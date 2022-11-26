Read full article on original website
yankodesign.com
LIVALL PikaBoost converts your trusty bicycle into an e-bike in just 30 seconds
There has been a great deal of interest in personal transporters or personal mobility devices in the past few years, most of them revolving around e-scooters. Some people, however, still prefer having the best of both worlds of a bicycle that they can pedal when they want while still getting motor assistance when they need it. These electric bicycles or e-bikes come in many sizes, designs, and capabilities, but they all require a rather hefty investment, one that also means saying goodbye to your favorite “regular” bicycle. You might already have the perfect bike in your garage or aren’t too interested in the extra bells and whistles of a full-blown e-bike. Fortunately, you don’t have to choose between one or the other, especially with this accessible and ingenious kit that transforms a regular bike into an e-bike in no time flat.
Consumer Reports.org
Best Electric Mountain Bikes
There are many reasons people buy electric mountain bikes. Some want to tackle steep, narrow mountain trails loaded with tricky obstacles, while others have their sights set on wide gravel roads that can be ridden for miles. There are also those who simply like a mountain bike’s beefy look and want a little extra assistance to handle the big off-road tires that might otherwise make pedaling more difficult. Understanding there are various needs, and budgets, Consumer Reports recently tested nine models from leading brands.
Lima News
The wrong Americans are buying electric cars
Keller Strother got his first Tesla, a Roadster, in 2011. He still has it, though his garage now includes two more Teslas and a vintage Porsche 911 that recently had its gas-burning guts swapped out for a battery and electric motors. In a warming world, where roughly one quarter of...
How Do You Jump-Start an Electric Vehicle (EV)?
Here's a look at the proper steps and safety concerns you need to know when attempting to jump start an electric vehicle (EV). The post How Do You Jump-Start an Electric Vehicle (EV)? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
A game-changing new hybrid EV battery recharges in only 72 seconds
A new battery technology developed by Swiss startup Morand could see electric vehicle (EV) batteries charge in less time than it takes to fill an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle at a gas station, the company reveals. The new technology, which can charge electric cars in only 72 seconds, is...
Synthetic Fuel Must Succeed To Save Classic Cars From Electric Conversions
Electric vehicle restomods have become increasingly common in recent years, blending powerful electric powertrains with classic styling. But not everybody who wishes to breathe new life into an older model wants to do so using electric power. Following a recent poll of 728 classic car owners by specialist insurer Footman James, it was found that an overwhelming majority would rather turn to synthetic fuels for their classic or collectible cars, assuming that regular gas or diesel was no longer available.
The Canoo: A Unique-Looking Electric Vehicle with Loads of Promise!
I recently came across an electric vehicle called the “Canoo,” also known as a Lifestyle Vehicle. With the goal of launching this ride later this year, it promises to be highly versatile and offer more functionality for city explorers, businesses, families, and adventurers. In this blog post, we’ll take a closer look at the Canoo and what sets it apart from other electric vehicles on the market.
yankodesign.com
Transforming electric bike goes from a performance ride to cargo carrier in a jiffy
Urban mobility of the future is majorly going to rely on electric two-wheelers with the freedom of shape-shifting aesthetics. The TRISO Electric Motorcycle is a good example of this longing for an adaptable commuter that is good for any life scenario. The transforming electric bike is targeted towards the younger...
This conversion kit transforms your bike into an e-bike in 30 seconds!
As days pass by, sustainability is increasingly gaining importance for consumers. Environment-friendly products are gaining wide popularity amongst buyers, and the transport industry is one of the foremost affected by this purchase behavior. E-bikes are steadily becoming a top choice of transport, as they cause less pollution and are more affordable than cars and motorbikes.
teenink.com
I used to be an electric car sceptic, but I am now convinced that they are future of sustainable transportation.
I have been a car nut for as long as I can remember. Until recently, I saw little potential in electric vehicles (EV). However, with refined EV battery technology, an increasing number of models and higher fuel costs, I realised there is plenty to love about the latest electric vehicles on sale and it was time for me to reconsider my position.
