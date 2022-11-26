ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Rapid reaction: 10 takeaways from the Iowa Hawkeyes’ Senior Day loss versus Nebraska

By Josh Helmer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zaBfh_0jNy5bmK00

The Iowa Hawkeyes dropped the regular season finale against the Nebraska Cornhuskers , falling 24-17 despite a frantic second half rally. Ultimately, the Hawks just dug themselves too deep a canyon to climb out of.

“We didn’t do the things you have to do to be successful. Credit our opponent, they did. So it’s to their credit. Can’t say how proud I am of our guys. They’ve been consistent all the way through the season, given great effort. Never gave up tonight. They fought really hard, especially in that second half. So proud of that.

“I think the reality is we just made the hill a little bit too high to climb, and part of that was self-inflicted, and that’s always tough. Any time you struggle with penalties, you struggle with the turnovers, and give up a big play, those are things we really take pride in doing well and didn’t do that tonight. So that is certainly disappointing,” Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz said afterwards.

What are 10 key takeaways from Nebraska’s win?

Iowa coughed up the Big Ten West

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fj6Cy_0jNy5bmK00 Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

It's the biggest takeaway from this frustrating loss. After a 3-4 start had fans thinking this season might turn into outright failure, Iowa rattled off four straight wins to work itself into control-your-own destiny mode in the Big Ten West. All Iowa needed to do was beat Nebraska and the Hawks were headed back to the Big Ten Championship game. Sadly, the Hawkeyes quite literally
fumbled that opportunity away .

Nebraska finally has the Heroes Trophy back

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OnA1i_0jNy5bmK00 Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Well, it was a heck of a run wasn't it? Iowa topped Nebraska seven times in a row before Friday. The Huskers finally have the Heroes Trophy back after beating Iowa for the first time since a 37-34 overtime loss back in 2014.

The Hawkeyes' run of 14 straight wins in November is gone, so-gone, too

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0prW4U_0jNy5bmK00 Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of winning streaks, the November winning streak is up in smoke, too. Dating back to a Nov. 9, 2019 loss against Wisconsin , Iowa had won every game in November since. That run of success is kaput as well.

Iowa missed Cooper DeJean badly

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aC0Jv_0jNy5bmK00 Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

After Cooper DeJean left with an injury on the game's opening defensive series and spent the rest of the afternoon in sweats, Nebraska made the most of it. The Huskers picked on freshman defensive back TJ Hall first for a pair of touchdowns to Trey Palmer and then sophomore Jamison Heinz for a touchdown to Marcus Washington.

Iowa's early fumbles cost them dearly

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CLxO1_0jNy5bmK00 Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Both Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla coughed the football up early on a pair of fumbles. That led to 10 Nebraska points, which was a big reason why the Hawkeyes lost. Both plays were frustrating examples of puzzling ball security.

Iowa made the costly special teams miscue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XSGJY_0jNy5bmK00 (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

After a defensive stop to start the third quarter, it was Arland Bruce IV and Iowa that made the critical special teams error. Bruce muffed a punt and it set Nebraska up at the Hawkeyes' 18-yard line. Then, Thompson found Washington for his third touchdown strike through the air.

It doesn't appear Alex Padilla is the answer at quarterback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kDO7O_0jNy5bmK00 Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Iowa obviously has had problems at quarterback. It's frustrating that Spencer Petras didn't get to finish this game on Senior Day, but there's plenty of reasons to be left wanting more from this position at Iowa. After Friday, it feels clear that Alex Padilla isn't the longterm answer at quarterback. Sure, he was pressed into action, but the inaccuracy and just general jitteriness indicates he isn't going to be a serious upgrade at signal-caller for Iowa. Once again, he had another fumbled center exchange as soon as he came in.

George Barnett might have to go

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VoE03_0jNy5bmK00 Joseph Cress / USA TODAY NETWORK

All of the quarterback issues boil back to one common theme: this Iowa offensive line never got where it was supposed to go. While Iowa offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Ferentz is an obvious target for the Hawkeyes' offensive shortcomings, it's time to have the discussion about whether or not Iowa offensive line coach George Barnett is going to work out in Iowa City. He can't be free from blame here, and deserves a healthy helping of the ire from Hawkeye fans.

