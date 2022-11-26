KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 20 businesses in Downtown Knoxville are participating in The Elf on the Shelf Adventure. Participants will find a North Pole Pass and holiday stamp at the Mast General Store. The pass is a guide to locate all the elves hiding in each business. You fill out an information card to enter and win prizes after you complete the search.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO