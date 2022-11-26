2019 murder of El Dorado teen remains a mystery

EL DORADO, Ark. ( KTVE/KARD ) — With more than two years since the murder of 17-year-old Octavius Critton Jr., his case remains a mystery without a suspect being held responsible. On August 12, 2019, El Dorado Police responded to a shooting on the 1200 block of Detroit Street.

According to police, they discovered Justin Mayweather who was suffering from gunshot wounds and later found Critton who was on California Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

If anyone has any information regarding the shooting, be sure to contact the El Dorado Police Department’s Detective Division at 870-881-4810.

