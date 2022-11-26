Aided by three ex-EWU players, Shantay Legans' rebuild at Portland now includes marquee upset of Villanova

Read full article on original website
Tuesday in Portland: MAX Blue Line facing delays after train hits person in GreshamEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Workers at SW Portland Starbucks go on strike, people stop armed robbery at sports bar and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedPortland, OR
The richest person in OregonLuay RahilOregon State
Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender DaughterThe Maine WriterMaine State
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga to hang numbers of Dan Dickau, Kelly Olynyk, Courtney Vandersloot in Kennel rafters
Frank Burgess, John Stockton and Adam Morrison will have company in the McCarthey Athletic Centers rafters by the end of the 2022-23 basketball season. On Tuesday, Gonzaga announced the latest trio of Bulldog greats that will have their numbers retired by the school at different points this season. The group includes two men’s standouts, Dan Dickau and Kelly Olynyk, along with women’s standout Courtney Vandersloot, whose initial jersey celebration was postponed due to a COVID-19 cancellation last year.
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga women cruise past Maine 62-43, despite losing two players to injury
For all the highs and the lows of the last 10 days, the Gonzaga women are doing a pretty good job of staying grounded. Not that they have much choice. Monday began with the Zags’ first appearance in the Top 25 since the spring of 2021 and ended with an easy 62-43 win over Maine.
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga tumbles to No. 14 in AP poll following loss to Purdue
Gonzaga’s double-digit loss to Purdue on Friday dropped the Zags eight spots to No. 14 in the Associated Press college basketball poll. The Zags (5-2) had been in the top 10 for 84 consecutive weeks dating back to Feb. 5, 2018. It was the fourth-longest top 10 stint in the history of the AP poll, which debuted in the 1948-49 season.
KREM
Strawther scores 23 as No. 6 Gonzaga beats Xavier 88-84
PORTLAND, Ore. — Julian Strawther scored 23 points, including 10 in the final 4:07, as No. 6 Gonzaga beat Xavier 88-84 on Sunday in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Legacy men’s tournament. Each of Gonzaga's starters scored in double figures. Drew Timme and Anton Watson had...
slipperstillfits.com
AP Top 25: Zags drop out of top 10 for first time since 2018
Two losses by substantial amounts aren’t very characteristic of top 10 teams, and the AP voters responded in kind, sending Gonzaga down to the No. 14 spot in the latest top 25 poll. It is the first time the Zags have been ranked outside of the top 10 since the 2017-18 season.
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga women host Maine Monday after game against Eastern Washington was postponed
For the fans, at least, there are quite a few uncertainties as the Gonzaga women prepare to take on visiting Maine in nonconference play Monday night. It’s the first meeting between the programs, but that’s the least of the questions going into the 6 p.m. tipoff at the McCarthey Athletic Center.
nbcrightnow.com
Recap and highlights: Julian Strawther makes key shots to lift No. 6 Gonzaga past Xavier despite shaky second half
PORTLAND – Gonzaga allowed another team to hang around and take the lead in the second half. Julian Strawther made a pair of late 3-pointers as Gonzaga surged to a 88-84 win over Xavier for third place at the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. The Musketeers (4-3) trailed by as...
nbcrightnow.com
Difference makers: Julian Strawther delivers clutch 3-pointers in 23-point effort against Xavier
The junior wing was due for a big outing at the Phil Knight Legacy after scoring 14 points in two prior games against Portland State and Purdue. Strawther delivered against Xavier, scoring 23 points and burying two clutch 3-pointers late in the second half. Strawther, who’d gone 6 of 18 from the field in Gonzaga’s first two games, made 8 of 15 on Sunday and connected on 5 of 8 from the 3-point line. The Las Vegas native also had nine rebounds and three assists.
