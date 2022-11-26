Read full article on original website
KWTX
Central Texas communities quickly ramped up support for a family fighting a tough battle more than 1,000 miles away from home
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas communities started arranging fundraisers and donations on Thanksgiving Day, hours after hearing a West middle schooler was rushed to a hospital for an infection over 1,000 miles away from home. Nikki Altieri and her daughter, Daytyn, traveled from West to Florida Tuesday to visit...
WacoTrib.com
Weekend rains provide relief but no cure for drought-stressed Lake Waco
Some 3.7 inches of rain has fallen on the Waco in the past week, greening the landscape and raising Lake Waco’s level by half a foot. But experts say much more is needed to end a yearlong drought, and with lake levels still 11 feet below normal, city of Waco officials this week are discussing whether to tighten water use restrictions.
themonitor.net
Malakoff Tigers claw their way to Area title
The Malakoff Tigers defeated the Winnsboro Red Raiders Nov. 18 at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler. The Tigers led 27-10 at halftime before doubling up the score on the Red Raiders on their way to a 55-10 victory. Malakoff was coming off a 62-0 Bi-district playoff win...
What to know about incoming cold front Tuesday night in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Another day, another cold front set to impact North Texas as November is winding down to an abrupt halt and December is about to start bringing the holiday season to the absolute forefront. Tuesday will prove to be a warm day according to the National Weather...
papercitymag.com
Entrepreneur Dynamo Runs America’s No. 1 Ranch Water Brand Out of Fort Worth — The True Texas Tale of Lone River and Katie Beal Brown
Katie Beal Brown is still using the classic Ranch Water to better describe where she came from in West Texas. Katie Beal Brown largely grew up in West Texas, hails from Midland and her family’s ranch still owns a range in Fort Davis. This through and through Texan is the founder of the No. 1 selling hard seltzer brand in the state of Texas. Her Lone River Ranch Water is starting to have a national moment too, expanding the mystique of West Texas and the simplicity of its classic cocktail.
WacoTrib.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2022 in Waco, TX
Waco folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph.
dallasexpress.com
Local Bald Eagle Pair Settling in for the Winter
People have been flocking to the area to see two bald eagles build their nests around White Rock Lake since the pair moved to the area earlier this year, as reported by The Dallas Express. A male and female bald eagle recently relocated after their first nest was blown over in February due to high winds, destroying several eggs.
Longtime Texas Residents, The Walkers Are Actually Landlords Of Alleged Georgia Residence
Herschel Walker — whose worst-kept secret may or not be that he lived in Texas for decades before he became a Republican senatorial candidate — appears to have been falsely claiming to be a Georgia resident for the last “17 years.”. Yet, upon launching his campaign for...
San Angelo LIVE!
SHOCKING VIDEO: Unidentified Cowboys Fan Destroys Downtown Bench Outside San Angelo Night Club
SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo's Downtown night club, the Chadbourne Tavern, is searching for a Dallas Cowboys fan who destroyed their street side bench over the weekend. In the video above you can see a man in a Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboy Jersey attempting to steal the bench. Unknown to him prior to the attempted theft, the bench was nailed to the ground.
City of Dallas leaders could ban gas powered lawn equipment
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – They clean up lawns and neighborhoods, but some City of Dallas leaders believe they are an environmental hazard. We're talking about gas powered lawn equipment – primarily leaf blowers – that could be banned by the city now that plans are underway to hire consultants who will evaluate the impact. The city has a goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050. Part of that will include replacing thousands of its gas powered tools with those that operate on electricity and are quieter.But the city could also force residents to switch as well. Last year, a City of Dallas environmental committee...
WacoTrib.com
Baylor nabs No. 4 seed, host site for NCAA volleyball tournament
Baylor’s volleyball seniors aren’t ready to say goodbye to the Ferrell Center quite yet. The 17th-ranked Bears were rewarded as a host for the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament, which begins this week. Baylor (23-6) gained a No. 4 national seed and will host Stephen F. Austin (26-4) in its tournament opener on Thursday.
WacoTrib.com
Woodway's Carleen Bright Arboretum reopens after yearslong renovation
The Carleen Bright Arboretum in Woodway is open again after an extended sewer line project caused its closure in 2019. With some finishing touches still to be added around the park, including a kid’s area with a splash pad, directional signs and furniture, a grand opening is set for this spring, Assistant City Manager Lenny Caballero said.
WacoTrib.com
Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest.
247Sports
TCU rises to No. 3 in both the AP and Coaches Poll
TCU has moved up to the top 3 programs in the nation following their dominating 62-14 win over Iowa State on Saturday night. The Frogs moved up to No. 3 in both the AP and Coaches Polls, rising up one spot. Michigan defeated Ohio State on Saturday, moving up to No. 2, also allowing the Frogs to move up. The Frogs finished the regular season 12-0 and 9-0 in Big 12 play. It is the first time since 2009 that a Big 12 team has finished undefeated. Texas was the last program to do so.
dmagazine.com
Fort Worth Star-Telegram Reporters Began Their Strike Monday. The Company Is Now Listing Their Jobs.
The unionized newsroom at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram began an open-ended strike Monday. By 3 p.m., parent company McClatchy had locked reporters out of their emails and laptops and declared them ineligible for healthcare benefits by taking an “unpaid leave.” The company also began listing those workers’ jobs.
Report: North Texas cake spot serves the best cake in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love cake? Cake is a classic dessert that is so versatile and universally loved, that it has transcended throughout decades. Historians say that cake can be traced back all the way to the 1600-1700s. Talk about a beloved food. That universal love is...
WacoTrib.com
Bears face former Texas coach Shaka Smart at Marquette
Baylor coach Scott Drew will shake hands with a familiar name when the No. 6 Bears face Marquette in the Big 12-Big East Challenge. Shaka Smart was the Texas Longhorns’ head coach for six seasons before leaving for Marquette last year. He led the Golden Eagles to a 19-13 record with their season ending in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against North Carolina.
What you need to know about a strong cold front moving into North Texas & a look ahead at the late-week forecast
DALLAS (KDAF) — We hope everyone had a nice Thanksgiving week/weekend and now it’s time to look at the weather for the last couple of days of November and ahead of the beginning of December. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports a strong cold front...
Top 12 New Restaurants In Collin County To Try Before The Year Ends
This year is almost over. What better time to look back at the new restaurants and bars that graced our palates? Here is Local Profile’s best of new restaurants list for 2022. If you missed any of these, there is still time this year to check them out. We...
Man shot in Fort Worth over "purchase of an item," gunman still on the loose
A gunman is still on the run after shooting a man in southwest Fort Worth Monday night. Police got calls about 6 p.m. saying a man had been shot several times at a home on Fox Run Drive
