ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
news9.com

State Of Oklahoma In Need Of Foster Parents

TULSA, Okla. - There are more than 6,700 children in state custody in Oklahoma. The state is in need of more foster parents to open their homes to children in need. Deborah Shropshire with the State Department of Human Services is here to discuss the different challenges the state is seeing right now when it comes to foster care.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KSN.com

Missouri man enters not guilty plea in deadly kidnapping of Arkansas pregnant woman

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KNWA/KFTA) — Jamie Waterman waived a formal reading of his indictment and entered a not-guilty plea in federal court in Missouri. Jamie, 42, was charged with being an accessory after the fact to kidnapping resulting in death after an Arkansas woman and her unborn child were found dead near his Missouri residence earlier this month. He appeared in person with his attorney, Shane Cantin, in the Western District of Missouri federal court on Nov. 28.
MISSOURI STATE
wcbi.com

BREAKING: Missing teen found in Alabama

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen reported missing on Monday has been found. 15 year old Sophia Stennett had been reported missing after she failed to show up for school Monday morning. She was found unharmed in Alabama Monday night. Local authorities are on their way to Alabama...
COLUMBUS, MS
news9.com

OSBI Investigates After Man Shot Several Times In Front Of Home In Adair County

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating a shooting in Watts, Oklahoma, near the Arkansas border. The Adair County Sheriff's Office asked for the agency's assistance after a 64-year old victim called 911 just after 9 p.m. on Monday night. Authorities say the man was shot several times in front of his home along East 610 Road.
WATTS, OK
WATN Local Memphis

Man, woman, girl found shot to death in St. Francis County, Arkansas, home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Francis County, Arkansas, investigators said they have a person of interest after two adults and a girl were found dead. St. Francis County Sheriff Bobby May told ABC24 that they received a call from the grandmother about 1 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, to do a welfare check at the home in the 500 block of Gore in Madison, Arkansas. He said deputies found a man and woman and a girl shot to death.
MADISON, AR
5newsonline.com

Three people found shot to death in Arkansas home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Francis County, Arkansas, investigators said they have a person of interest after two adults and a girl were found dead. St. Francis County Sheriff Bobby May told ABC24 that they received a call from the grandmother about 1 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, to do a welfare check at the home in the 500 block of Gore in Madison, Arkansas. He said deputies found a man and woman and a girl shot to death.
MADISON, AR
KATV

Arkansas trial on transgender treatment for children; new testimony from doctor Monday

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The nation’s first trial over a state’s ban on transgender transition treatment for children, which began in Arkansas on Oct.17, continued Monday. The Arkansas Save Adolescents from Experimentation Act (SAFE Act), also known as Act 626, prohibits doctors from providing transgender hormone treatment, puberty blockers, or surgery to anyone under 18 years old. It also prevents doctors from referring patients elsewhere for such treatment. The act was filed in February, 2021.
ARKANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Kansas troopers arrest 5, issue 9 citations after Sunflower Showdown

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas state troopers arrested several people, issued more than a half-dozen tickets and many warnings during a traffic enforcement after the KU/K-State football game in Manhattan on Saturday. Trooper Ben Gardner said the patrol made 41 total public contacts. Of them, three were jailed for driving...
MANHATTAN, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy