wrestletalk.com
Major Update On Randy Orton WWE Return
There is a major update on Randy Orton’s WWE return. Since May 2022, Randy Orton has been out of action with a back injury that was considered significant enough for him to miss the rest of the year. Orton last competed on May 20 edition of WWE SmackDown, losing...
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Calls WWE Star’s Career “Dead Two Weeks Ago” At Press Conference
At tonight’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames post-event press conference, Triple H had some very interesting comments about one WWE star. When going over the matches that occurred on the night other than the titular WarGames outings, Triple H shared some thoughts on one star. Clearly using a sarcastic (albeit...
wrestlinginc.com
Stephanie McMahon Touts New WWE Signee
WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter on Sunday evening and shared about chatting with new WWE signee and "Cheer" star Gabi Butler at Saturday's WWE premium live event, Survivor Series: WarGames. "It was great to chat with WWE's newest signee, @GabiButlerCheer, before #SurvivorSeries #WarGames. I can't wait to see...
bodyslam.net
Live WWE Survivor Series 2022 Results (11/26/22)
Tonight, WWE presents Survivor Series 2022 from Boston, MA. – Men’s War Games Match: The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, & Sami Zayn) vs. Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens & The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, & Butch). – Women’s War Games Match: Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai,...
itrwrestling.com
Ronda Rousey ‘Breaks’ Fellow Star’s Arm And Dislocates Their Elbow On SmackDown
On the latest edition of SmackDown, Shotzi was due to team up with Raquel Rodriguez to take on Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler 24 hours ahead of Rousey and Shotzi’s Women’s Championship clash at Survivor Series. However, before the match could happen, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler launched...
ringsidenews.com
Paige VanZant Tries To Break The Internet In Cheeky Photo Drop
Paige VanZant is a very big name in the world of combat sports, largely due to how she looks and not how she competed in the Octagon. VanZant knows what fans want to see and she makes sure to provide it at every given opportunity. In fact, VanZant once again tried to break the internet with her latest thirst trap.
411mania.com
Becky Lynch Returns On WWE Smackdown, Joins Survivor Series Team
Becky Lynch is officially back, making her return and joining Team Bianca for WarGames on this week’s WWE Smackdown. The former multi-time women’s champion was revealed as Belair’s final team member for WarGames in the opening segment of tonight’s show. Lynch came out and joined Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Mia Yim in brawling with Team Bayley, as you can see below.
webisjericho.com
Brock Lesnar Apparently Refused To Wrestle Former Universal Champion
Very few wrestlers have ever had enough power to tell Vince McMahon who they were and weren’t prepared to wrestle, yet Brock Lesnar, during his second run with WWE, certainly had that power. And now, while discussing AJ Styles vs. Lesnar from Survivor Series 201, Road Dogg would reveal on his podcast that contrary to popular belief, Lesnar never refused to work with Jinder Mahal at this event. However, he would let slip that Lesnar did refuse to work with Kevin Owens, although no reason was given.
ewrestlingnews.com
Raquel Rodriguez Suffers ‘Broken Arm’ On WWE SmackDown
If you believe WWE, Raquel Rodriguez is suffering from a “broken arm” injury. During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Rodriguez prior to her scheduled tag team match with Shotzi against the two women. In a backstage segment, the two slammed Rodriguez’s arm into a crate. While it was initially announced that Raquel was taken to a local hospital, that wasn’t the case.
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose Wants A Match With This WWE Hall Of Famer
Mandy Rose has been the "NXT" Women's Champion since October 26, 2021 — making her just the third woman to hold a title continuously for a full year. She retained her title on the November 15 episode of "NXT," outlasting Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing Match, albeit with a little bit of help from Isla Dawn. Still, she is the longest-reigning "NXT" Women's Champion in history and isn't looking to slow down anytime soon. On that episode, though, some may say she made her entrance dressed similarly to how WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella used to present — so much so that the Bella twins even responded to it. And while the champ doesn't see it that way, she always knew the internet was going to go there.
