Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Monday Night Football draws fans nationwide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monday Night Football is bringing fans from all over the country to Indianapolis and for some, it is their first time at Lucas Oil Stadium. Ryan George is a California Colts Fan. He said, “Growing up as a kid I didn’t have a football team. Dad wasn’t a football fan. [I] went to elementary school, we were the Colts, found out the Colts were an NFL team, ever since then, 2nd grade, 7-8 years old, I was a Colts fan.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Colts superfans gearing up for Monday Night Football on WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A prime-time Monday Night Colts game is bringing out all the Colts super fans to get everyone excited for the game on WISH-TV. Elias Otero Jr., known as ‘Luchablue’ to fans, said, “We try to just get it hype. Bring the juice. Especially Monday Night Football. We’ve got an awesome light show they’re going to be putting on in the stadium. We’ve got some cool gear. We’re ready.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Colts fans excited for Monday Night Football in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monday Night Football is almost here and WISH-TV is proud to be your home for live and exclusive coverage of the matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium between the Indianapolis Colts and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Colts are excited to bring fans the ultimate experience, including “The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

True Blue Colts fans embrace Jeff Saturday, other changes

On a recent gameday, Aaron and Cynthia Hacherl were already dressed in their Colts colors hours before the game. Aaron had his T.Y. Hilton jersey on first thing in the morning and Cynthia was wearing her Shaquille Leonard pullover. The Hacherls have been Colts season ticket holders for most of their adult lives. The enclosed porch on the back of their Carmel home is a gallery of sports memorabilia, with Colts banners, featured prominently. The Hacherls are quintessential Colts fans, remaining positive even when their team struggles.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

