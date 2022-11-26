SAN ANTONIO (WOAI/KABB) — Legal sports betting could be coming to the Lone Star state with the upcoming legislative session seeing a push to pass new gaming laws. Historically, Texas has been one of the strictest states in the country on any sort of gambling. But with 35 states legalizing sports betting in the last five years, which is when the Supreme Court ruled in favor of allowing sports gaming at the discretion of the states, there has a renewed effort and optimism for it in the Texas.

TEXAS STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO