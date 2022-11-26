Aided by three ex-EWU players, Shantay Legans' rebuild at Portland now includes marquee upset of Villanova

The junior wing was due for a big outing at the Phil Knight Legacy after scoring 14 points in two prior games against Portland State and Purdue. Strawther delivered against Xavier, scoring 23 points and burying two clutch 3-pointers late in the second half. Strawther, who’d gone 6 of 18 from the field in Gonzaga’s first two games, made 8 of 15 on Sunday and connected on 5 of 8 from the 3-point line. The Las Vegas native also had nine rebounds and three assists.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO