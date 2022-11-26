NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - The unexpected toll of Hurricane Ian has been devastating and costly flooding. Hurricane Ian slammed Southwest Florida with the full force of a Category 4, changing communities there forever and killing over 100 people. While the storm lost most of its punch by the time it tracked through the Orlando region, its Category 1 classification was not enough to prepare residents for the full fury of the rains and storm surge to follow. The system dropped over 15" of rain and induced a storm surge that would change communities in Volusia County for years, flooding neighborhoods that had never seen high water. Accordingly, many did not carry flood insurance, compounding the impacts of Ian.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO