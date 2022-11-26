Read full article on original website
Kay County Sheriff's Office arrest man wanted in relation to murder case in Minnesota
KAY COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — A man from Minnesota that was wanted for an alleged homicide was apprehended by the Kay County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) on Thursday. On Nov. 24, OHP asked KCSO for their assistance in locating and arresting Aaron Le, a...
Stillwater police looking for man involved in burglary
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Stillwater police are asking the public for their help in identifying a man involved in a burglary. On Sunday, Nov. 27, Stillwater police responded to a call about a burglary. The burglary occurred some time between Nov. 17 and Nov. 27 when the victim was out of town.
OKCPD launches investigation into fatal shooting at local dispensary
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police have released additional information after a security guard fatally shot an armed man at a dispensary on Thanksgiving day. On Nov. 24, officers responded to an armed robbery call at Mango Cannabis at 6201 NW Expressway. Police say 75-year-old Wayne Zettlemoyer entered...
OHP: Pedestrian hit, killed by semitruck in hit and run incident
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is asking the public for their help after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a semitruck in a hit and run incident. OHP says around 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday morning on I-40 eastbound in between Morgan and Council a pedestrian was struck by what troopers believe was a semitruck. Troopers say the truck did not stop at the scene.
Oklahoma City police: One injured in shooting, suspect dead
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police said one person was injured in a shooting on Monday afternoon. Police said the incident happened at an insurance business at 2962 NW 156th Street. "Police are investigating what the motive was in this," Dillon Quirk with the OKCPD said. "We have...
Luther police: Middle school student found with airsoft gun
LUTHER, Okla. (KOKH) — Luther police said a student at Luther Middle School had an airsoft gun on Tuesday. Police responded to the school after getting alerted that a student had some kind of weapon. "At no time were any students or faculty in danger and to our knowledge...
OKCPD searching for 45-year-old man with warrant for assault
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police is seeking the public's help in locating a man who has a warrant out for his arrest. Police say 45-year-old Jose Paredes has a warrant for assault for an incident that took place back in October. If anyone knows his whereabouts, they...
'This is scary': Prescription medication shortages impact Oklahoma parents
TULSA, Okla. — Some commonly prescribed medications are in short supply. Amoxicillin and Tamiflu are on the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists' list of drug shortages. For Tesla Christner, the shortages of the first two medications have made caring for her sick daughters hard. One daughter has an ear...
Teachers have free legal help for HB1775 violations with 'Freedom to Teach Fund'
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — A local organization is working to provide legal representation for educators afraid of losing their jobs. The "Freedom to Teach Fund" was launched on Giving Tuesday, and advocates are hoping for your donation. Oklahoma Appleseed is a public interest law center focused on fighting...
16-year-old confesses to killing girl on Instagram and asked for help disposing the body
BENSALEM, PA. — Authorities in Pennsylvania are charging a 16-year-old as an adult after an alleged murder confession on Instagram. Joshua Cooper was taken into custody on Friday in Bensalem, a township northeast of Philadelphia. According to police, Cooper asked for help disposing of a body during a live...
Oklahoma Red Dirt artist Jake Flint unexpectedly dies hours after wedding at age 37
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Jake Flint, an Oklahoma-born country artist, has unexpectedly died at age 37 as confirmed by his wife and longtime manager on social media. His death occurred unexpectedly, mere hours after his wedding, which took place on Saturday, November 26. Flint’s manager, Brenda Cline, shared the...
RIVERSPORT Holiday River Parade returning to Boathouse District this Saturday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — RIVERSPORT will be bringing back an Oklahoma family-favorite event this Saturday. On Saturday, Dec. 3, RIVERSPORT is bringing back the Holiday River Parade from Braum's. This year's event happens in the Boathouse District and will feature water skiing elves, holiday-themed boats on the Oklahoma River,...
18-year-old killed in fatal crash in Cleveland County
NORMAN (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Saturday that left a teenager dead near Norman. Officials say 18-year-old Tarajiah Gardner of Oklahoma City was killed in a crash on I-35 northbound at N Flood Avenue. Gardner was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and another...
Oklahoma Natural Gas $19.6 million rate hike approved by Corporation Commissioners
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Natural Gas customers will see a credit to their account soon after Oklahoma Corporation Commissioners approved and offset a rate hike on Tuesday morning. The average residential customer will see a rate increase of $1.94 a month, while low-income customers will see a rate...
Bird flu outbreak sparing Oklahoma birds, raising chicken, turkey prices
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Highly pathogenic avian influenza is causing trouble for anyone with birds, from large-scale growers to the family with small flocks in their backyards. HPAI is highly contagious and extremely deadly to birds. There aren’t any active cases in Oklahoma but people will see a rise...
Moore PD holds coat drive for families to stay warm this winter
MOORE (KOKH) - The Moore Police Department is helping families stay warm this winter!. This is the department's third year to host the Fill the Trailer Coat Drive at the Burlington Coat Factory in Moore. Their goal is to collect 200 coats and donate them to Sharing Tree in Moore.
Food on the Move launches 'The Food Home' to strengthen food systems in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Food on the Move announced a major project to help fight food insecurity and strengthen food systems in Oklahoma, called "The Food Home." The organization made the announcement on Giving Tuesday, kicking off it's first of four phases to complete the Food Home. Phase one...
'Smile Army' leaves cards of kindness across the country
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Dara Maxwell runs a fast-growing army in South Carolina to help strangers fight a battle they’re facing, and their weapon of choice is a simple smile. “It’s a funny story,” Maxwell said explaining how the popular initiative began. She said she...
Texas could become next state to legalize sports betting
SAN ANTONIO (WOAI/KABB) — Legal sports betting could be coming to the Lone Star state with the upcoming legislative session seeing a push to pass new gaming laws. Historically, Texas has been one of the strictest states in the country on any sort of gambling. But with 35 states legalizing sports betting in the last five years, which is when the Supreme Court ruled in favor of allowing sports gaming at the discretion of the states, there has a renewed effort and optimism for it in the Texas.
Banda MS to make tour stop at Oklahoma City's Paycom Center in 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Billboard Latin Music Award winning band Banda MS will perform in Oklahoma City next year. The group will take the state at the Paycom Center on Saturday, February 25. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 2 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.
