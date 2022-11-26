ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Kearney Hub

Rhule fires two key members of Nebraska's football staff

New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule fired two key members of Nebraska’s staff before his press conference on Monday. Head strength coach Zach Duval and director of performance nutrition Dave Ellis were both relieved of their duties at NU, a source within the athletic department confirmed on Monday night. Both of their biographies had already been removed from the Huskers.com website.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Amie Just: Three thoughts after Nebraska volleyball learns NCAA Tournament path

I don't know about you, but as I watched the volleyball selection show on Sunday night, I felt a sigh of relief on behalf of Nebraska. No Texas. No Stanford. But most importantly, no Wisconsin. I had a bad feeling when Wisconsin's region of the bracket was being revealed, but alas, Pittsburgh was the No. 2 seed in that quarter.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska reportedly hires E.J. Barthel as new running backs coach

Nebraska’s staff assembly under new coach Matt Rhule continued Tuesday with the reported hire of a new running backs coach. E.J. Barthel is leaving UConn for the same position with the Huskers according to multiple reports including the Athletic. The New Jersey native is set to become the fifth new on-field assistant secured by Rhule in barely three days after adding Marcus Satterfield (offensive coordinator), Terrance Knighton (defensive line), Evan Cooper (secondary) and Ed Foley (special teams). NU also has brought in a strength coach in Corey Campbell.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska drops in poll following back-to-back losses

Nebraska is ranked No. 7 in the final regular season AVCA volleyball poll. The Huskers dropped two spots after losing matches against two top-10 teams last week -- Wisconsin and Minnesota. Nebraska (24-5) will open the NCAA Tournament on Thursday with a first-round match against Delaware State. Nebraska is the...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

9 things to know about Nebraska football's next coach, Matt Rhule

Matt Rhule will take over as the 31st permanent head coach in the history of Nebraska football. Rhule most recently was the head coach of the NFL's Carolina Panthers before being fired during this season on Oct 10. Rhule supplants Scott Frost, who served in the role from 2018 until...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

NCAA volleyball bracket revealed

LINCOLN, NE

