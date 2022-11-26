ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Badgers’ Herbig named to All-Big Ten first team

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a season spent menacing quarterbacks and offensive backfields, Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig certainly commanded the respect of his fellow Big Ten coaches this season – and, on Tuesday, they showed it. Herbig earned first team honors on this year’s All-Big Ten football team, which...
MADISON, WI
By the numbers: UWPD wraps up another season at Camp Randall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the University of Wisconsin’s football season in the books, the university’s police department winds down its weeks of patrolling Camp Randall, making sure tens of thousands of fans are free to enjoy the game. In its weekly numbers of ejections, citations, and arrests...
MADISON, WI
UW volleyball finishes regular season on 18-match win streak

COLUMBUS, OH (WMTV) - No. 3 Wisconsin volleyball took down No. 8 Ohio State in four sets in the regular season finale on Saturday night in Columbus. The Badgers have now won 18-straight matches and await their seeding for the first round of the NCAA Tournament which begins next week.
COLUMBUS, OH
Wisconsin hires Luke Fickell as head football coach

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin football is ringing in a new era with the announcement of Luke Fickell as the next head football coach. The hire came quickly, as sources started reporting Sunday morning that Fickell was in the running for the position. The UW Board of Regents met Sunday...
MADISON, WI
Madison ranked 8th best midsize college city in America by WalletHub

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A report released Tuesday from WalletHub reaffirms that Madison is a great place for college students to live and go to school in. Madison ranked in the top 10 for 2023′s Best College Towns & Cities in America list this year among midsize cities. The...
MADISON, WI
Thrivent employees volunteer at Second Harvest ahead of Giving Tuesday

MADISON, WI
MADISON, WI
937 UW-Madison students receive guaranteed financial help

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hundreds of UW-Madison students will receive help paying for school through a guaranteed tuition program. University of Wisconsin- Madison’s Bucky Tuition Promise pays for four consecutive years of college for undergraduate students or two years for transfers. The program was first announced in 2018 for Wisconsin resident students.
MADISON, WI
Madison Amtrak project chugs along, city seeks public input

MADISON, WI
MADISON, WI
Get ready for a big temperature change

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After some misty conditions today, light showers will continue to move into the region this evening. Mild temperatures through about 9 PM will keep most of our precip as rain, though our western counties where temperatures drop sooner could see some light snow. A couple of snowflakes are possible closer to Madison later this evening, but I don’t expect any snow accumulation in southern Wisconsin.
MADISON, WI
Wisconsin DMV revokes 20 wholesale dealer licenses in Columbia County

ARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Twenty Columbia County wholesale vehicle dealers had their licenses revoked, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles announced Monday. The DMV revoked the wholesale dealer licenses of dealers located at 101 Skyline Drive, Arlington, for failing to properly follow administrative requirements. A&M Motorsports LLC.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
Madison Sister City Delegation to travel to Kanifing, The Gambia

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway will lead a 20-person delegation this week from Madison to its sister city Kanifing, The Gambia. The City of Madison and the municipality formed their relationship in May 2016. In 1998, Madison began establishing sister city partnerships in an effort to understand other cultures, promote global peace, develop lasting friendships and provide a forum for the exchange of ideas and views. The city currently has nine sister city relationships across the globe.
MADISON, WI
Madison firefighters save pair who fell through the ice

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison firefighters rescued two people over the weekend who fell through the ice at Cherokee Lake and could not get back to shore. According to the Madison Fire Department, they were about 150 feet from dry land on Saturday afternoon when the ice gave way, leaving them stuck with freezing water coming up to their chests. MFD Lake Rescue Team responded to the lake shortly before 3 p.m. and sent out their Rapid Deployment Craft to retrieve them.
MADISON, WI
Volunteers sell cheese curds for a cause at Camp Randall concessions

MADISON, WI
MADISON, WI

