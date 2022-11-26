ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Reports indicate Lane Kiffin, Hugh Freeze leading Auburn coaching search

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Daily
 3 days ago

Jon Sokoloff is back with more, ladies and gentlemen.

Twitter is not real life.

Sometimes, that's hard to grasp.

It has not been hard for Jon Sokoloff, who has rebounded better than most from his week of Twitter fame.

According to Sokoloff (Sports Director of WCBI News and recipient of one of the best ratios of the 2022 college football season), his sources say the expectation is that Auburn’s next head coach will be either Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin or Liberty's Hugh Freeze .

Sokoloff was about to catch another ratio from Kiffin again, but he quickly deleted his quote tweet of Jon saying "How many times are you going to change your story??? Great reporting Jon."

There has been no news as to whether or not Kiffin's agent, Jimmy Sexton, has presented Auburn's official offer to him... there has also been no news on how Kiffin would have responded to said offer (if he were to have received it). We do not feel comfortable saying anything other than rumors that may fly over the next 24 hours could only just be rumors or smokescreens to distract from what is really going on.

There is a lot of information being thrown out there.

We do feel comfortable saying this - Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze has had minimal contact with Auburn up until this point in the process, per our sources at Auburn Daily.

Whether or not he is a true contender for the job (and could be hired within the weekend) is not known.

Several outlets have reported that they believe Auburn to make a move following the conclusion of the Iron Bowl on Saturday afternoon.

Watch that space, folks.

A side-by-side comparison of Lane Kiffin and Hugh Freeze at Ole Miss:

For Carnell Williams' sake, I hope that this does not shape up to be one of the more forgettable Iron Bowls of the 21st century. And it has nothing to do with Auburn's sub-500 record.

It's all about Lane Kiffin... and apparently now Hugh Freeze.

Auburn kicks off against Alabama on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. central on CBS.

Elbert Collins
3d ago

Whoever takes the Coaching job at Auburn their career is doomed, you will be fired even if you have a 9 and 2 record.

