NJ Car Theft Caught on Camera in Broad Daylight: Governor Responds & Hopes To Tackle the IssueBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
Stop-Work Orders for Two Rahway School ProjectsMorristown MinuteRahway, NJ
Kanji Noodle Bar Opening in PiscatawayMarilyn JohnsonPiscataway Township, NJ
Three Shelters for the Homeless Coming to Staten IslandAnne SpollenStaten Island, NY
The Growing Wild Turkey Problem in New Jersey Neighborhoods: There are an Estimated 21,000 Birds, Many Causing ProblemsZack LoveToms River, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Parts of Trenton lost Power This Morning In The City’s North-West area
TRENTON , N.J. (PBN) Parts of Central,North, West Trenton experienced a power outage this morning. The power outage sent Trenton Firefighters scrambling to each area as power was being restored causing alarms to go off . The cause of the outage is unknown, Trenton communications was contacted but refused to transfer to a fire chief.
Amazing! Check Out the New Jersey’s Largest Animated Christmas Light Drive-Thru
There are well over one million lights at this Christmas drive-thru. There's something magical about having my car filled with family and friends and driving around looking at Christmas lights. It's something I've always done when I was younger with my family and I continue the tradition, it melts my...
Bucks County-Based Ice Cream Chain Looking to Expand Their Operations Throughout the Area
One of Bucks County’s most popular ice cream chains is planning on expanding and opening new locations for their hungry clientele. Jennifer Sheehan wrote about the popular chain for The Morning Call. Owocow Creamery, which has locations in Wrightstown, Ottsville, Chalfont, and Lambertville, has been working on opening new...
Car Fire Closes Jersey Shore Highway (DEVELOPING)
A vehicle fire closed Route 88 in Brick Township on Monday, Nov. 28. All lanes were closed at about 11 a.m., according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. The incident was near Route 40 (Olden Street) in Brick, 511nj.org reported. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to follow Daily Voice Ocean...
Police: Pickup Driver Causes Route 17 Pileup, Female Occupant Extricated
A pickup driver was charged with causing a chain-reaction crash that jammed Route 17 for nearly an hour and sent a woman to the hospital after firefighters freed her from the wreckage. The victim was in one of three vehicles stopped for a light on the highway's northbound side near...
More Mountain Lion Sightings From Around Jersey – and a Photo!
I believe I have become New Jersey's own Mountain Lion whisperer. Since publishing a story about a woman in Galloway Township (Atlantic County) seeing a cougar or mountain lion while walking her dog, my email address has become popular with people who've witnessed seeing a big cat in New Jersey.
Pedestrian Airlifted To Trauma Center After Being Struck By Car In Hunterdon County Parking Lot
A pedestrian was airlifted to a trauma center after being struck by a car in a Hunterdon County parking lot, authorities said. The Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad responded to the crash in the lot of Joanna Foods on Johanna Farms Road in Raritan Township just before 11:10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, they said in a Saturday evening release.
Wanted Driver Barrels Stolen Jeep Through Morris County Intersection, Hits Car, Lands On Lawn
A Warren County man wanted for theft and burglary was on Fentanyl when he barreled a stolen Jeep through a stop sign, struck another car, ran through a fence, landed on a Morris County lawn, and later lied to police about his identity, authorities charged. Florham Park Police responded to...
Driver Freed With ‘Jaws Of Life,’ Hospitalized After Morris County Crash Downs Pole And Wires
A driver was extricated with the “jaws of life” before being taken to the hospital after a serious crash took down a pole and wires in Morris County, authorities said. The Lincoln Park Hose Co. 2 responded to the crash with reported entrapment and found an electrical pole down with wires in the roadway on Sunday, Nov. 27, they said.
NJ town would make it illegal to stand near driveways with cars
HOLMDEL — Officials in this Monmouth County municipality are proposing a law that would fine or imprison someone who tries to open, unlock, or even stand near a vehicle that is not theirs. The proposed ordinance, scheduled for a final vote by the Township Committee on Dec. 13, comes...
therealdeal.com
Russo’s complex is latest warehouse project facing blowback
If only all of their online orders could be delivered by a white-bearded elf and flying reindeer. Truck-averse New Jerseyans are trying to stop Russo Development from building a giant warehouse complex in the Mullica Hill section of Harrison Township, NJ.com reported. The 2.1-million-square-foot development would unfold on farmland along...
Home video appears to show dog sitter smacking, screaming at family pet in Morris County
The Hankins, from Randolph, say they went away for Thanksgiving, so they used the app, Rover, to find someone to stay with their dog, Bella.
Cops ID man killed when his car flipped and caught fire in N.J. intersection
Police have identified a 37-year-old man killed when his vehicle overturned and caught fire in Monmouth County early Wednesday. Islam Elmedani, of Long Branch, was pronounced dead following the 2 a.m. crash at the intersection of Asbury Avenue and Shafto Road in Tinton Falls, police said. There were no other...
The Most Amazing Old Fashioned Christmas Town Is Right In New Jersey
This town has a Santa Run, a beautiful Christmas house tour, and train rides, and is a great day trip from Ocean and Monmouth counties!. Are you finally getting into the Christmas spirit?. Decorating the house, putting up the tree, listening to your favorite Christmas songs, and making cookies are...
Trenton-Mercer Airliner, Frontier, Shuts Down Customer Service Phone Number
The only commercial airline to serve Trenton-Mercer Airport just unveiled a significant change that customers are sure to notice on their next trip. Frontier Airlines is no longer offering customer service over the phone. Yeah, this means if you need support from the airliner that you'll need to contact them...
NJ jewelry store hit by violent smash-and-grab not insured, owner says
JERSEY CITY — The owner of a jewelry store who told police he was robbed of nearly a half-million dollars in cash and jewels Sunday afternoon said he carried no insurance on his inventory. Five masked men entered Sara Jewelry on Newark Avenue in Jersey City around 4:35 p.m....
yieldpro.com
Age-restricted multihousing community in Central New Jersey trades for $29.9 million
JLL Capital Markets announced that it has closed the $29.9 million sale of Royal Pines at Marlboro, an 89-unit 55+ multihousing community in Englishtown, New Jersey. JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between GRJ and Castellan Real Estate Partners, in the sale to F.M. Ferrari Investments. Royal Pines at...
Foodie Website Names This The Best Pizza Place in New Jersey
There may be no more controversial topic in the history of New Jersey than the battle for the best pizza, so why don't we dive right into the middle of it? A foodie website has named the best pizza in New Jersey. Let the battle begin. This is without a...
camdencounty.com
Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”
(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Monday evening into the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 29. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for...
Can You Help? 18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
MidJersey.News
Trenton, NJ
