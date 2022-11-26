Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Major Update On Randy Orton WWE Return
There is a major update on Randy Orton’s WWE return. Since May 2022, Randy Orton has been out of action with a back injury that was considered significant enough for him to miss the rest of the year. Orton last competed on May 20 edition of WWE SmackDown, losing...
wrestleview.com
Big Title Change At WWE Survivor Series
Austin Theory is the new WWE United States Champion. Theory defeated Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a three-way to win the Championship for a second time at Saturday’s Survivor Series WarGames event. Rollins had held the U.S. Title for 47 days, defeating Lashley on the October 10 episode...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sami Zayn Reportedly Challenging Roman Reigns At WWE Elimination Chamber In Montreal
Earlier today, a report surfaced stating that WWE superstar Kevin Owens would be challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal championship at this January’s Royal Rumble premium live event from Texas, a bout that will continue the ongoing storyline between the Bloodline, Sami Zayn, and Owens, which had another chapter added at last night’s Survivor Series premium live event. However, it also seems like the hottest act in the storyline, Zayn, will be getting his own main event showdown against the Tribal Chief.
411mania.com
Becky Lynch Returns On WWE Smackdown, Joins Survivor Series Team
Becky Lynch is officially back, making her return and joining Team Bianca for WarGames on this week’s WWE Smackdown. The former multi-time women’s champion was revealed as Belair’s final team member for WarGames in the opening segment of tonight’s show. Lynch came out and joined Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Mia Yim in brawling with Team Bayley, as you can see below.
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Separating Himself From Vince McMahon’s Booking By Giving WWE Superstars More Freedom
Triple H is regarded as one of the all-time greats in the pro wrestling world, and it’s not hard to see why. In fact, his influence grows stronger with each passing day, as he is now in control of WWE’s creative direction. Triple H is also separating himself from Vince McMahon’s booking by giving superstars more freedom.
ringsidenews.com
Undertaker Spotted With Stephanie McMahon Backstage At WWE Survivor Series
This year’s Survivor Series WarGames was quite special as it featured WarGames matches for both men and women. Triple H has bragged about the massive attendance of this year’s Survivor Series, which was the most viewed and highest grossing Survivor Series of all time. It seems a legendary WWE Hall of Famer was also part of this record-breaking attendance.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Survivor Series WarGames Results
On November 26th WWE Survivor Series WarGames comes live from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The stacked card features five matches in total and includes two WarGames bouts involving some of the biggest names in WWE. Two titles will be decided, while a number of grudges will be settled....
ComicBook
Kevin Owens Pays Tribute to Dusty Rhodes at WWE Survivor Series WarGames
WWE Superstar Kevin Owens has paid tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes in a cool way with a loving shout out at WWE Survivor Series WarGames! The WarGames match itself is definitely a historical legacy within the company as it was first created by Dusty Rhodes several decades ago before becoming a pillar of the premium live events with NXT while Triple H was in charge there. Now that Triple H has moved onto Raw and SmackDown, Survivor Series this year was boosted by the very first men's and women's WarGames matches on the main premium live events.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Matt Hardy Talks Whether The Rock Had ‘It’ From His First Day In WWE
During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Hardy looked back on The Rock’s WWE debut at the Survivor Series event in 1996 and whether he thought Rock had the ‘it factor.’ Hardy began appearing for the company in 1994, but wasn’t signed to a full-time contract until 1998.
wrestlinginc.com
Stephanie McMahon Touts New WWE Signee
WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter on Sunday evening and shared about chatting with new WWE signee and "Cheer" star Gabi Butler at Saturday's WWE premium live event, Survivor Series: WarGames. "It was great to chat with WWE's newest signee, @GabiButlerCheer, before #SurvivorSeries #WarGames. I can't wait to see...
ewrestlingnews.com
Final Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series
WWE presents the Survivor Series premium live event on Saturday, November 26, 2022 from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, that will air on Peacock. Here is the final card:. Men’s WarGames Match: The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, & Solo Sikoa) vs. Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, and...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Men’s War Games Advantage Set, Updated Card for WWE Survivor Series
Team Brawling Brutes will have the War Games numbers advantage over Team Bloodline at WWE Survivor Series. Tonight’s Survivor Series go-home edition of SmackDown was headlined by Sheamus and Drew McIntyre winning a non-title match over Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos to earn the numbers advantage in War Games.
411mania.com
WWE News: Sneak Peek Of The Shield On This Is Awesome, Best of Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins Video, More
– WWE featured a sneak peek clip from Peacock’s This Is Awesome focusing on The Shield, described as:. WWE Superstars as well as members of The Shield themselves discuss the impactful debut of The Shield and how the landscape of WWE changed forever on the latest episode of This is Awesome, streaming today exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shawn Michaels Banned Kevin Nash From Using One Spot
In a discussion on the Games With Names podcast, Shawn Michaels discussed a wide range of topics. During it, he recalled a car journey where he and Scott Hall intervened to stop Kevin Nash performing one particular maneuver. “We used to bust each other’s balls over all sorts of stuff....
wrestlingheadlines.com
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – MVP Arena in Albany, NY – 5,721 sold. AEW Dynamite – Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL – 6,060 sold. WWE SmackDown – Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI – 5,315 sold.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Preview For Today’s NWA USA Episode
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series. NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the lineup for the episode:. Ella Envy vs. Natalia Markova. NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion “The Future Legend” Kerry Morton...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Several Hall of Famers to Help Make Announcements on WWE NXT
Several WWE Hall of Famers will be on this week’s WWE NXT episode to help with the Iron Survivor Challenge announcements. It was previously announced that WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels will be on Tuesday’s NXT to announce the participants for the male and female Iron Survivor Challenge matches at NXT Deadline on Saturday, December 10. Now WWE has announced that four more WWE Hall of Famers will be on the show to help Michaels make those announcements.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Who Won the Inaugural Main Roster Women’s War Games at WWE Survivor Series?, Photos and Videos
Team Belair has won WWE’s first-ever Women’s War Games match on the main roster by defeating Team Damage CTRL. Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event opened with RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Alexa Bliss and Mia Yim defeating Bayley, Nikki Cross, Rhea Ripley, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Mick Foley Says Everyone in WWE Was Wrong About What They Initially Thought Steve Austin Could Become
Mick Foley recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Steve Austin’s move to WWE from WCW in 1995 and how no one expected him to be the big star that he would become, including WWE’s merchandise department.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Mandy Rose Looks Back On Storyline With Otis, Talks Working With Shawn Michaels
NXT women’s champion Mandy Rose was the latest guest on Insight With Chris Van Vilet, where the Blonde Bombshell gave her thoughts on her love triangle storyline with Otis that culminated at WrestleMania 36, and what advice she received from WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, who Rose has been working with closely during her return to NXT. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
