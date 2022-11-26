Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: EJ Barthel tabbed as running backs coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Huskers offer 2023 Texas running backThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Ochaun Mathis leaning towards NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Marcus Satterfield tabbed as offensive coordinatorThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule wants toughness and work ethic in programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Kindred souls, a shrewd search and sheer will – how Trev Alberts landed Matt Rhule
LINCOLN – Matt Rhule believed his hopes had been dashed, the courtship had ended, the window had closed. He wasn’t going to be Nebraska’s football coach. “I remember sitting on the couch and being like, ‘damn,’ that was the right place for me,” Rhule recalled Monday, “and it just didn’t kind of didn’t work out.”
Amie Just: Three thoughts after Nebraska volleyball learns NCAA Tournament path
I don't know about you, but as I watched the volleyball selection show on Sunday night, I felt a sigh of relief on behalf of Nebraska. No Texas. No Stanford. But most importantly, no Wisconsin. I had a bad feeling when Wisconsin's region of the bracket was being revealed, but alas, Pittsburgh was the No. 2 seed in that quarter.
Rhule fires two key members of Nebraska's football staff
New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule fired two key members of Nebraska’s staff before his press conference on Monday. Head strength coach Zach Duval and director of performance nutrition Dave Ellis were both relieved of their duties at NU, a source within the athletic department confirmed on Monday night. Both of their biographies had already been removed from the Huskers.com website.
Nebraska drops in poll following back-to-back losses
Nebraska is ranked No. 7 in the final regular season AVCA volleyball poll. The Huskers dropped two spots after losing matches against two top-10 teams last week -- Wisconsin and Minnesota. Nebraska (24-5) will open the NCAA Tournament on Thursday with a first-round match against Delaware State. Nebraska is the...
Matt and Mickey? As Rhule takes over, Joseph’s status at Nebraska looms
LINCOLN – As Matt Rhule spoke at his introductory press conference Monday, one of Nebraska’s 2023 commits sent a message to a World-Herald reporter. The recruit wanted to know if Mickey Joseph was staying at NU. As of late Monday afternoon, Joseph’s status with the new Husker football...
Shatel: Matt Rhule wasn't the only thing introduced Monday — so was Trev Alberts' Nebraska
LINCOLN — Nobody can recall a press conference 60 years ago. Most likely it was Bob Devaney stepping off the plane, meeting a couple of writers and then heading off the Legion Club. Those who were there say that when Tom Osborne was hired in 1973, you simply went...
'Sounds like me': Matt Rhule leaves strong early impression on Nebraska QB Casey Thompson
LINCOLN – Casey Thompson lingered on the second-floor balcony of the Hawks Center watching as Matt Rhule finished his last round of interviews on the turf below. The Nebraska quarterback didn’t see the main press conference in person Monday afternoon, instead streaming it on BTN while watching game film in North Stadium. He studied the Iowa game and the college quarterbacks he usually checks in on like Caleb Williams (USC), Bryce Young (Alabama) and CJ Stroud (Ohio State).
Rhule, Nebraska extend offer to Westside multi-sport standout Jaylen Lloyd
In his first 24 hours on the job, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has already extended at least two scholarship offers. 2023 defensive back Dante Lovett was the first to publicly reveal his Husker offer on Saturday night, followed by Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd on Sunday. Lloyd is one of...
NCAA volleyball bracket revealed
Amie Just: Three thoughts after Nebraska volleyball learns NCAA Tournament path. As I watched the volleyball selection show on Sunday night, I felt a sigh of relief on behalf of Nebraska, writes Amie Just. Here's why.
Omaha teen who fatally shot best friend in March pleads no contest to manslaughter
OMAHA -- An Omaha teen who fatally shot his best friend — by pulling the trigger of a rifle thinking it was unloaded — has pleaded no contest to manslaughter. Blake W. Miller, 19, entered a plea of no contest on Wednesday to the only charge he faced, manslaughter.
