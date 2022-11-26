ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Dishman’s 19 lead Middle Tennessee over Hofstra 64-54

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — DeAndre Dishman’s 19 points helped Middle Tennessee defeat Hofstra 64-54 on Friday night at the Northern Classic.

Dishman finished 9 of 17 from the floor for the Blue Raiders (3-2). Elias King added 14 points while going 4 for 6 from distance, and he had 10 rebounds.

The Pride (4-2) were led by Amar’e Marshall, who recorded 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Aaron Estrada added 15 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Stony Brook defeats Saint Joseph’s (N.Y.) 89-48

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Tyler Stephenson-Moore’s 23 points helped Stony Brook defeat Saint Joseph’s (N.Y.) 89-48 on Tuesday night. Stephenson-Moore was 10-of-15 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) for the Seawolves (2-5). Frankie Policelli scored 22 points while going 7 of 12 from the floor, including 6 for 8 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line, and added 10 rebounds and three steals. Kenan Sarvan recorded 14 points and was 5-of-17 shooting, including 4 for 12 from distance, and went 0 for 3 from the line.
STONY BROOK, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
582K+
Post
621M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy