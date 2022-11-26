Read full article on original website
Bucks County-Based Ice Cream Chain Looking to Expand Their Operations Throughout the Area
One of Bucks County’s most popular ice cream chains is planning on expanding and opening new locations for their hungry clientele. Jennifer Sheehan wrote about the popular chain for The Morning Call. Owocow Creamery, which has locations in Wrightstown, Ottsville, Chalfont, and Lambertville, has been working on opening new...
fox29.com
'It was busy, but not crazy': Thanksgiving travel successful as people make their way home
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - Whether it was by plane, train or automobile, families were determined to find their way home after the holiday. The Mickey Mouse ears are a giveaway as young children wait for bags at Philadelphia International Airport, still not believing how they spent their Thanksgiving. "We went to...
fox29.com
Small Business Saturday 2022: Ardmore shops busy as customers turn out for annual shopping day
Now that the official countdown to Christmas is underway, families in Ardmore were out shopping at the various coffee shops, restaurants and small mom-and-pop stores on Lancaster Avenue. "We definitely take pride in being a small business," said Rachel Lange, head barista of the Story Coffee Shop and Bookstore. "We...
fox29.com
Report: Philadelphia businesses rapidly growing amid post-covid economic recovery
PHILADELPHIA - Christmas Village is back up and running, officially marking the holiday season in Philadelphia. The hustle and bustle of the city's downtown scene is rapidly growing as pedestrians fill the streets, marking a post-covid comeback. But, city officials warn that there could be obstacles that stand in the way of a full recovery.
NBC Philadelphia
Which Supermarket Rules Philadelphia? The Answer May Surprise You
The Philadelphia Business Journal reports grocery shoppers in the Philadelphia area are more likely than not to load their carts at one of two supermarkets: Giant or ShopRite. Sales from the two supermarket chains make up more than 56% of the local market, according to data gathered from Food World.
Phillymag.com
SU20 Serves Exceptional Sushi in a Blue Bell Strip Mall
Each piece of high-quality sashimi and nigiri makes you hungrier for the next. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. On a fall night at SU20, a jazz piano version of “The Girl From Ipanema” pipes into the dining room. It seems...
About Time Atlantic And Cape May Counties Got At Least 1 Panera Bread
I don't know about you, but after cooking so much over the past few days for the Thanksgiving holiday, I wouldn't mind ordering out for the next few days. When I order out, I don't always want to eat something bad, though. Sometimes, you just don't feel like cooking. That's perfectly okay. What's unfortunate about Atlantic and Cape May counties, though, is that if you're choosing to order out, you're probably not ordering the healthiest food. Sure, Chipotle isn't the WORST food you can have, nor is pizza. But, there just aren't a lot of semi-healthy options in this area. For example, do you know what restaurant I really wish had at least one location in eastern South Jersey? PANERA!
These Chester County Towns Are Among Best Places to Live on the East Coast
Photo byValley Forge National Historic Park. Chester County is home to eight towns that are among the 100 best places to live on the East Coast, writes Elisa Fernández-Arias for Stacker.
3 suspects who stole $40,000 worth of items from Voorhees Verizon store arrested in Philly, 1 flees
Police say three of four armed suspects who stole thousands of dollars' worth of items from a Verizon store in South Jersey were taken into custody in Philadelphia. The fourth remains on the loose.
fox29.com
Giving Tuesday: Philadelphia nonprofits looking for donations of all kinds
Looking to help others this holiday season? Charities are Philadelphia are accepting donations of clothes, furniture, home building materials, toys, electronics and more.
70and73.com
Starbucks, retail and day care center planned for Chapel Avenue office complex in Cherry Hill.
The owner of the Commerce Center @ Cherry Hill is scheduled to go before the zoning board on Thursday for permission to build a Starbucks and retail store as well as a day care center on the nearly 13-acre site at Chapel Avenue and Haddonfield Road. Center at Cherry Hill...
phillyvoice.com
Suspects wanted for Verizon store robbery in South Jersey arrested in Philadelphia, police say
Three people wanted for stealing $30,000 to $40,000 in cash and electronics from a Verizon store in Camden County were arrested in Philadelphia on Monday night following a police chase. Police said a group of four armed people committed the theft at the Verizon store on Route 73 in Voorhees...
Trenton-Mercer Airliner, Frontier, Shuts Down Customer Service Phone Number
The only commercial airline to serve Trenton-Mercer Airport just unveiled a significant change that customers are sure to notice on their next trip. Frontier Airlines is no longer offering customer service over the phone. Yeah, this means if you need support from the airliner that you'll need to contact them...
fox29.com
Local community enraged by holiday vandals who cut lights on beloved Christmas tree
PHILADELPHIA - A local community is enraged after they say someone cut the lights on their beloved Christmas tree the night after it was put up, costing hundreds in damage. The tree that stands at the Bridesburg Recreation Center was lit on Saturday night with a celebration that included an appearance from Santa himself.
Grant to give Philly region a trail network ‘unlike any other in the country’
Aiming for 800 miles of connected trail in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, the Circuit Trails of Greater Philadelphia will connect additional trails to the system using a $90,000 grant from the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy. It’s the largest trail grant made this year by the conservancy, which also awarded a $20,000 grant...
wmmr.com
Pennsylvania Spot is One of America’s 25 Must-See Bucket List Places
Pennsylvania has some great gems to visit any time of the year. Now, one popular destination has been named one of the 25 must-see bucket list places in the U.S. The report comes from Fodors.com. In it, they pin down the 25 best places in the U.S. to visit in your lifetime. “From the Golden Gate Bridge to the Grand Canyon, from Times Square to the Hollywood Sign, these are the iconic, bucket list, must-see places in the USA you have to see before you die,” they state in the study. “Consider this your USA bucket list, packed with all the iconic images ingrained in every American’s mind. We’ve included destinations, signs, and monuments that best represent what America is all about: Beacons of democracy in D.C. and Philadelphia, emblems of excess in New York City and Vegas, and the wonders of nature in our many stunning National Parks. They make up the cultural fabric of the country, and these classic destinations all deserve a spot on your list of must-see places in the United States.”
watchthetramcarplease.com
Highest-ever asking price for a home in South Jersey for 24.9 Million.
A couple whose pharma tech company’s board ousted them in September have put their unfinished Burlington County mega-mansion on the market for a record $24.95 million. While an unbuilt oceanfront house in Avalon was listed for $22.9 million in 2021, “I couldn’t find any other properties in the last number of years on the MLS that were near $24.95 million,” said Kevin Steiger, a Realtor with Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty and the sales agent for 2801 Riverton Rd.
3 Delaware County Towns Make the Grade as Best on East Coast
Hundreds of beautiful communities on the East Coast cater to wide tastes, from an energetic urban landscape to the sedate natural surroundings of rural life. Stacker has compiled a list of the 100 best places to live on the East Coast and three Delaware County communities made the grade, writes Elisa Fernandez-Arias for Stacker.
Hand & Stone opens in Quartermaster
A new luxury massage and facial spa franchise is moving into South Philly and getting comfortable. Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa moved its newest franchise into the Quartermaster Plaza just off the Interstate 76 expressway in South Philadelphia. Located at 2306 W. Oregon Ave., the new Hand &...
fox29.com
Philly hopes FDA proposal that limits nicotine levels in cigarettes helps city curb smoking
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia is hoping to get some help from the federal government in its efforts to stamp out smoking. The Food and Drug Administration recently proposed a plan that would set maximum nicotine levels for all cigarettes produced in the U.S. by early next year. Philadelphia has one of...
