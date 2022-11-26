ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Tis the season: Nashville Flea Market ready for Small Business Saturday

By Araceli Crescencio
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
'Tis the season and today many people kicked off their holiday shopping.

This year, many people are looking to support small businesses. During Black Friday, many gift-buyers stopped by the Nashville Flea Market .

With more than 250 vendors at the market, flea market coordinator, Marissa Ellington-Catano, is sure you can get all your holiday shopping done in one spot.

Among the vendors is Faye Freels, who has been selling antiques at the flea market for more than 40 years.

"Plates for Christmas, these for your grandmother. They're Royal Doulton, beautiful plates, $45 for 5 of them, that's a good deal," she said.

She said the foot traffic is a welcome relief since things haven't been the same since the pandemic

Right across from her selling beef jerky, vendor Kelley Chapman agreed.

"From Covid, it's finally coming back. Nashville is back," Chapman said.

Vendors said Small Business Saturday is one of the biggest days of the year for them and they hope the turnout will bring a "much-needed boost in sales."

According to a recent Bankrate survey , that may be the case, since more people will shop on Small Business Saturday than Black Friday.

But Ellington-Catano said sales have also decreased since it moved facilities back in 2019.

"We've been pushing hard to let locals know that we are still here. A lot of people thought the flea market closed during Covid completely, but we are here. We have brand new building and all of our vendors would love to see some of their returning customers," she said.

If you still have some shopping to do, she said she hopes you keep the Nashville Flea Market in mind.

