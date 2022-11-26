ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Nebraskan

Rhule to prioritize physicality while building from the ground up, wants to win ‘tomorrow’

After five harrowing seasons of the Scott Frost era, there’s a new kingpin of Nebraska football — Matt Rhule. Rhule took the stage at his introductory press conference on Monday, two days after being announced as the 31st head coach of Nebraska football. Regarded as an elite program-builder, Rhule spoke of his vision for a more physical Husker team that can pull Nebraska from its middling state of affairs.
Daily Nebraskan

Walker leads Nebraska men’s basketball in commanding victory over Florida State

It’s rare that Nebraska dominates a Power Five opponent, but on Sunday night, Florida State felt the entire wrath of senior forward Derrick Walker and company. The Huskers let the Seminoles hang around early but turned on the jets in the second half and coasted to a 75-58 victory. After starting the ESPN Events Invitational with two double-digit losses, Nebraska finished off the tournament with a feel-good win to improve to 4-3 on the season.
Daily Nebraskan

Nebraska volleyball selected as a No. 2 seed in NCAA Tournament

Nebraska volleyball will open play in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday against Delaware State — an automatic qualifier and representative of the MEAC. The Huskers were announced during Sunday's selection show as a No. 2 seed in the Louisville Region under the new model, which seeds half of the teams in each of the four regions. That places the Huskers, who finished the regular season 24-5, as one of the top-eight teams in the nation. They’ll host the first two rounds of the tournament for the four teams in their portion of the bracket.
Daily Nebraskan

Press Play: Bad Self Portraits, live from the office

Omaha-based indie rock band Bad Self Portraits made the trip to The Daily Nebraskan office to perform some of their original songs on Nov. 11. Listen to band members Ingrid Howell, Jesse White, Cole Kempcke and Connor Paintin sing, strum and key their way through three tracks from their most recent EP “Fear Of Missing Out.” This video contains explicit language.
Daily Nebraskan

Curious Cornhuskers: Where should my overnight guest park on campus?

As part of our Curious Cornhuskers initiative, Rachel Adams asked, “What do we do about overnight guest parking for a guest of a student who lives in the dorms? Is there a place to get valid parking?”. While overnight guests are allowed at university dorms with the consent of...
Daily Nebraskan

Westbrook Music Building to begin construction next month

Westbrook Music Building, home to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Glenn Korff School of Music, is about to undergo a major change. Originally opened in 1967, Westbrook is scheduled to break ground for reconstruction on Dec. 19 and will be completed in Spring of 2025. Funded by the Nebraska Legislature as part of LB384, the project will cost $75 million and will include 75,000 square feet of new construction, along with 26,000 feet of renovated space in the existing south wing.
Daily Nebraskan

Caring for Clinton drive provides donations for children and families

As the winter months approach, the need for clothing and other essential household items rises. Many families every year struggle to make ends meet and provide for their children. However, for one elementary school in Lincoln, the community has stepped up to help out families in need. Caring for Clinton,...