CFP world reacts to strange winners, losers in Apple Cup
The Washington State Cougars hosted the Washington Huskies on Saturday night in the Apple Cup, the annual football game between the two Evergreen State rivals. Officially, the Huskies defeated the Cougars 51-33. When we look a little deeper, though, at least two other Pac-12 programs had skin in the game. Washington and Washington State were playing for Read more... The post CFP world reacts to strange winners, losers in Apple Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
nbcrightnow.com
Commentary: The hardest part of losing the Apple Cup for Washington State fans isn't actually the loss, it's not winning when it matters most
PULLMAN – One narrative floating around before Saturday night’s Apple Cup in Pullman was that great defense beats great offense, a truism demonstrated time and again by Jake Dickert’s predecessor’s predecessor. That was of course former WSU head coach Mike Leach, whose cavalier “just another game”...
Estacada sets state record for clock control in Class 4A championship game win over Tillamook for first title in school history
When the Estacada Rangers came up short in the 1953 Class A-2 championship football game, they probably figured it wouldn’t take too long to get another shot. But that second chance at a first title didn’t come for 69 years, and the 2022 Rangers made sure the long wait was worth it.
nbcrightnow.com
Homebuyers in Seattle, Spokane are losing purchasing power, living space
(The Center Square) – Two Washington state cities – Seattle and Spokane – made Point2Home’s recent study on how much money and space homebuyers have lost in a housing market that is increasingly rough on buyers. To calculate the losses in buying power since last year,...
nbcrightnow.com
Oregon nurses call for investigation of alleged wage theft by Providence
PORTLAND, Ore.- The Oregon Nurses Association (ONA) has asked the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office to investigate Providence Health for alleged ongoing wage theft against frontline nurses. The ONA alleges that since July, Providence has systematically underpaid thousands of health care workers through a faulty payroll system. The new payroll...
After 170 Years, Idaho’s Oldest Building is Still Standing Proud
History is fascinating and Idaho has some interesting history and some incredible historic buildings. How much do you know about Idaho's oldest building? This gorgeous work of art and work of faith is still proudly standing in Northern Idaho and has quite the stories to tell. The Mission of the...
theorcasonian.com
People in Portland planted trees. Decades later, a stunning pattern emerged
Money may not grow from trees, but something even better does. In a new study led by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service, researchers found that each tree planted in a community was associated with significant reductions in non-accidental and cardiovascular mortality among humans living nearby. On top...
Idaho student murders ‘not related’ to Salem death
Despite some similarities in the cases, the Moscow (Idaho) Police Department said there does not appear to be any evidence linking the murders of 4 University of Idaho students to the stabbings in rural Marion County in 2021 that left one man dead and his wife seriously wounded.
KREM
Winter Weather Advisory to start the week in Spokane with major snowstorm on the way
SPOKANE, Wash. — Snow started falling early Monday morning in Spokane, a sign of what’s to come later this week. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Spokane until 10:00 p.m. on Monday. The NWS said additional snow accumulations of one to three inches is possible. Total snowfall could be 2 to 4 inches.
Look: Jaw Dropping Washington 8000 SF Converted School House For Sale
There's a renovated schoolhouse in North Eastern Washington that's simply amazing inside and out and it's for sale!. A historic schoolhouse has been renovated and it's currently up for sale. Pink Floyd has nothing on this super cool schoolhouse that you can purchase for $699,000. The school is located in...
dailyfly.com
One Injured in I-90 Collision Near Coeur d’Alene
Coeur d’Alene, ID – Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 12:37 pm on westbound Interstate 90 near milepost 16 in Kootenai County, Idaho. The driver of a semi tractor-trailer lost control on the Interstate and impacted cement barriers. The driver of the...
University of Idaho students return to campus as murder investigation continues
MOSCOW, ID. — It has been two weeks since four University of Idaho students were murdered near the campus. The University gave students the option to either finish the fall semester online or on campus after Thanksgiving break. Students returning say the campus is unusually quiet, and some of their friends didn’t come back because of their safety. “I feel...
