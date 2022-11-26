ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Orange, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcn247.com

Connecticut woman sentenced to year in jail for voyeurism

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A wealthy Connecticut woman whose criminal case file was sealed from public view has been sentenced to one year in jail for secretly recording three people, including a minor, in a manner involving sexual desire. Fifty-four-year-old Hadley Palmer of Greenwich, was sentenced Tuesday in Stamford Superior Court. Her lawyer, Michael Meehan, called the sentence just and said Palmer has taken responsibility for her actions. Judge John Blawie earlier this year sealed Palmer’s case file over objections by The Associated Press. He ruled that the privacy interests of the victims outweighed the public’s interest in open courts.
GREENWICH, CT
wcn247.com

Police: 2 young children stabbed to death in Bronx apartment

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say two small children died of stab wounds after their mother was taken into custody for observation in New York City. Police say a 3-year-old boy and an 11-month-old boy were found in a Bronx apartment with multiple stab wounds to the neck and torso Saturday night. The 24-year-old mother had been taken into custody and transported to a hospital after acting erratically less than an hour earlier. A short time later, police received a 911 call for the same location reporting two children were not breathing. Officers returned to the apartment and tried to resuscitate the boys, who died while being treated at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital. The mother was not arrested and the father was not taken into custody.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wcn247.com

Mayor says NYC will treat mentally ill, even if they refuse

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced a new initiative that would allow authorities to more aggressively intervene to help people in need of mental health treatment. The mayor said in announcing the program Tuesday that there is “a moral obligation” to act, even if it means providing care to those who don’t ask for it. The mayor’s directive would give outreach workers, city hospitals and police the legal authority to involuntarily hospitalize anyone they deem a danger to themselves or who is unable to care for themselves. The mayor’s announcement was met with caution by civil rights groups and advocates for the homeless.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy