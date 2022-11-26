Read full article on original website
Gulce Guctekin named Defensive Player of the Week, Co-Freshman of the Week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Freshman libero Gulce Guctekin was named Big Ten Conference Defensive Player of the Week as well as Co-Freshman of the Week. This is Guctekin’s second Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week award and her third Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor. The No....
Badgers’ Herbig named to All-Big Ten first team
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a season spent menacing quarterbacks and offensive backfields, Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig certainly commanded the respect of his fellow Big Ten coaches this season – and, on Tuesday, they showed it. Herbig earned first team honors on this year’s All-Big Ten football team, which...
By the numbers: UWPD wraps up another season at Camp Randall
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the University of Wisconsin’s football season in the books, the university’s police department winds down its weeks of patrolling Camp Randall, making sure tens of thousands of fans are free to enjoy the game. In its weekly numbers of ejections, citations, and arrests...
UW volleyball finishes regular season on 18-match win streak
COLUMBUS, OH (WMTV) - No. 3 Wisconsin volleyball took down No. 8 Ohio State in four sets in the regular season finale on Saturday night in Columbus. The Badgers have now won 18-straight matches and await their seeding for the first round of the NCAA Tournament which begins next week.
UW earns No. 1 seed, will face Quinnipiac in first round of NCAA Tournament
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The stage is set for the 2022 NCAA Tournament, and the reigning champs will take on Quinnipiac in the first round. Wisconsin volleyball earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, after finishing the regular season on a 18-match win streak, and 19-1 in Big Ten play.
Wisconsin hires Luke Fickell as head football coach
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin football is ringing in a new era with the announcement of Luke Fickell as the next head football coach. The hire came quickly, as sources started reporting Sunday morning that Fickell was in the running for the position. The UW Board of Regents met Sunday...
Madison ranked 8th best midsize college city in America by WalletHub
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A report released Tuesday from WalletHub reaffirms that Madison is a great place for college students to live and go to school in. Madison ranked in the top 10 for 2023′s Best College Towns & Cities in America list this year among midsize cities. The...
Small businesses from around the state gather at Something Special from Wisconsin Holiday Market
In a goal to bring Amtrak to Madison, a city official says “momentum” is building. Wisconsin football is ringing in a new era with the announcement of Luke Fickell as the next head football coach.
Thrivent employees volunteer at Second Harvest ahead of Giving Tuesday
In a goal to bring Amtrak to Madison, a city official says “momentum” is building. Wisconsin football is ringing in a new era with the announcement of Luke Fickell as the next head football coach. Small businesses from around the state gather at Something Special from Wisconsin Holiday...
937 UW-Madison students receive guaranteed financial help
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hundreds of UW-Madison students will receive help paying for school through a guaranteed tuition program. University of Wisconsin- Madison’s Bucky Tuition Promise pays for four consecutive years of college for undergraduate students or two years for transfers. The program was first announced in 2018 for Wisconsin resident students.
Diocese of Madison announces death of Bishop Paul J. Swain of Sioux Falls
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Diocese of Madison announced Sunday that the Bishop Emeritus of Sioux Falls died. Bishop Paul J. Swain, 79, died in hospice care Saturday after suffering medical complications in recent weeks. Bishop Swain graduated with a Masters in Political Science from the University of Wisconsin in...
Madison Amtrak project chugs along, city seeks public input
Wisconsin football is ringing in a new era with the announcement of Luke Fickell as the next head football coach. Small businesses from around the state gather at Something Special from Wisconsin Holiday Market. This weekend, gifts from all over the state of Wisconsin were featured at the third Something...
Get ready for a big temperature change
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After some misty conditions today, light showers will continue to move into the region this evening. Mild temperatures through about 9 PM will keep most of our precip as rain, though our western counties where temperatures drop sooner could see some light snow. A couple of snowflakes are possible closer to Madison later this evening, but I don’t expect any snow accumulation in southern Wisconsin.
Wisconsin DMV revokes 20 wholesale dealer licenses in Columbia County
ARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Twenty Columbia County wholesale vehicle dealers had their licenses revoked, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles announced Monday. The DMV revoked the wholesale dealer licenses of dealers located at 101 Skyline Drive, Arlington, for failing to properly follow administrative requirements. A&M Motorsports LLC.
A Monticello food pantry details the impacts donations have on a county
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Cares Food Pantry in Monticello is working to battle food insecurity in not just the town but the whole of Green County. “It’s across the county, and there are needs everywhere,” said the pantry’s director Joyce Hummel. Hummel says the pantry...
Madison Sister City Delegation to travel to Kanifing, The Gambia
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway will lead a 20-person delegation this week from Madison to its sister city Kanifing, The Gambia. The City of Madison and the municipality formed their relationship in May 2016. In 1998, Madison began establishing sister city partnerships in an effort to understand other cultures, promote global peace, develop lasting friendships and provide a forum for the exchange of ideas and views. The city currently has nine sister city relationships across the globe.
Madison firefighters save pair who fell through the ice
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison firefighters rescued two people over the weekend who fell through the ice at Cherokee Lake and could not get back to shore. According to the Madison Fire Department, they were about 150 feet from dry land on Saturday afternoon when the ice gave way, leaving them stuck with freezing water coming up to their chests. MFD Lake Rescue Team responded to the lake shortly before 3 p.m. and sent out their Rapid Deployment Craft to retrieve them.
Volunteers sell cheese curds for a cause at Camp Randall concessions
Executive Director of Rotary Botanical Gardens discusses what to expect at holiday lights show. The display is celebrating its 26th year with themed light displays and family-friendly animations. Over 1 million lights will shine during Rotary Botanical Gardens 2022 Holiday Light Show. Updated: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST.
Woodman’s pledges another $1 million to support Sports and Convention Center project
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Woodman’s Food Markets pledged an additional $1 million last week in support of Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center. In 2019, Woodman’s pledged $2 million to the project, which gave the company naming rights. “Over the last few years, we have all experienced an...
