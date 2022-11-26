ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Boys and Girls club move into new Champaign space

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The younger set from the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club got to move into their new home for the first time, The Martens Center.  “I mean it’s just a better place, like the old one is old and it’s getting kind of boring,” said fifth grader Jaysean. But kids like Jaysean […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

New Mattoon winery to open in May 2023

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A long-expected winery will open in Mattoon in May 2023. Warren James Winery will be located at the 5600 block of Lerna Road in Mattoon. Owners Blake and Cole Pierce said the winery was born out of a love of family and community. “The vision began in 2014 after Blake and I […]
MATTOON, IL
newschannel20.com

Champaign Boys and Girls Club new building opens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Kids who are a part of the Boys and Girls Club in Champaign got to see their new facility for the first time on Monday. The new facility is located at the Champaign Parks District new Martens Center. The facility includes multiple classrooms and learning areas, a gym with several activities for the kids to participate in, and more.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Danville family loses home in fire

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville family is displaced from their home after it was destroyed by a fire Tuesday morning. The fire happened near the intersection of Illinois and Williams Streets at 3:17 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find a large amount of fire at the rear of the two-story house with fire coming out […]
DANVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Cat dies in Sunday house fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A family is mourning the loss of a pet after a house fire Sunday morning. The Decatur Fire Department was called at 9:40 a.m. to a home in the 1500 block of North Main Street. Once on the scene, firefighters reported a two-story home with...
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

Space heater causes house fire

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — The Danville Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 3:17 a.m. on Tuesday. The fire was in the 100 Block of Illinois Street. When firefighters arrived on the scene they said the home was a total loss. The fire occurred in a two-story wood-frame...
DANVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Fire on Illinois Street Caused by Space Heater; Occupants Escaped, Pets Rescued

The Danville Fire Department reports that a fire at 3:17 AM Tuesday morning, November 29th at 104 Illinois Street was caused by a space heater. Five residents in the home were able to escape before firefighters arrived; and by the time firefighters did arrive, flames were all along the back of the house and through the roof.
DANVILLE, IL
smilepolitely.com

Martinelli’s Market Bakery & Deli opens tomorrow in Downtown Champaign

Tuesday, November 29th is the opening day for Martinelli's Market, a brand new bakery and deli moving in next door to Wood N' Hog and Stango Cuisine in Downtown Champaign. Martinelli's Market Bakery & Deli will have an Italian-inspired deli counter with meats and cheeses by the pound in addition to a menu of made-to-order sandwiches, deli sides, pastries, and more. The sandwiches will feature house-roasted meats, premium cheeses, and local produce. Boxed lunches and deli trays are available as well. Martinelli's Market will also be a retail space for Central Illinois Bakehouse baked goods and small pantry staples.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Two firefighters hurt, person displaced in Decatur house fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two firefighters with the Decatur Fire Department were hurt while responding to a house fire on Sunday morning. Fire crews arrived at the 1500 block of N. Main St., where responders found a two-story home with heavy fire in the back of the home, fire in the attic, and smoke coming […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Stolen credit card used to buy almost $9,000 in gift cards in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department is searching for a person of interest in connection to a stolen credit card that was used to purchase almost $9,000 in gift cards. The police department shared an image of the suspect on Saturday on their Facebook page. They are asking anyone who can identify this […]
URBANA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

3 arrested after incident at Normal Target

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department arrested three individuals at Target in Normal Monday. According to a Normal police Facebook post, officers were called to the scene after two suspicious vehicles were driving slowly through the Target parking lot. Target employees stated that four people in the store were possibly about to commit retail theft.
NORMAL, IL
newschannel20.com

Keeping your packages safe from 'porch pirates'

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Cyber Monday has become one of the largest shopping days for consumers, especially since the beginning of the COVID pandemic. The increase in online sales, means an increase in packages. Though sometimes, porch pirates steal those packages before the rightful owner is able to bring it safely inside. Fox Illinois spoke with the Urbana Police Department (UPD) on tips on how to make sure you get that package when it arrives on your doorstep.
URBANA, IL
WAND TV

Woman dies after weekend shooting in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman who was shot in Decatur Saturday has died. On Saturday just before 6 a.m., Decatur police were called to the 1200 block of E. Sedgwick Street for shots fired. Officers found Shakita S. Bond, 31, unresponsive in a vehicle. Bond was rushed to a...
DECATUR, IL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Champaign, IL

Champaign in Champaign County, Illinois, is more than just one of the nation's best college towns. This famous city may be known for its charming neighborhood and lively atmosphere, but it's also a fantastic food destination. Champaign has a diverse culinary scene, which you can taste from its local restaurants...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

Firefighters respond to vacant apartment fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a fire inside a vacant six-unit apartment building in the 800 block of S. Mattis Ave. at 1:15 p.m. on Monday. Once on the scene, firefighters reported smoke coming from a third-floor apartment. Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Woman hurt in Decatur shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 6 a.m. at the 1200 block of East Sedgwick Street. The police found a 31-year-old woman with life-threatening gunshot injuries on the scene and sent her to a local hospital. The Decatur Police Department is continuing to […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Police: Teen arrested for shooting paintballs at people

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign teenager is under arrest after University of Illinois Police said he shot paintballs at people near campus over the weekend. Darriontez McMillion, 19, was arrested in Urbana on Sunday and was charged with an aggravated battery misdemeanor. Officers also determined he had a warrant for failing to appear in […]
URBANA, IL
newschannel20.com

Police: Husband murders wife in Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WICS) — The Macon County Sheriff's Deputies say the death of a Warrensburg woman was by her husband. On November 23, Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an address on Durfee Street in Warrensburg, for the report of a domestic violence situation. While deputies were...
WARRENSBURG, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy