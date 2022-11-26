Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Major Update On Randy Orton WWE Return
There is a major update on Randy Orton’s WWE return. Since May 2022, Randy Orton has been out of action with a back injury that was considered significant enough for him to miss the rest of the year. Orton last competed on May 20 edition of WWE SmackDown, losing...
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Doesn’t Care About His Position In The Bloodline After WWE Survivor Series WarGames
Sami Zayn has over-delivered at every gimmick he was given in WWE for well over 8 years now, and the results speak for themselves. Whether it be a babyface or a heel, Zayn will do his best to get himself over with the fans. Following what happened at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, Zayn made it clear he doesn’t care about his position in The Bloodline.
wrestlinginc.com
Result Of Team Bianca Vs. Team Damage CTRL Survivor Series: WarGames Match
Saturday night's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is the final main roster premium live event of the year for WWE. Tonight's premium live event is also the first-ever WarGames matches on the main roster. The event kicked off with the Women's WarGames match, Team Bianca ("Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa...
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman Suffers First Loss Since WWE Return, SmackDown World Cup Finals Set
In an upset of monstrous proportions, Braun Strowman suffered a pinfall loss to Ricochet in the semi-final of the "SmackDown" World Cup on Friday's show, his first defeat since returning to WWE in September. As a result, Ricochet advanced to the final of the tourney, where he will wrestle Santos Escobar, who defeated Butch in the other semi-final bout earlier in the show.
PWMania
Spoiler: Closing Match for WWE Survivor Series WarGames Revealed
The match order for tonight’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view in Boston appears to be set. According to PWInsider, the Men’s Survivor Series WarGames match will be the show’s finale. There is no word on how the match will end, but anyone who has been paying attention can...
CBS Sports
2022 WWE Survivor Series WarGames results, recap, grades: Sami Zayn turns on Kevin Owens, aids The Bloodline
A stellar, story-rich WarGames match between Team Bloodline and Team Brawling Brutes closed out Survivor Series on a high note. Sami Zayn may not be blood, but he is very much part of The Bloodline. Zayn chose family over friendship at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, playing a pivotal role in his team's victory over Kevin Owens and company at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Saturday night.
ringsidenews.com
Randy Orton Won’t Be Returning To WWE Anytime Soon
Randy Orton remains one of the top Superstars in WWE, but The Viper has been out of action for a significant period of time. Matt Riddle carried on in his absence, but now we have some new information about Orton’s current status. According to Sean Sapp behind Fightful’s paywall,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sami Zayn Reportedly Challenging Roman Reigns At WWE Elimination Chamber In Montreal
Earlier today, a report surfaced stating that WWE superstar Kevin Owens would be challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal championship at this January’s Royal Rumble premium live event from Texas, a bout that will continue the ongoing storyline between the Bloodline, Sami Zayn, and Owens, which had another chapter added at last night’s Survivor Series premium live event. However, it also seems like the hottest act in the storyline, Zayn, will be getting his own main event showdown against the Tribal Chief.
webisjericho.com
Brock Lesnar Apparently Refused To Wrestle Former Universal Champion
Very few wrestlers have ever had enough power to tell Vince McMahon who they were and weren’t prepared to wrestle, yet Brock Lesnar, during his second run with WWE, certainly had that power. And now, while discussing AJ Styles vs. Lesnar from Survivor Series 201, Road Dogg would reveal on his podcast that contrary to popular belief, Lesnar never refused to work with Jinder Mahal at this event. However, he would let slip that Lesnar did refuse to work with Kevin Owens, although no reason was given.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Results, Viewing Party & More
Welcome to the live results watch page for WWE SURVIVOR SERIES WARGAMES 2022 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET with the kickoff, followed by the main show starting at 8 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well...
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Talks Between WWE And Sasha Banks
Last night's WWE Survivor Series WarGames event saw the crowd loudly call for Sasha Banks, according to some people who were at the show. However, the chants were reportedly piped down by WWE's production team due to the current relationship between both parties. On the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Survivor Series War Games Final Card, Live Coverage Reminder for Tonight
The 2022 WWE “Survivor Series: War Games” Premium Live Event will air live tonight from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Survivor Series will feature the first-ever War Games matches for the main roster – one bout for the men’s division and one for the women’s division. The WWE United States Title and the SmackDown Women’s Title will be on the line, while AJ Styles and Finn Balor will look to end The Judgment Day vs. The O.C. feud.
tjrwrestling.net
Huge Update On WWE Plans For Roman Reigns 2023 Title Matches
At WWE’s Survivor Series Premium Live Event, The Bloodline took out Team Brawling Brutes to win their WarGames Match. Now, Roman Reigns shifts to his next opponent who will challenge him for his top spot in the company. According to WrestlingNews.co, sources within WWE are telling them that the...
stillrealtous.com
Major WWE Star Returns On SmackDown
We’re heading into Survivor Series weekend and this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown kicked off in a big way. The show started with Damage CNTRL, Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley in the ring. Bayley was cutting a promo, but Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss and Mia Yim...
411mania.com
Bianca Belair Says She Had To Fix Her Gear When It Split Before WWE Crown Jewel
Bianca Belair makes her own gear, and she had to do a fix to her ring outfit before WWE Crown Jewel. Belair faced Bayley and successfully defended her Raw Women’s Championship at the Saudi Arabia PPV, and during a conversation with The MagaCast she talked about how her gear split before the PPV. You can check out the highlights below (per Fightful):
411mania.com
Raquel Rodriguez Sustains ‘Broken Arm’ From Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler On WWE Smackdown
Raquel Rodriguez found herself assaulted by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler on tonight’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw the two attack Rodriguez ahead of her tag match with Shotzi against the two, slamming her arm into a crate backstage. Shotzi began the match with Rousey and Baszler on...
Kevin Owens Has A Message For Sami Zayn, FTR Retain | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your post SmackDown and Rampage fight size update for November 25, 2022. - Kevin Owens approached Sami Zayn backstage and wondered what would happen if Zayn did something that upset The Bloodline. While Jey Uso secretly listened in the background, he noted that he has had to bail Zayn out plenty of times in the past. Owens told Zayn to strike first, rather than waiting for The Bloodline to turn on him. Jey then confronted Zayn, who lied about his conversation with Owens.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Men’s War Games Advantage Set, Updated Card for WWE Survivor Series
Team Brawling Brutes will have the War Games numbers advantage over Team Bloodline at WWE Survivor Series. Tonight’s Survivor Series go-home edition of SmackDown was headlined by Sheamus and Drew McIntyre winning a non-title match over Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos to earn the numbers advantage in War Games.
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair Is Not Sure About Turning Heel On WWE’s Main Roster
Bianca Belair is one of the most athletic and talented superstars in WWE’s evergrowing women’s division. The current RAW Women’s Champion has experienced a surge in popularity since she first won the title. Unlike her run in NXT where she was a heel, Belair is currently being presented as a babyface since her main roster debut.
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Reveals Future WrestleMania Plans She Wants Realized
Bianca Belair has had two matches on the main card at WrestleMania thus far, winning a championship in both matches. On night one of WrestleMania 37, Belair competed in the main event against Sasha Banks — a match Belair won which meant she became the new "SmackDown" Women's Champion. On night one of WrestleMania 38, Belair defeated Becky Lynch for the "Raw" Women's Championship.
