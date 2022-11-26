ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amie Just: Three thoughts after Nebraska volleyball learns NCAA Tournament path

I don't know about you, but as I watched the volleyball selection show on Sunday night, I felt a sigh of relief on behalf of Nebraska. No Texas. No Stanford. But most importantly, no Wisconsin. I had a bad feeling when Wisconsin's region of the bracket was being revealed, but alas, Pittsburgh was the No. 2 seed in that quarter.
Rhule fires two key members of Nebraska's football staff

New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule fired two key members of Nebraska’s staff before his press conference on Monday. Head strength coach Zach Duval and director of performance nutrition Dave Ellis were both relieved of their duties at NU, a source within the athletic department confirmed on Monday night. Both of their biographies had already been removed from the Huskers.com website.
Nebraska drops in poll following back-to-back losses

Nebraska is ranked No. 7 in the final regular season AVCA volleyball poll. The Huskers dropped two spots after losing matches against two top-10 teams last week -- Wisconsin and Minnesota. Nebraska (24-5) will open the NCAA Tournament on Thursday with a first-round match against Delaware State. Nebraska is the...
'Sounds like me': Matt Rhule leaves strong early impression on Nebraska QB Casey Thompson

LINCOLN – Casey Thompson lingered on the second-floor balcony of the Hawks Center watching as Matt Rhule finished his last round of interviews on the turf below. The Nebraska quarterback didn’t see the main press conference in person Monday afternoon, instead streaming it on BTN while watching game film in North Stadium. He studied the Iowa game and the college quarterbacks he usually checks in on like Caleb Williams (USC), Bryce Young (Alabama) and CJ Stroud (Ohio State).
NCAA volleyball bracket revealed

