2019 murder of El Dorado teen remains a mystery
EL DORADO, Ark. ( KTVE/KARD ) — With more than two years since the murder of 17-year-old Octavius Critton Jr., his case remains a mystery without a suspect being held responsible. On August 12, 2019, El Dorado Police responded to a shooting on the 1200 block of Detroit Street.Family of murdered teen will give out three $500 scholarships in his honor
According to police, they discovered Justin Mayweather who was suffering from gunshot wounds and later found Critton who was on California Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
If anyone has any information regarding the shooting, be sure to contact the El Dorado Police Department's Detective Division at 870-881-4810.