Only 1 Automaker Has 5 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)
Here's a look at Volvo's current lineup of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVS). With five PHEVs, the automaker currently offers the most in the U.S. market. The post Only 1 Automaker Has 5 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
I Can See the Future of Bicycle Technology and I Don’t Like It
I do my best to resist conspiracy theories. For example, I don’t go around saying that the Earth is flat. Sure, if it really was round you’d expect cycling to be much easier since you’d always be going downhill just a tiny bit, but I’ll go ahead and give the “scientists” the benefit of the doubt so I don’t get shunned by “society.”
theevreport.com
Continental Advances Development of Brake Caliper for Electric Vehicles
The decreased weight and residual brake torque of the Green Caliper contribute to an increased vehicle range. Frankfurt, Germany – Future electric vehicles will gain additional range thanks to a new brake design from Continental: The so-called Green Caliper, a newly developed brake caliper for disc brakes, is significantly lighter than previous designs and has a lower residual brake torque. In combination with the brake disc, the lower mass – in individual cases up to five kilograms per brake – and the reduced friction between brake pad and disc contribute to increasing the range of an electric vehicle. This major advance was made possible by targeted further development to meet the requirements of a brake in an electric vehicle. Unlike the brakes in a conventional vehicle, those in an electric car are activated much less frequently. This is because in over 80 percent of all deceleration situations, the brake is not needed at all due to recuperation. However, this does not mean that the Green Caliper have to be able to do less than a conventional brake caliper. On the contrary: Because of the weight of the battery in an electric car, the deceleration performance of the brakes often has to be even higher. On the other hand, their thermal load is lower because the brake is used much less frequently. And it is precisely for this changed requirement profile that the new brake caliper design has been optimized.
Bikerumor
BikeYoke Sagma Saddle Adds Floating Carbon & Regular Lite Rails, Plus Raw Barkeeper Stem
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. BikeYoke’s unique floating rail Sagma saddle adds a lightweight carbon-railed version, plus a couple of even lighter conventional-railed Sagma Lite saddles that share the same shell & memory foam construction with either carbon or chromoly rails. Plus, their recent alloy Barkeeper mountain bike stem gets a unique new Raw Forged Finish and new 31.8mm bar compatibility…
US News and World Report
VinFast Begins Shipping EVs to California
VinFast, a Vietnamese company that makes electric vehicles, completed its first shipment of 999 cars to the U.S., with the first vehicles expected to make their way to customers by the end of December. VinFast manufactures an EV named the VF 8, a dual-motor SUV with standard all-wheel drive. It...
dornob.com
Michael Jantzen’s Artsy EV Charging Stations are Impossible to Ignore
Best known for wild and wacky architecture that doubles as art, like an optical illusion shadow house and a rotating home powered by the breeze, Michael Jantzen certainly knows how to get the public’s attention. His work always makes a big statement, both as a visual spectacle and as a way to get people talking about sustainability. Jantzen’s latest concept, a series of five fascinating EV charging stations, aims to make the environmental friendliness of electric cars impossible to ignore.
greencarjournal.com
Early BMW Electric Vehicle Development: The BMW E2
We’ve spent tens of thousands of miles driving BMW electric vehicle models over the years. But where did BMW’s modern EV journey begin? Take a look. One of the more interesting electric cars in the early 1990s was the German-designed BMW E1 and then the U.S.-designed E2, innovative yet mainstream looking vehicles that illustrated BMW electric vehicle aspirations. The E2 was slightly more compact than the futuristic-leaning BMW i3 ‘megacity’ electric car that was to come some 25 years later. It was 8 inches shorter, 6 inches narrower, and 5 inches lower than the i3, plus 700 pounds lighter. The E2’s ‘hot’ sodium-sulfur battery was projected to deliver a 161 mile driving range, about 8 miles farther than the i3. To enlighten readers on BMW’s early electric vehicle development efforts, we’re sharing the following article from the Green Car Journal archives as it originally appeared in the January 1992 issue.
The Verge
Polestar CEO doesn’t want the company’s first e-bike to be a ‘marketing stunt’
Polestar is making its own e-bike. In a recent interview with The Verge, Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath confirmed that the company was working on a battery-powered two-wheeler along with Sweden’s Allebike, with which it had previously worked on a Polestar-branded nonelectric mountain bike. But that said, Ingenlath said he...
thebiochronicle.com
A Beginner’s Electric Bike Review
Using an electric bicycle can help you get around easily, whether you’re going for a bike ride or traveling to work. But before you get started electric bike review, you should know what to look for and what to expect. Easy to maintain. Among the most sought after features...
