Lighting up the Biloxi Lighthouse this Thursday
The Biloxi Lighthouse will be lighting up for Christmas starting this Thursday. The lighthouse will be covered in Christmas lights. The public is invited to the lighting as Mayor FoFo Gilich flips the switch and lights up the landmark. The switch will be flipped at 5:30. Santa will be making...
Alabama woman hits $1 million slot machine jackpot at Biloxi’s Beau Rivage casino
A player has hit a jackpot for more than $1 million, the first time in about four years at a South Mississippi casino. This was the second jackpot at the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino in Biloxi in less than two weeks. The latest and largest win came Sunday evening,...
Christmas events happening this week in Biloxi
The City of Biloxi released Christmas events that will be happening this week. The annual Children’s Christmas Parade and Christmas on the Town Green will be Friday, December 2nd from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The parade features kindergarten to fourth graders riding in hay wagons. The parade begins at the Dr. Frank Gruich Senior Center and ends at the Biloxi Town Green. The lighting of a Christmas tree and Santa will be there and you can expect hot chocolate and cookies.
Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?
Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
Sounds of the Holidays returns to the stage at MGCCC’s iMPAC
Sounds of the Holidays is back to usher in the holiday season after a seven-year hiatus. WXXV News 25 anchor Meggan Gray co-hosts, while Miss Gulf Coast Katelyn Perry, local celebrities Jonathan Brannan and Cliff Thompson, The Coast Big Band, and many more special guests will take the stage throughout the weekend. Bring the family and sing along to ring in the holiday season!
Here comes Mr. Bingle: Gulfport Museum of History shares holiday legacy
The Gulfport Museum of History is sharing the story behind the creation and legacy of beloved Christmas icon Mr. Bingle. A beloved Christmas mascot, Mr. Bingle is a holiday snowman who sparks jolly cheer for many who remember him. Gulfport Museum of History Director Betty Shaw said, “People my age and a little older and a little younger, growing up in Gulfport there was only one TV station and that was WDSU Channel 6 New Orleans. So, we knew all about what was happening in New Orleans and Mr. Bingle was an integral part of their Christmas.”
Mississippi Aquarium kicked off holiday specials
The holiday season kicked off not only with good deals on gifts, but holiday specials at the Mississippi Aquarium. Santa stopped by to take a dive in one of the aquarium’s tanks to say hello to visitors. You can take your picture with diving Santa at the Spiral Habitat. Just check the aquarium’s website for times.
City of Ocean Springs begins work on rebuilding Gay Lemon Park
The City of Ocean Springs has begun a much-needed makeover on Gay Lemon Park for the first time in quite a while. The park was built several decades ago, but has seen some deterioration in recent years. After receiving a grant for about $260,000 from the U.S. Park Service, the...
Asgard Motorcycle Club holds 38th annual Toy Run
Asgard Motorcycle Club held its 38th annual Toy Run for charity this weekend. Riders were encouraged to donate one new toy, clothing, or pay $10 per motorcycle at Big Dawg’s Roadhouse in the Kiln. Riders participate in this event the Sunday after Thanksgiving each year. Many cruised to different...
South Mississippi businesses participated in Small Business Saturday
The holidays are all about giving and the best gift you can give local businesses is your support by shopping small. While Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer major savings, those two days aren’t the only opportunities to find gifts for everyone on your list. Hillyer House was one...
Gulfport Civic League hosting 60th annual Tour of Homes
It’s that time of year again for the Gulfport Civic League’s Tour of Homes, an event that benefits children and adults with special needs. For 60 years now, the Tour of Homes has showcased beautiful houses across the city. This year’s tour, coming up this weekend, will feature...
Pine Belt’s oldest veteran celebrates 104th birthday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pine Belt’s eldest veteran is celebrating another year. Edith James, who celebrated her 104th birthday Sunday, is believed to be the oldest veteran in the state of Mississippi as well, according to Veterans Service Officer Gerald Britt. “Without family and friends, it’d be hard...
Christmas Feed the Needy program deadline is December 12th
As part of their Feed the Needy initiative, law enforcement agencies across Harrison County will be delivering meals on Christmas day to those in need. If you would like to sign up to get a free meal just contact your local police department or the sheriff’s office. The agencies...
Waveland arrest three with shoplifting, seek fourth suspect
Waveland Police have arrested three people and are looking for a fourth suspect in connection with a shoplifting case. Police Chief Michael Prendergast said three people were arrested: 45-year-old Keith Bell of Gulfport, 44-year-old Brian Johnson of Gulfport and 24-year-old Mahalia Willis of Biloxi. All three were charged with felony shoplifting and trespassing. Willis also has an outstanding warrant for felony shoplifting out of Slidell, Louisiana. No bond has been set.
Bellingrath Gardens: The Best Holiday Light Show
If Bellingrath Gardens & Home is not calling your name, it’s going to shortly. Here is where you will find the best holiday light show in the United States. Plan your visit to the Magic Christmas in Lights Show as soon as possible. With more than 3 million lights and 1,100 set pieces, visitors will not be disappointed. This historical setting is located in Theodore, Alabama, along Alabama’s Coastal Connection.
Mississippi Lottery player gobbles up half-a-million dollars in Thanksgiving weekend drawing
A Mississippi Lottery player gobbled up more than half-a-million dollars in one of the state’s cash lotteries. The player from Lowndes County win in the Saturday, Nov. 26, drawing is the second-largest Mississippi Match 5 prize ever. The winning ticket for $559,449.12 was purchased from Sprint Mart #4103 on...
The Art House hosting inaugural Very Merry Art Market in Ocean Springs
The Art House in Ocean Springs is hosting its inaugural Very Merry Art Market this Saturday. Members of the Ocean Springs Art Association will be selling their original paintings, pottery, glass, and jewelry, all perfect for holiday gifts. Dancers from Donna’s Visual and Performing Arts Center will present impromptu performances....
11/28 – Brittany’s “Pleasant” Monday Evening Forecast
Pleasant weather with seasonable temperatures have been observed throughout the day today on the backside of a shortwave trough lifting into mid-atlantic CONUS as height rises and stable air keep things quiet today. This will change, however, beginning overnight tonight in preparation for a more prolific, deep trough that will dig into the central plains. A lee cyclone is developing over eastern Colorado in the exit region of this trough and will track eastward across Kansas tonight which will tighten the surface pressure gradient across the Southern Plains and Gulf Coast leading to advection of seasonably rich moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into the Lower MS River Valley. This will lead to development of low stratus and advection fog across the area Tuesday morning as this moisture streams northward leading to a dreary morning for those commuting.
Multiple events postponed, canceled due to inclement weather
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Several events this weekend on the Coast are being moved to another time or canceled altogether due to Saturday’s heavy rain. McHenry Christmas Crafts Show in McHenry - postponed to Sunday, 10-4 p.m. at McDaniel’s General Merchandise. Bacchus Bash 2022 in Pass Christian -...
Live Christmas trees for sale in Ocean Springs
Don’t have a Christmas tree yet?? Well, we might have just the place. You may find your perfect tree at the Christmas tree farm by the Coast Fireworks Building on Washington Avenue. If you’re in the market for a fresh cut North Carolina Fraser fir tree that can also...
