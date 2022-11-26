WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Becky Lynch returns, Sheamus earns WarGames advantage at Survivor Series

Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Calls WWE Star’s Career “Dead Two Weeks Ago” At Press Conference
At tonight’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames post-event press conference, Triple H had some very interesting comments about one WWE star. When going over the matches that occurred on the night other than the titular WarGames outings, Triple H shared some thoughts on one star. Clearly using a sarcastic (albeit...
CBS Sports
2022 WWE Survivor Series WarGames results, recap, grades: Sami Zayn turns on Kevin Owens, aids The Bloodline
A stellar, story-rich WarGames match between Team Bloodline and Team Brawling Brutes closed out Survivor Series on a high note. Sami Zayn may not be blood, but he is very much part of The Bloodline. Zayn chose family over friendship at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, playing a pivotal role in his team's victory over Kevin Owens and company at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Saturday night.
itrwrestling.com
“I’m Always Paranoid” – Bianca Belair Discusses Why She Wears Clothes Underneath Her Gear
A lot of professional wrestling fans are aware that current WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair makes her own ring attire, and at WWE’s Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, she was forced to make some last-minute changes to her gear. Being one of the biggest stars in the...
itrwrestling.com
The Undertaker Comments On His Daughter Joining The WWE
Professional wrestling is littered with second and even third generation wrestlers. Although some have found more success than others, modern stars such as Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair have all come from wrestling families. Could The Undertaker’s daughter be next?. The Undertaker enjoyed one of the most...
wrestlinginc.com
Result Of Team Bianca Vs. Team Damage CTRL Survivor Series: WarGames Match
Saturday night's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is the final main roster premium live event of the year for WWE. Tonight's premium live event is also the first-ever WarGames matches on the main roster. The event kicked off with the Women's WarGames match, Team Bianca ("Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa...
wrestlinginc.com
Stephanie McMahon Touts New WWE Signee
WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter on Sunday evening and shared about chatting with new WWE signee and "Cheer" star Gabi Butler at Saturday's WWE premium live event, Survivor Series: WarGames. "It was great to chat with WWE's newest signee, @GabiButlerCheer, before #SurvivorSeries #WarGames. I can't wait to see...
wrestletalk.com
Bob Orton Jr Provides Update On Randy Orton’s Recovery
Randy Orton has been out of action since May 20, 2022. On that episode of SmackDown, Orton and Matt Riddle lost the Raw Tag Team Championship to the Usos in a Championship Unification match. Orton was written off TV following the match, and his injury has kept him off WWE...
Bleacher Report
Sami Zayn is MVP of The Bloodline as Drama Continues with Roman Reigns
WWE Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday night from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts felt like one of the better pro wrestling events of the year. A huge chunk of that credit goes to Sami Zayn's storyline in the Bloodline drama and the way he has totally revitalized a Roman Reigns unified-title storyline that was stuck in purgatory.
ewrestlingnews.com
Dustin Rhodes Admits There Was Estrangement From His Father Over His Goldust Gimmick
Dustin Rhodes was a recent guest on the “Talk Is Jericho” podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including a family conflict that stemmed from his Goldust character in WWE. According to the former Bizarre One, Vince McMahon came up with the gimmick and it caused a rift...
ringsidenews.com
Austin Theory’s First Remarks After Winning United States Title At WWE Survivor Series WarGames
Austin Theory walked into Survivor Series WarGames as a former WWE United States Champion, but came out as the new title holder. Mr. A Town Down has some bold predictions for his future opponents. Austin Theory defeated Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship in a triple-threat...
ringsidenews.com
Undertaker Spotted With Stephanie McMahon Backstage At WWE Survivor Series
This year’s Survivor Series WarGames was quite special as it featured WarGames matches for both men and women. Triple H has bragged about the massive attendance of this year’s Survivor Series, which was the most viewed and highest grossing Survivor Series of all time. It seems a legendary WWE Hall of Famer was also part of this record-breaking attendance.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Addresses The Bloodline's Pecking Order After WWE Survivor Series
Sami Zayn is the toast of the wrestling world, and arguably the most popular Superstar in all of WWE right now, but The Honorary Uce views himself as nothing more than a team player and a cog in the wheel of The Bloodline. Speaking to reporters after helping The Bloodline...
ringsidenews.com
New Video Shows Iyo Sky Collapsing After WWE Survivor Series WarGames Match
Rhea Ripley is viewed as one of the top stars in the WWE women’s division, as she has seen a lot of success after debuting in WWE a few years ago. Ripley is also one of the strongest female Superstars in all of WWE, and she displayed that after WWE Survivor Series WarGames as well.
wrestletalk.com
Details On Big E New WWE Role
New details have emerged regarding the status of injured WWE star Big E, including a new role he has undertaken in recent weeks. Big E has not appeared on WWE television since the March 11 edition of WWE SmackDown, where a botched overhead belly-to-belly suplex delivered by the Brawling Brutes’ Ridge Holland saw the New Day member break his neck.
PWMania
Video: Sami Zayn and Jey Uso Get “Ucey” at Sunday’s WWE Live Event
Sami Zayn and Jey Uso appear to be fast becoming best friends. At Sunday’s WWE live event in Portland, Maine, Zayn and Jey hugged and demonstrated their special handshake as Solo Sikoa watched from the ring apron. Zayn and Jey got on the same page at the Survivor Series...
itrwrestling.com
New United States Champion Crowned At Survivor Series
Survivor Series 2022 might be all about WarGames, but WWE also has a brand new United States Champion. On October 10th, Brock Lesnar shocked the world by returning to WWE for the first time since WWE SummerSlam, where he lost to Roman Reigns. Lesnar attacked then-United States Champion Bobby Lashley, delivering multiple F5’s before locking in the Kimura, doing enough damage to Bobby Lashley’s arm that he was unable to apply the Hurt Lock to Seth Rollins during their title bout immediately afterward.
WWE may have its Roman Reigns plans until WrestleMania figured out
Thanks in large part to Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns and the Bloodline left Survivor Series WarGames looking stronger than ever. But even though Reigns looks like he will sail into 2023 with his grip on both the WWE Championship and Universal Championship as tight as ever, he’s almost certainly going to have to defend those titles before WrestleMania 39 next spring, and WWE may have determined who will get the opportunity to challenge for them. Specifically, WrestlingNews.co cited its WWE sources in a report this past weekend that Reigns will have title matches at both Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber against...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/28/22)
WWE RAW will broadcast live tonight from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, with fallout from Saturday’s big event in Boston. As of this writing, only The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis has been confirmed for tonight’s show. Austin Theory, the new WWE United States Champion, is expected to make an appearance to celebrate his victory over Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series. It will also be interesting to see what happens with The Judgment Day and The O.C. on RAW now that AJ Styles has defeated Finn Balor.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Discussing The Idea Of Bringing Current AEW Star Back To The Company
WWE has parted ways with a number of people over the last few years and earlier this year the company cut ties with William Regal. Following his WWE departure Regal ended up joining All Elite Wrestling and he’s been working with some of the top stars in the company ever since.
bodyslam.net
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 10 Results (11/19/22)
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode ten of its show on November 19. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. You can read the full results below. – The Heavy Metal Sisters (Fury, Mezmeriah & Razor) def. Chantilly Chella, Coach Campanelli & Randi Rah...
