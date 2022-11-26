Read full article on original website
Sami Zayn Reportedly Challenging Roman Reigns At WWE Elimination Chamber In Montreal
Earlier today, a report surfaced stating that WWE superstar Kevin Owens would be challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal championship at this January’s Royal Rumble premium live event from Texas, a bout that will continue the ongoing storyline between the Bloodline, Sami Zayn, and Owens, which had another chapter added at last night’s Survivor Series premium live event. However, it also seems like the hottest act in the storyline, Zayn, will be getting his own main event showdown against the Tribal Chief.
Raquel Rodriguez Injury Update from WWE
Raquel Rodriguez will be out of action for 4-6 weeks, according to WWE. Friday’s Survivor Series go-home edition of SmackDown saw SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attack Rodriguez backstage, right before she was to team with Shotzi against her attackers. Shotzi later noted in a backstage interview that Rodriguez suffered a broken arm and a dislocated elbow, and aggravated the injury during the tag match.
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – MVP Arena in Albany, NY – 5,721 sold. AEW Dynamite – Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL – 6,060 sold. WWE SmackDown – Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI – 5,315 sold.
Why Roman Reigns Didn’t Wear Red with The Bloodline at WWE Survivor Series
Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event was headlined by The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn) defeating Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre) when Jey Uso pinned Owens. The Usos, Zayn and Sikoa were all decked out in red gear, but Reigns was wearing his signature black pants.
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight: Survivor Series Fallout, Austin Theory, Becky Lynch, More
The post-Survivor Series edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia with fallout from Saturday’s big event in Boston. WWE has not announced any matches or segments for tonight’s RAW as of this writing. New WWE United States Champion Austin Theory is expected to appear to celebrate his win over Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series. It will also be interesting to see what happens with The Judgment Day and The O.C. on RAW after AJ Styles defeated Finn Balor this past Saturday.
Madusa Criticizes Ronda Rousey For Wanting WWE To Remove “Women’s” Term From Titles
WWE Hall Of Famer Madusa was recently interviewed on TheA2theK Wrestling Show to promote her new book, “The Woman Who Would Be King.”. During it, the former WWE Women’s Champion talked about Rousey expressing her take that WWE should remove the term ‘women’s’ from the respective championships.
WWE Hall Of Famer Alundra Blaze To Appear On Tuesday’s NXT To Help Choose Competitors For The Iron Survivor Challenge
The official Twitter account of NXT has announced that WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blaze will be appearing on this Tuesday’s episode of NXT on USA to assist Shawn Michaels in choosing competitors for the Iron Survivor Challenge. Below is the updated NXT line-up for next Tuesday:. * Roxanne...
Sami Zayn – The Bloodline Segment Set for Friday’s Special WWE SmackDown on FS1
WWE has announced a special post-Survivor Series edition of SmackDown on FS1 for this Friday. As noted, the episode is airing on FS1 due to the NCAA’s PAC-12 Championship game airing on FOX. WWE noted during RAW that The Bloodline will be on Friday’s SmackDown for a segment that...
Triple H Praises WWE Stars and Talks War Games Future, Becky Lynch Talks Big Spot, Bianca Belair Wants Charlotte Flair, Paul Heyman Praises Sami Zayn, More
Byron Saxton hosted a press conference after WWE Survivor Series: War Games on Saturday night. He and members of the media were first joined by Paul Heyman and Sami Zayn, then Becky Lynch and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, and finally WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. Below are a few highlights from the presser, along with full video:
Roman Reigns Reportedly Upset After WWE Survivor Series
Despite The Bloodline defeating Team Brawling Brutes in War Games at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday night, word now is that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was upset backstage after the match. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Reigns was visibly upset after the War Games match,...
The Undertaker Reacts to WWE Survivor Series, Stephanie McMahon with Taker and Gabi Butler Backstage
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker and wife Michelle McCool were among those backstage for Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series event from the TD Garden in Boston. Taker was in town for his one-man show held on Friday night. He tweeted a photo with WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and congratulated everyone on War Games.
How Much Longer Does William Regal Have On His AEW Contract?
William Regal is not leaving AEW anytime soon. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Regal still has several months left on his contract after arriving at the promotion at this year’s Revolution pay-per-view, a massive signing that led to the formation of the Blackpool Combat Club. There was...
Video of the Roman Reigns – Kevin Owens War Games Spot, Photo of Reigns’ Bruise, Backstage Updates on WWE Plans Moving Forward
As we’ve noted, multiple sources have reported that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was visibly upset following the War Games main event at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday at the TD Garden in Boston. Reigns was said to be upset over a slap he received from Owens, which he reportedly saw as an unplanned spot. The Tribal Chief reportedly gave an “expletive filled” exclamation when he returned backstage, and it was clear to everyone that he was not happy. You can click here for the original report and click here for the previous update.
Colt Cabana Talks His Podcast Taking A Hiatus, Says It Had Nothing To Do With ALL OUT Media Scrum Incident
On the latest edition of The Art of Wrestling podcast show host Colt Cabana spoke about his decision to take a temporary hiatus away from his podcast, a decision he claims had nothing to do with the ALL OUT media scrum incident between his former friend CM Punk, the Young Bucks, Ace Steel, and Kenny Omega. Cabana also shares some insight as to why he launched the podcast many years ago. Highlights are below.
Fourth WWE Hall of Famer Announced for This Week’s WWE NXT
WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman has been added to this week’s WWE NXT line-up. We noted before how WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels would be joined by four fellow Hall of Famers on Tuesday’s show to announce the 5 male and 5 female competitors for the inaugural Iron Survivor Challenge matches at NXT Deadline on Saturday, December 10.
New Report Says Kevin Owens Will Challenge Roman Reigns At The WWE Royal Rumble 2023
Kevin Owens is reportedly set to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal championship at the January 28th Royal Rumble premium live event from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. According to WrestlingNews.Co, the Prizefighter’s involvement with the Bloodline will surpass last night’s Survivor Series WarGames matchup, and he...
WWE Producers Revealed for Survivor Series: War Games
Below are the producers for Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series: War Games Premium Live Event. You can click here for our detailed recap of the event. * Team Damage CTRL vs. Team Blair in War Games was produced by Tyson Kidd and Petey Williams. * AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor...
Two Trios Matches and More Set for Tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” Episode
Ten matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode. Tonight’s Elevation will feature trios matches with The Best Friends and Rocky Romero in action, plus Matt Hardy and Private Party in action. The women’s division will be represented by The Bunny, Athena, Marina Shafir, and more. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz will headline against The Factory’s Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto, along with Ari Daivari vs. Konosuke Takeshita.
Seth Rollins Reflects On The Moment His Dynamic Changed With Roman Reigns
Before they were part of one of WWE’s most recognized stables, The Shield, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns first met in the company’s developmental territory at the, Florida Championship Wrestling. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Rollins admitted he admired the work ethic of Reigns during their...
Ken Shamrock Reveals He Ate Real Dog Food For An Angle
In the second half of 1997, Ken Shamrock was a member of The Hart Foundation in WWE. At SummerSlam 1997, Shamrock and The British Bulldog squared off with Bulldog’s European Championship on the line. The Bulldog threatened to eat a can of dog food if he lost to Ken Shamrock at SummerSlam, igniting the two men’s enmity.
