins. The Wildcats are 4-0 in home games. Kentucky scores 87.2 points while...
LEXINGTON, KY
Porterville Recorder

Washington St. 61, S. Dakota St. 41

WASHINGTON ST. (5-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.741, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Teder 3-7, Motuga 1-2, Leger-Walker 1-5, Wallack 0-3, Gardner 0-1, Tuhina 0-3) Blocked Shots: 2 (Murekatete 1, Wallack 1) Turnovers: 12 (Leger-Walker 5, Murekatete 3, Tuhina 2, Motuga 1, Teder 1) Steals: 5 (Tuhina 2, Leger-Walker 1, Teder...
WASHINGTON, DC

