KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Lomax scored seven of his 12 points in a game-changing surge and Memphis used its defense to stymie Stanford 56-48 in the fifth-place game of the ESPN Events Invitational. Maxime Raynaud and Harrison Ingram hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put Stanford up 14-9 midway through the first half. After a three-minute drought overall — and five minutes for Memphis — Lomax scored a layup and the Tigers took charge. It was a 15-0 run with Lomax adding another layup as well as the ending three-point play that made it 24-14 with 1:16 to go. Stanford missed 11 shots before Jarvis Moss hit a 3-pointer to end an 8 1/2-minute dry spell. Spencer Jones and Ingram both had 10 points for the Cardinal.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO