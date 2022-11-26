WWE Superstar Kevin Owens has paid tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes in a cool way with a loving shout out at WWE Survivor Series WarGames! The WarGames match itself is definitely a historical legacy within the company as it was first created by Dusty Rhodes several decades ago before becoming a pillar of the premium live events with NXT while Triple H was in charge there. Now that Triple H has moved onto Raw and SmackDown, Survivor Series this year was boosted by the very first men's and women's WarGames matches on the main premium live events.

1 DAY AGO