ringsidenews.com
Austin Theory’s First Remarks After Winning United States Title At WWE Survivor Series WarGames
Austin Theory walked into Survivor Series WarGames as a former WWE United States Champion, but came out as the new title holder. Mr. A Town Down has some bold predictions for his future opponents. Austin Theory defeated Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship in a triple-threat...
digitalspy.com
WWE Survivor Series WarGames results and highlights: Sami Zayn makes the difference
After one of the most eventful years in its entire history WWE has just had its last Pay Per View/Premium Live Event of 2022: Survivor Series: WarGames. That's right - instead of the worn out Raw vs SmackDown battle of recent years, Triple H has finally brought back WarGames to main roster wrestling to give the most tired of the Big Four PPVs a much-needed shot in the arm.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Would Hit Matt Riddle's Bong
WWE has kept up with the changing of the times in a myriad of ways, like the noticeable difference in the company's approach to marijuana. Not only did WWE change its wellness policy to omit marijuana use as an offense, as referenced by Booker T earlier this year, but the company has also become a lot more comfortable with cannabis humor being on television. Matt Riddle is a crucial factor in that change and has taken on most of the 420 humor during his time on "Raw," whether solo or in RK-Bro with the sidelined Randy Orton. Another WWE Hall of Famer – Teddy Long – recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman about his views on the differences between this current era and his time with the company.
Prevention
‘Jeopardy!’ Star Matt Amodio Drops Huge Personal News Amid 2022 Tournament of Champions
Matt Amodio is back on Jeopardy! and on social media ... but not in the way fans would expect. The last time fans saw him on TV, he set a record-shattering streak during season 38, playing 39 games and winning over $1.5 million in prize money. This was back in October 2021, and now, the Ohio native is making his highly anticipated return for the 2022 Tournament of Champions alongside fellow season champions Amy Schneider and Mattea Roach.
ComicBook
New United States Champion Crowned at WWE Survivor Series 2022
Austin Theory became a two-time United States Champion at WWE's Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday night, stealing a pin in a triple threat with Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley. Late in the match, Rollins vaulted over a prone Theory to nail a Curb Stomp on Lashley. He then attempted a Superplex into a Falcon Arrow on Theory, only for Lashley to knock the wind out of him with a Spear. Theory fell on top of Rollins and picked up the victory before Lashley could break up the pin.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Superstar Gets Name Change
WWE has been making changes recently to the names of certain stars on the roster and now it seems that another wrestler has left their old name behind. This week on Friday Night SmackDown, Hit Row faced off against The Viking Raiders with Sarah Logan, and Sarah debuted her new ring name Valhalla. WWE has since updated her profile on WWE.com which now indicates she will be using the Valhalla name moving forward.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Addresses The Bloodline's Pecking Order After WWE Survivor Series
Sami Zayn is the toast of the wrestling world, and arguably the most popular Superstar in all of WWE right now, but The Honorary Uce views himself as nothing more than a team player and a cog in the wheel of The Bloodline. Speaking to reporters after helping The Bloodline...
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Talks Between WWE And Sasha Banks
Last night's WWE Survivor Series WarGames event saw the crowd loudly call for Sasha Banks, according to some people who were at the show. However, the chants were reportedly piped down by WWE's production team due to the current relationship between both parties. On the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer...
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Randy Orton's Back Injury
"The Viper" does not appear WWE-bound for some time. Fightful Select is reporting that Randy Orton underwent surgery to fuse his lower back; a procedure that would keep the multi-time world champion out of action for a significant period. Sources close to Fightful said that the company would be lucky to have Orton back after the injury, considering the severity of the injury and the length of Orton's career. There is no word on when the surgery took place, nor is there any timetable for Orton's return. The company currently has no long-term plans in place for Orton, and there is no word on what effect the time off will have on Orton's contract.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Competes Injured & Sustains Another Injury
On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (November 25) one star competed after a vicious backstage attack, reportedly becoming more injured. On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (November 25) despite having been attacked before their match, a star went on to compete anyway reportedly furthering their injury. In a...
