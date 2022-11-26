Read full article on original website
Boys and Girls club move into new Champaign space
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The younger set from the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club got to move into their new home for the first time, The Martens Center. “I mean it’s just a better place, like the old one is old and it’s getting kind of boring,” said fifth grader Jaysean. But kids like Jaysean […]
New Mattoon winery to open in May 2023
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A long-expected winery will open in Mattoon in May 2023. Warren James Winery will be located at the 5600 block of Lerna Road in Mattoon. Owners Blake and Cole Pierce said the winery was born out of a love of family and community. “The vision began in 2014 after Blake and I […]
newschannel20.com
Champaign Boys and Girls Club new building opens
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Kids who are a part of the Boys and Girls Club in Champaign got to see their new facility for the first time on Monday. The new facility is located at the Champaign Parks District new Martens Center. The facility includes multiple classrooms and learning areas, a gym with several activities for the kids to participate in, and more.
Danville family loses home in fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville family is displaced from their home after it was destroyed by a fire Tuesday morning. The fire happened near the intersection of Illinois and Williams Streets at 3:17 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find a large amount of fire at the rear of the two-story house with fire coming out […]
newschannel20.com
Cat dies in Sunday house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A family is mourning the loss of a pet after a house fire Sunday morning. The Decatur Fire Department was called at 9:40 a.m. to a home in the 1500 block of North Main Street. Once on the scene, firefighters reported a two-story home with...
newschannel20.com
Space heater causes house fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — The Danville Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 3:17 a.m. on Tuesday. The fire was in the 100 Block of Illinois Street. When firefighters arrived on the scene they said the home was a total loss. The fire occurred in a two-story wood-frame...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Fire on Illinois Street Caused by Space Heater; Occupants Escaped, Pets Rescued
The Danville Fire Department reports that a fire at 3:17 AM Tuesday morning, November 29th at 104 Illinois Street was caused by a space heater. Five residents in the home were able to escape before firefighters arrived; and by the time firefighters did arrive, flames were all along the back of the house and through the roof.
smilepolitely.com
Martinelli’s Market Bakery & Deli opens tomorrow in Downtown Champaign
Tuesday, November 29th is the opening day for Martinelli's Market, a brand new bakery and deli moving in next door to Wood N' Hog and Stango Cuisine in Downtown Champaign. Martinelli's Market Bakery & Deli will have an Italian-inspired deli counter with meats and cheeses by the pound in addition to a menu of made-to-order sandwiches, deli sides, pastries, and more. The sandwiches will feature house-roasted meats, premium cheeses, and local produce. Boxed lunches and deli trays are available as well. Martinelli's Market will also be a retail space for Central Illinois Bakehouse baked goods and small pantry staples.
newschannel20.com
LLCC Child Development Center to offer preschool for all expansion classroom
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There will be new classrooms for preschool students who come from families with identified needs at Lincoln Land Community College. LLCC has received a grant from the Illinois State Board of Education to offer a Preschool for All Expansion classroom at the center. The classroom...
Two firefighters hurt, person displaced in Decatur house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two firefighters with the Decatur Fire Department were hurt while responding to a house fire on Sunday morning. Fire crews arrived at the 1500 block of N. Main St., where responders found a two-story home with heavy fire in the back of the home, fire in the attic, and smoke coming […]
Stolen credit card used to buy almost $9,000 in gift cards in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department is searching for a person of interest in connection to a stolen credit card that was used to purchase almost $9,000 in gift cards. The police department shared an image of the suspect on Saturday on their Facebook page. They are asking anyone who can identify this […]
Central Illinois Proud
3 arrested after incident at Normal Target
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department arrested three individuals at Target in Normal Monday. According to a Normal police Facebook post, officers were called to the scene after two suspicious vehicles were driving slowly through the Target parking lot. Target employees stated that four people in the store were possibly about to commit retail theft.
newschannel20.com
Keeping your packages safe from 'porch pirates'
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Cyber Monday has become one of the largest shopping days for consumers, especially since the beginning of the COVID pandemic. The increase in online sales, means an increase in packages. Though sometimes, porch pirates steal those packages before the rightful owner is able to bring it safely inside. Fox Illinois spoke with the Urbana Police Department (UPD) on tips on how to make sure you get that package when it arrives on your doorstep.
WAND TV
Woman dies after weekend shooting in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman who was shot in Decatur Saturday has died. On Saturday just before 6 a.m., Decatur police were called to the 1200 block of E. Sedgwick Street for shots fired. Officers found Shakita S. Bond, 31, unresponsive in a vehicle. Bond was rushed to a...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Champaign, IL
Champaign in Champaign County, Illinois, is more than just one of the nation's best college towns. This famous city may be known for its charming neighborhood and lively atmosphere, but it's also a fantastic food destination. Champaign has a diverse culinary scene, which you can taste from its local restaurants...
newschannel20.com
Firefighters respond to vacant apartment fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a fire inside a vacant six-unit apartment building in the 800 block of S. Mattis Ave. at 1:15 p.m. on Monday. Once on the scene, firefighters reported smoke coming from a third-floor apartment. Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire...
Warrensburg village steps up after mom of 4 dies in ‘domestic violence situation’, ‘This came out of nowhere’
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WCIA) – On the night before Thanksgiving, a woman died after she was shot in her own home. Now, her small community is coming together to support the four children she left behind. “It’s hard to imagine that something like this would happen, ever. It’s hard to imagine that it happens here, down […]
Woman hurt in Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 6 a.m. at the 1200 block of East Sedgwick Street. The police found a 31-year-old woman with life-threatening gunshot injuries on the scene and sent her to a local hospital. The Decatur Police Department is continuing to […]
Police: Teen arrested for shooting paintballs at people
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign teenager is under arrest after University of Illinois Police said he shot paintballs at people near campus over the weekend. Darriontez McMillion, 19, was arrested in Urbana on Sunday and was charged with an aggravated battery misdemeanor. Officers also determined he had a warrant for failing to appear in […]
newschannel20.com
Police: Husband murders wife in Warrensburg
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WICS) — The Macon County Sheriff's Deputies say the death of a Warrensburg woman was by her husband. On November 23, Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an address on Durfee Street in Warrensburg, for the report of a domestic violence situation. While deputies were...
