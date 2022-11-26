Read full article on original website
State Of Oklahoma In Need Of Foster Parents
TULSA, Okla. - There are more than 6,700 children in state custody in Oklahoma. The state is in need of more foster parents to open their homes to children in need. Deborah Shropshire with the State Department of Human Services is here to discuss the different challenges the state is seeing right now when it comes to foster care.
List of Best & Worst College Towns in US released; How did Arkansas schools fare?
Not just the college but the college town can make a difference for students, according to a recent survey, and a number of college towns in Arkansas are receiving high marks.
Southwest Arkansas police investigate as thieves continue to strike at ATMs
Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a series of ATM thefts that have been reported in several states, including recent thefts in Southwest Arkansas.
Missouri man enters not guilty plea in deadly kidnapping of Arkansas pregnant woman
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KNWA/KFTA) — Jamie Waterman waived a formal reading of his indictment and entered a not-guilty plea in federal court in Missouri. Jamie, 42, was charged with being an accessory after the fact to kidnapping resulting in death after an Arkansas woman and her unborn child were found dead near his Missouri residence earlier this month. He appeared in person with his attorney, Shane Cantin, in the Western District of Missouri federal court on Nov. 28.
BREAKING: Missing teen found in Alabama
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen reported missing on Monday has been found. 15 year old Sophia Stennett had been reported missing after she failed to show up for school Monday morning. She was found unharmed in Alabama Monday night. Local authorities are on their way to Alabama...
OSBI Investigates After Man Shot Several Times In Front Of Home In Adair County
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating a shooting in Watts, Oklahoma, near the Arkansas border. The Adair County Sheriff's Office asked for the agency's assistance after a 64-year old victim called 911 just after 9 p.m. on Monday night. Authorities say the man was shot several times in front of his home along East 610 Road.
Man, woman, girl found shot to death in St. Francis County, Arkansas, home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Francis County, Arkansas, investigators said they have a person of interest after two adults and a girl were found dead. St. Francis County Sheriff Bobby May told ABC24 that they received a call from the grandmother about 1 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, to do a welfare check at the home in the 500 block of Gore in Madison, Arkansas. He said deputies found a man and woman and a girl shot to death.
Arkansas trial on transgender treatment for children; new testimony from doctor Monday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The nation’s first trial over a state’s ban on transgender transition treatment for children, which began in Arkansas on Oct.17, continued Monday. The Arkansas Save Adolescents from Experimentation Act (SAFE Act), also known as Act 626, prohibits doctors from providing transgender hormone treatment, puberty blockers, or surgery to anyone under 18 years old. It also prevents doctors from referring patients elsewhere for such treatment. The act was filed in February, 2021.
Arkansas Department of Corrections looking for land to build new facilities
LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — Overcrowding in Arkansas prisons has been a well-documented issue, as have the calls for a solution— Now the Arkansas Department of Corrections has begun asking landowners in the Natural State to help them find the space to address that issue. Those that run the...
OSBI investigating after 64-year-old shot in front of Watts home
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a 64-year-old man was shot multiple times in front of his home in Watts.
Kansas troopers arrest 5, issue 9 citations after Sunflower Showdown
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas state troopers arrested several people, issued more than a half-dozen tickets and many warnings during a traffic enforcement after the KU/K-State football game in Manhattan on Saturday. Trooper Ben Gardner said the patrol made 41 total public contacts. Of them, three were jailed for driving...
Fort Smith marijuana cultivator has license revoked
River Valley Relief LLC, a medical marijuana cultivator in Fort Smith, has had its license revoked by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Administration.
NBC 10 News Today: Sarah Huckabee to be sworn in as Arkansas Governor, January 10th; what are her plans for the future
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, Anna Darling gave details about the newly elected Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee’s plans after being sworn in. For more details, watch the clip above.
Here’s how much an Arkansas quarter could be worth
Your state quarter could be worth a pretty penny — or more than even 25 pretty pennies.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
Arkansas Department of Corrections seeking land for new 200+ offender complex
The Arkansas Board of Corrections and the Arkansas Department of Corrections is seeking land to be used for a new correction center that would be used to hold 200 to 300 offenders within the Division of Community Correction
Scott County man arrested in homicide investigation
A Scott County man was arrested on Nov. 27 by Arkansas State Police in connection with a homicide.
New Whataburger opening to bring traffic to Fort Smith, police warn
Fort Smith Police is warning the public of potential traffic in the city due to the grand opening of a new Whataburger restaurant.
