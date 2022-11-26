As we’ve noted, multiple sources have reported that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was visibly upset following the War Games main event at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday at the TD Garden in Boston. Reigns was said to be upset over a slap he received from Owens, which he reportedly saw as an unplanned spot. The Tribal Chief reportedly gave an “expletive filled” exclamation when he returned backstage, and it was clear to everyone that he was not happy. You can click here for the original report and click here for the previous update.

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO