ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Of Prussia, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Philadelphia

Which Supermarket Rules Philadelphia? The Answer May Surprise You

The Philadelphia Business Journal reports grocery shoppers in the Philadelphia area are more likely than not to load their carts at one of two supermarkets: Giant or ShopRite. Sales from the two supermarket chains make up more than 56% of the local market, according to data gathered from Food World.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

SU20 Serves Exceptional Sushi in a Blue Bell Strip Mall

Each piece of high-quality sashimi and nigiri makes you hungrier for the next. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. On a fall night at SU20, a jazz piano version of “The Girl From Ipanema” pipes into the dining room. It seems...
BLUE BELL, PA
Cat Country 107.3

About Time Atlantic And Cape May Counties Got At Least 1 Panera Bread

I don't know about you, but after cooking so much over the past few days for the Thanksgiving holiday, I wouldn't mind ordering out for the next few days. When I order out, I don't always want to eat something bad, though. Sometimes, you just don't feel like cooking. That's perfectly okay. What's unfortunate about Atlantic and Cape May counties, though, is that if you're choosing to order out, you're probably not ordering the healthiest food. Sure, Chipotle isn't the WORST food you can have, nor is pizza. But, there just aren't a lot of semi-healthy options in this area. For example, do you know what restaurant I really wish had at least one location in eastern South Jersey? PANERA!
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
wmmr.com

Pennsylvania Spot is One of America’s 25 Must-See Bucket List Places

Pennsylvania has some great gems to visit any time of the year. Now, one popular destination has been named one of the 25 must-see bucket list places in the U.S. The report comes from Fodors.com. In it, they pin down the 25 best places in the U.S. to visit in your lifetime. “From the Golden Gate Bridge to the Grand Canyon, from Times Square to the Hollywood Sign, these are the iconic, bucket list, must-see places in the USA you have to see before you die,” they state in the study. “Consider this your USA bucket list, packed with all the iconic images ingrained in every American’s mind. We’ve included destinations, signs, and monuments that best represent what America is all about: Beacons of democracy in D.C. and Philadelphia, emblems of excess in New York City and Vegas, and the wonders of nature in our many stunning National Parks. They make up the cultural fabric of the country, and these classic destinations all deserve a spot on your list of must-see places in the United States.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
watchthetramcarplease.com

Highest-ever asking price for a home in South Jersey for 24.9 Million.

A couple whose pharma tech company’s board ousted them in September have put their unfinished Burlington County mega-mansion on the market for a record $24.95 million. While an unbuilt oceanfront house in Avalon was listed for $22.9 million in 2021, “I couldn’t find any other properties in the last number of years on the MLS that were near $24.95 million,” said Kevin Steiger, a Realtor with Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty and the sales agent for 2801 Riverton Rd.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
South Philly Review

Hand & Stone opens in Quartermaster

A new luxury massage and facial spa franchise is moving into South Philly and getting comfortable. Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa moved its newest franchise into the Quartermaster Plaza just off the Interstate 76 expressway in South Philadelphia. Located at 2306 W. Oregon Ave., the new Hand &...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy