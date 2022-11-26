Read full article on original website
Marianne Knapp
3d ago
Get him a place to stay Does anyone realize with rent costs skyrocketing how many of us will be homeless ✝️💜
Reply
12
Belynda Gainey-Rollins
3d ago
is this real.or is this a stunt like the last homeless person with the go fund me shenanigans
Reply(3)
14
Jan Houston
3d ago
All life's incidents no matter how good or bad 🤔has a true and meaningful and spiritual significance.🙏God be the glory
Reply(1)
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia's Byberry Insane AsylumJulesPhiladelphia, PA
The Case of Linda Ann Weston Part 1Tawana K WatsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant has Some of the Biggest Cheesesteaks in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Mother Discovers Daughter Alive Six Years After Thinking Her Baby Died in a FireNikPhiladelphia, PA
KOP Grill & Tavern Launches Winter Menu Featuring Comfort FoodsMarilyn JohnsonKing Of Prussia, PA
Related
fox29.com
Child found safe after being inside stolen car in West Philadelphia, police say
Authorities say a 4-year-old boy was asleep in the backseat of his father's car when someone jumped inside and drove away. After a brief search, police found the child and the car in a parking lot 2 miles away.
Police Need Help: 10 Teens Have Gone Missing in Philadelphia, PA, This Month
Authorities in the City of Philadelphia are asking for your help locating ten teenagers that have gone missing in the month of November. And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group. Every month, the city...
fox29.com
Video: Man threatens employee with needle during Wawa robbery in Port Richmond, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police have released video of a Wawa being robbed by a suspect armed with a needle in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section this weekend. The man, whose face was partially covered by a scarf and hat, was seen entering a Wawa on the 3200 block Richmond Street around 2:40 a.m. Saturday.
Missing girl and father return home, Philadelphia police say
Philadelphia police say a girl who was reported missing, and her father, have returned home.
fox29.com
Police: West Chester man charged with attempting to murder his mom on Thanksgiving
WEST CHESTER, Pa. - A Thanksgiving crime ended with a man being arrested and his mother being rushed to the hospital in West Chester. Police say they ultimately found that 42-year-old Michael D. Giffing assaulted his mother during the evening hours on Thanksgiving Day. EMS initially responded to the 300...
fox29.com
Police: Man stabbed in the head during home invasion in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a home invasion that left one person stabbed early Monday morning, authorities say. According to police, the invasion took place in a home on the 3600 block of Old York Road in the North Philadelphia section of the city just after midnight. Officials say...
Man fatally shot inside Northeast Philadelphia home
Investigators are searching for a group of suspects after a 37-year-old man was gunned down while his home was being ransacked.
fox29.com
Man, 20, shot and killed in Kensington, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Kensington on Monday night. Shortly after 7 p.m., police say they responded to the 800 block of East Willard Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, authorities say they found a 20-year-old man with gunshot...
Scammer Stole Thousands From Bucks County Grandmother, Police Say
A scam caller who stole thousands of dollars from a Bucks County grandmother is now facing jail time, according to authorities. Police in Falls Township charged Christopher Mauricio, 19, of Philadelphia, with two felony counts of theft and receiving stolen property, the department announced. Investigators say Mauricio ran an elaborate...
aroundambler.com
Ambler police seeking to identify suspect shown in video on porch and attempting to enter vehicle
The Ambler Borough Police Department has released a video of an incident on the 100 block of North Main Street from October 29th that shows a male suspect rummaging through items on a porch and attempting to enter a car. It took place at approximately 8:13 p.m. According to police, the resident of the home does not know the male in the video.
fox29.com
Police: Child and father found safe after being reported missing from West Philadelphia
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say the search for a missing 6-year-old girl and her 41-year-old father has ended after they were found safe. According to authorities, the girl was reported missing after being last seen early Sunday morning around 3 a.m. on the 300 block of North 61st Street.
fox29.com
Police: 2 sought for breaking into tent at Dilworth Plaza's Christmas Village
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are asking for the public's help to identify two people wanted for breaking into a tent at Dilworth Park's Christmas pop up. According to police, the suspects entered the Philly Makers tent at Christmas Village at Dilworth Plaza just before 5:00 a.m....
South Jersey Man Admits Selling Fatal Fentanyl/Cocaine Mix To Teenager
A 44-year-old man from South Jersey admitted selling a fatal dose of fentanyl mixed with cocaine to a teenager, authorities said. Freddie W. Smith, 44, of Vineland, pleaded guilty in Atlantic County Superior Court to one count of first-degree strict liability for causing a drug-induced death, according to the county prosecutor's office. On Monday, Nov 28, Smith admitted he sold drugs containing fentanyl which killed an 18-year-old local man, the prosecutor said.
fox29.com
Police issue warning after thieves attempt to rob several Gloucester County properties
WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. - With the holiday season in full swing, police are on high prowl as they warn the public of heightened thefts-- from catalytic converters, to holiday presents. Police are saturating local neighborhoods with patrols after they say thieves hit multiple developments, looking to get into people's cars...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police searching for missing teen in Warrington Twp.
WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for a missing teen. Joseph Hammond, 17, left his Warrington Township residence around 1 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from township police. Police say he lives in the Forest Glen section of Warrington Township. He is described as...
Crime Fighters: Killings of 3 young men in West Oak Lane still unsolved
The mother of a young man who was among those killed in a triple homicide earlier this year in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia is hoping you can help provide some answers.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Shot in Head, Killed in Northeast Philadelphia
A man is dead after being shot in the head in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday night, police said. The 38-year-old victim was shot once inside of a property on the 7700 block of Fairfield Street near Hartel Avenue around 8 p.m., according to Philadelphia police. He died on the scene,...
Stolen SUV crash in North Philly leaves one dead
A stolen SUV crashed into two vehicles near Castor and Aramingo Avenues Saturday night, injuring two and killing one. Police say four suspects were involved in the incident. One is in custody and they are still searching for the other three.
thedp.com
Brother of 1985 MOVE bombing victims sues Penn, City of Philadelphia for mishandling of remains
Lionell Dotson, the brother of two victims of the 1985 MOVE bombing, filed a lawsuit against Penn and the City of Philadelphia earlier this month for holding the remains of the victims without his knowledge. The suit, which was filed in the Common Pleas Court, accused the city and the...
Comments / 29