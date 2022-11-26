Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities Hope Someone Knows Something About The Disappearance Of This Mother From Nashville, TennesseeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Who has the best coffee in Nashville?Jake WellsNashville, TN
The richest person in Nashville, TennesseeLuay RahilNashville, TN
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNashville, TN
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter ShoweringBriana B.Nashville, TN
Related
Porterville Recorder
Washington 77, Seattle 66
SEATTLE (5-1) Chatfield 2-4 2-2 6, Rajkovic 4-10 0-0 10, Udenyi 0-5 0-0 0, Schumacher 5-13 4-4 15, Tyson 7-18 0-0 18, Grigsby 4-12 0-0 10, Reiley 1-3 0-0 2, Williamson 0-2 0-0 0, Lloyd 0-4 0-0 0, Penn 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 24-73 8-8 66. WASHINGTON (6-1) Brooks 6-14...
Porterville Recorder
CAL POLY 62, PACIFIC 58
Percentages: FG .412, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Fleming 2-5, Stevenson 1-1, Taylor 1-3, Sanders 1-4, Hunter 1-5, Franklin 0-1, Koroma 0-1, Pierce 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Pierce). Turnovers: 13 (Hunter 3, Koroma 3, Sanders 3, Stevenson 2, Fleming, Taylor). Steals: 7 (Sanders...
Porterville Recorder
Louisville hosts No. 22 Maryland following Reese's 24-point outing
Maryland Terrapins (6-0) at Louisville Cardinals (0-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -12.5; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Maryland plays the Louisville Cardinals after Julian Reese scored 24 points in Maryland's 95-79 victory against the Coppin State Eagles. The Cardinals are 0-3 in home games. Louisville is 0-3 in...
Porterville Recorder
No. 19 Kentucky hosts Bellarmine after Johnson's 20-point game
Bellarmine Knights (2-5) at Kentucky Wildcats (4-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -25; over/under is 139.5. BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine faces the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats after Ben Johnson scored 20 points in Bellarmine's 81-60 loss to the UCLA Bruins. The Wildcats are 4-0 in home games. Kentucky scores 87.2 points while...
College football transfer portal tracker for 2023: Updates
Quarterbacks Hudson Card, Connor Bazelak and Cade McNamara are among the players who plan to enter the portal. We provide live updates.
Porterville Recorder
TCU 60, Incarnate Word 33
INCARNATE WORD (2-3) Perez 1-2 0-0 3, Storer 2-3 0-0 4, Bell 1-7 0-0 3, De Leon Negron 0-4 0-0 0, Terrell 1-5 1-2 3, Howell 0-1 1-2 1, Sanborn 0-3 1-2 1, Valcheva 0-4 0-0 0, Collins 3-7 2-2 8, Elliott 2-3 0-1 5, Simon 1-2 0-0 2, Wheeler 1-4 0-0 3, Totals 12-45 5-9 33.
Samford meets DePaul team crippled by injuries
When Tony Stubblefield and his staff put together DePaul’s nonconference schedule, the goal was to have eight games to prepare
Porterville Recorder
Memphis takes home win streak into matchup with North Alabama
North Alabama Lions (4-3) at Memphis Tigers (4-2) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts North Alabama looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak. The Tigers are 1-0 in home games. Memphis ranks fourth in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 63.8 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting. The Lions...
Porterville Recorder
Phoenix 122, Sacramento 117
Percentages: FG .532, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Lee 3-7, Shamet 2-5, Washington Jr. 1-2, Craig 1-3, Payne 1-3, Booker 1-6, Bridges 1-6). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Bridges 3, Biyombo 2, Landale, Washington Jr.). Turnovers: 17 (Booker 6, Biyombo 2, Bridges 2, Lee 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Indiana 116, L.A. Lakers 115
INDIANA (116) Hield 5-13 4-5 15, Smith 1-4 6-6 9, Turner 7-17 0-0 15, Haliburton 10-22 1-3 24, Nesmith 5-10 2-2 16, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Bitadze 0-0 0-0 0, Mathurin 10-22 0-0 23, Nembhard 4-8 0-0 12, Brissett 0-2 0-0 0, McConnell 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 43-105 13-16 116.
Why the latest College Football Playoff ranking matters
Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC, as expected, made up the top four, while Ohio State and Alabama are in position should any of them slip up.
USC joins Georgia, Michigan, TCU in CFP's latest top four
Fresh off their win over Notre Dame, USC joined Georgia, Michigan and TCU in the top four of the latest College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday, and with wins in their conference title games, all four would remain in the top four of the final release.
Comments / 0