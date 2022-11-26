Nebraska volleyball will open play in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday against Delaware State — an automatic qualifier and representative of the MEAC. The Huskers were announced during Sunday's selection show as a No. 2 seed in the Louisville Region under the new model, which seeds half of the teams in each of the four regions. That places the Huskers, who finished the regular season 24-5, as one of the top-eight teams in the nation. They’ll host the first two rounds of the tournament for the four teams in their portion of the bracket.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO