Nebraska’s staff assembly under new coach Matt Rhule continued Tuesday with the reported hire of a new running backs coach. E.J. Barthel is leaving UConn for the same position with the Huskers according to multiple reports including the Athletic. The New Jersey native is set to become the fifth new on-field assistant secured by Rhule in barely three days after adding Marcus Satterfield (offensive coordinator), Terrance Knighton (defensive line), Evan Cooper (secondary) and Ed Foley (special teams). NU also has brought in a strength coach in Corey Campbell.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 5 HOURS AGO