Kaleb Johnson didn't get the football enough early

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K8kdN_0jNy5bmK00 Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

As Iowa was busy fumbling away its season, I couldn't help but wonder why the Hawkeyes weren't turning and handing off to running back Kaleb Johnson on every snap they could.  He finished with 16 carries for 109 rushing yards and a 44-yard rushing touchdown. Why he finished with just 16 carries I do not understand.

Luke Lachey is going to be very, very good

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fXtkN_0jNy5bmK00 Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Why not end with some positivity, right? Toss Kaleb Johnson into this category, too. There are reasons for optimism heading forward. Tight end Luke Lachey is one of those. He finished with seven grabs for 89 receiving yards and a score in his first leading role. [lawrence-related id=13754] [listicle id=13752] [listicle id=13755] Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions. Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama moves up in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after Iron Bowl win

Alabama defeated Auburn in the 2022 Iron Bowl with a final score of 49-27 to finish the college football regular season with a record of 10-2. Those two losses were both on the road against Tennessee and LSU on the road. In those games, the Crimson Tide lost by a combined total of four points. Both the Volunteers and Tigers won their respective games on the final plays of the contests.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Releases His New Top 4 Rankings

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has released his new top four rankings. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has released his new rankings on Sunday morning. Finebaum has Georgia at No. 1. “The Dawgs dogged it in the first half against Georgia Tech. You can expect that they were...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Leonhard's circle reportedly 'blindsided' by Wisconsin hiring news

Jim Leonhard missed out on the Wisconsin coaching job as Luke Fickell was reportedly hired as head coach. Leonhard took over as interim head coach earlier this year. The deal is still being worked through and has not been officially announced by the Badgers as of 5 p.m. Sunday. The...
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Look: Big Ten Head Coach Urged To 'Clean House'

There were a handful of Big Ten football teams that really struggled in 2022. But while several head coaches have already paid with their jobs, another coach is being urged to make some wholesale changes. On Monday, Louie Vaccher of WildcatReport.com made the case for Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald...
EVANSTON, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Barry Alvarez shares reaction to Wisconsin's reported targeting of Luke Fickell for head coach vacancy

Barry Alvarez had high praise for reports of the Badgers’ newest head coach. The former Wisconsin athletic director called Luck Fickell a “home run hire” and says that fans have a lot to look forward to per Jim Polzin with Badger Extra. Fickell coached at Cincinnati from 2017 to 2022 and led the Bearcats to their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance a season ago.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum says Heisman Trophy race is over ahead of Championship Weekend

Paul Finebaum doesn’t need to see what happens in Championship Weekend to declare a winner for the Heisman Trophy. According to Finebaum, the Heisman race was decided over Rivalry Weekend. Sunday morning, Finebaum made an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter to discuss the Heisman battle. With injuries to Hendon Hooker...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

10 Outstanding High Schools in Iowa

Originally Posted On: https://www.obligona.com/10-outstanding-high-schools-in-iowa/. If you’re looking for outstanding high schools in Iowa, then you’re in the right place. Here, we run through some of the top academies for young people from the state. Students who attend these schools get the best grades, are a part of the top athletic teams and stand a better chance of getting accepted into top-tier universities.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
IOWA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Wisconsin's Coaching Hire

Wisconsin has reportedly found its next football coach. According to the Wisconsin State Journal's Tom Oates, the Badgers plan to announce Luke Fickell's hiring on Sunday. USA Today's Keith Jenkins confirmed that the "deal is done." Fickell led the Bearcats to a 57-18 record over six seasons, including a College...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Minnesota Gopher Football Bowl Projections: November 27th

CFP Semifinal - Fiesta Bowl (Phoenix, AZ) - Michigan vs. TCU. Cotton Bowl (Arlington, TX) - Penn State vs. Tulane. Music City Bowl (Nashville, TN) - Illinois vs. Florida. Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, NC) - Maryland vs. Duke. Pinstripe Bowl (New York, NY) - Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh. Guaranteed Rate Bowl...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Wisconsin reportedly hires notable new head coach

Wisconsin has hired a new head coach after wrapping up a disappointing season on Saturday. Luke Fickell has agreed to a deal to become the next head coach at Wisconsin, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Sunday. While the contract is not yet finalized, the expectation is that it will be by Monday.
MADISON, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

179K+
Followers
236K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy