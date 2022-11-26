ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Washington 77, Seattle 66

SEATTLE (5-1) Chatfield 2-4 2-2 6, Rajkovic 4-10 0-0 10, Udenyi 0-5 0-0 0, Schumacher 5-13 4-4 15, Tyson 7-18 0-0 18, Grigsby 4-12 0-0 10, Reiley 1-3 0-0 2, Williamson 0-2 0-0 0, Lloyd 0-4 0-0 0, Penn 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 24-73 8-8 66. WASHINGTON (6-1) Brooks 6-14...
SEATTLE, WA
Porterville Recorder

CAL POLY 62, PACIFIC 58

Percentages: FG .412, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Fleming 2-5, Stevenson 1-1, Taylor 1-3, Sanders 1-4, Hunter 1-5, Franklin 0-1, Koroma 0-1, Pierce 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Pierce). Turnovers: 13 (Hunter 3, Koroma 3, Sanders 3, Stevenson 2, Fleming, Taylor). Steals: 7 (Sanders...
Porterville Recorder

Louisville hosts No. 22 Maryland following Reese's 24-point outing

Maryland Terrapins (6-0) at Louisville Cardinals (0-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -12.5; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Maryland plays the Louisville Cardinals after Julian Reese scored 24 points in Maryland's 95-79 victory against the Coppin State Eagles. The Cardinals are 0-3 in home games. Louisville is 0-3 in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Porterville Recorder

No. 19 Kentucky hosts Bellarmine after Johnson's 20-point game

Bellarmine Knights (2-5) at Kentucky Wildcats (4-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -25; over/under is 139.5. BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine faces the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats after Ben Johnson scored 20 points in Bellarmine's 81-60 loss to the UCLA Bruins. The Wildcats are 4-0 in home games. Kentucky scores 87.2 points while...
LEXINGTON, KY
Porterville Recorder

TCU 60, Incarnate Word 33

INCARNATE WORD (2-3) Perez 1-2 0-0 3, Storer 2-3 0-0 4, Bell 1-7 0-0 3, De Leon Negron 0-4 0-0 0, Terrell 1-5 1-2 3, Howell 0-1 1-2 1, Sanborn 0-3 1-2 1, Valcheva 0-4 0-0 0, Collins 3-7 2-2 8, Elliott 2-3 0-1 5, Simon 1-2 0-0 2, Wheeler 1-4 0-0 3, Totals 12-45 5-9 33.
FORT WORTH, TX
Porterville Recorder

Memphis takes home win streak into matchup with North Alabama

North Alabama Lions (4-3) at Memphis Tigers (4-2) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts North Alabama looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak. The Tigers are 1-0 in home games. Memphis ranks fourth in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 63.8 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting. The Lions...
MEMPHIS, TN
Porterville Recorder

Phoenix 122, Sacramento 117

Percentages: FG .532, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Lee 3-7, Shamet 2-5, Washington Jr. 1-2, Craig 1-3, Payne 1-3, Booker 1-6, Bridges 1-6). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Bridges 3, Biyombo 2, Landale, Washington Jr.). Turnovers: 17 (Booker 6, Biyombo 2, Bridges 2, Lee 2,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Porterville Recorder

Indiana 116, L.A. Lakers 115

INDIANA (116) Hield 5-13 4-5 15, Smith 1-4 6-6 9, Turner 7-17 0-0 15, Haliburton 10-22 1-3 24, Nesmith 5-10 2-2 16, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Bitadze 0-0 0-0 0, Mathurin 10-22 0-0 23, Nembhard 4-8 0-0 12, Brissett 0-2 0-0 0, McConnell 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 43-105 13-16 116.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy