Pitt Reaches Out to 2023 7-Footer Braden Pierce

After signing a three-guard 2023 class in the early signing period, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel is now showing interest in a big from the class of 2023 in Braden Pierce. Pierce is a 7-foot, 230-pound forward from Woodstock, Georgia who plays for IMG Academy’s Post Graduate team, the same team that produced current Panthers Jorge and Guillermo Diaz-Graham a season ago.
2023 3-Star CB Brice Pollock Talks to PSN About De-Committing from Pitt

Pitt’s recruiting Class of 2023 took another hit today when Brice Pollock announced his de-commitment. Pollock is a talented three-star cornerback from Snellville, Georgia and had been committed to Pitt since June 4, 2022. Pollock has an ideal frame for a cornerback (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) and would have been...
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- November 28

The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
