NBA roundup: LeBron scores 39 for sizzling Lakers
LeBron James scored a season-high 39 points — 16 of them in a decisive stretch — as the visiting Los
Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to 102-94 win over Pistons
Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94
Curry, Warriors cruise to 137-114 win over Timberwolves
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Stephen Curry had 25 points and 11 rebounds and Jordan Poole pitched in 24 points off the bench for the Golden State Warriors in a 137-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Warriors used a 47-point first quarter to spark their fifth win in six games. They raised their road record to 2-9. Draymond Green had his first double-double of the season with 19 points and 11 assists for the Warriors. They went 2 for 12 on 3-pointers in the second quarter and still led by 20 points at the half. Anthony Edwards scored 26 points to lead the Wolves.
Zubac scores 31, pulls down 29 boards; Clippers beat Pacers
Ivica Zubac scored a season-high 31 points and pulled down a career-best 29 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers pulled away in the second half to beat the Indiana Pacers 114-100 on Sunday.Zubac had the most rebounds in an NBA game this season and was one board away from the league's fourth 30-point/30-rebound rebound game and first since 2018 when he fouled out with 3:40 remaining.Norman Powell added 19 points and Terance Mann 14 for the Clippers, who are still without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.Jalen Smith scored a career-high 23 points for the Pacers, while Tyrese Haliburton added 15...
Brooks, Morant lead Grizzlies in rout of Pelicans, 132-111
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 25 points, Ja Morant had 23 points and 11 assists as the Memphis Grizzlies built an early lead on 3-point shooting and routed the New Orleans Pelicans 132-111 on Friday night. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 20 points and three blocks for Memphis. Steven Adams added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said the effort and the complete play of his team “was definitely up there” as far as the best performance of the season. “Our first quarter defensive activity, the ball movement, the pace we were playing with,” Jenkins said. “We held them to 48 points in the first half.”
Memphis uses 15-0 run, defense to turn back Stanford 56-48
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Lomax scored seven of his 12 points in a game-changing surge and Memphis used its defense to stymie Stanford 56-48 in the fifth-place game of the ESPN Events Invitational. Maxime Raynaud and Harrison Ingram hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put Stanford up 14-9 midway through the first half. After a three-minute drought overall — and five minutes for Memphis — Lomax scored a layup and the Tigers took charge. It was a 15-0 run with Lomax adding another layup as well as the ending three-point play that made it 24-14 with 1:16 to go. Stanford missed 11 shots before Jarvis Moss hit a 3-pointer to end an 8 1/2-minute dry spell. Spencer Jones and Ingram both had 10 points for the Cardinal.
Herbert rallies Chargers to 25-24 win over Cardinals
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Justin Herbert threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Austin Ekeler with 15 seconds left, then hit Gerald Everett for a 2-point conversion to give the Los Angeles Chargers a 25-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Ekeler just got into the end zone for the TD that moved the Chargers within one. That set up a bold call by coach Brandon Staley, who opted for the winning 2-pointer. Herbert hit Everett for a clean catch despite plenty of traffic near the goal line. Herbert completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns. The Chargers snapped a two-game skid, while the Cardinals have lost four of five.
Doncic and Curry clash in Dallas-Golden State matchup
Golden State Warriors (11-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (9-10, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry meet when Dallas hosts Golden State. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.1 points per game and Curry is second in the league averaging 31.4 points per game.
NBA roundup: Ivica Zubac’s historic night helps Clippers down Pacers
Ivica Zubac scored 31 points and grabbed 29 rebounds, the most for a Clipper in a single game in more
James' season-high 39 points lead Lakers by Spurs, 143-138
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LeBron James picked the perfect time for his best offensive output of the season. James scored a season-high 39 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers escaped with a 143-138 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. “We gave up a ton in transition, we turned the ball over, couldn’t get a defensive rebound at times,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said. “But again, when you’re able to score the ball, it covers up for a lot of mistakes.” San Antonio has lost eight straight, tied for the fourth-longest skid in franchise history.
Mitchell, Cavaliers set for matchup with the Raptors
Cleveland Cavaliers (13-7, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (10-9, seventh in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Raptors -1; over/under is 219. BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Toronto Raptors. Mitchell is sixth in the NBA scoring 30.1 points per game. The...
Brady, Bucs can’t close out Browns, lose 23-17 in overtime
CLEVELAND (AP) — Seconds from a third straight win, added momentum and breathing room atop the below-average NFC South, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers folded. This time, Tom Brady couldn’t bail them out. The Bucs gave up a 12-yard touchdown pass with 32 seconds left in regulation, struggled offensively in OT and lost 23-17 when Cleveland’s Nick Chubb scored on a 3-yard run with 19 seconds remaining. Brady threw touchdown passes to Chris Godwin and rookie Ko Kieft, but the Bucs bogged down on other potential scoring drives and have only eclipsed 22 points once all season. All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs suffered a lower leg injury in the fourth quarter.
Gordon scores 29, Nuggets beat short-handed Clippers 114-104
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Denver coach Michael Malone knew when the schedule came out that his team was going to have to be successful again on the road if it was going to be contend in the Western Conference. So far, the Nuggets are living up to Malone's goal...
Curry drains 7 3-pointers, Nets start homestand with win over Blazers
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant scored 31 points, Seth Curry added a season-high 29 off the bench and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Portland Trail Blazers 111-94 on Sunday. Curry was 7 for 10 on 3-pointers and had his highest point total with the Nets and the most by a Brooklyn reserve this season.
