ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
okcfox.com

Stillwater police looking for man involved in burglary

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Stillwater police are asking the public for their help in identifying a man involved in a burglary. On Sunday, Nov. 27, Stillwater police responded to a call about a burglary. The burglary occurred some time between Nov. 17 and Nov. 27 when the victim was out of town.
STILLWATER, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD launches investigation into fatal shooting at local dispensary

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police have released additional information after a security guard fatally shot an armed man at a dispensary on Thanksgiving day. On Nov. 24, officers responded to an armed robbery call at Mango Cannabis at 6201 NW Expressway. Police say 75-year-old Wayne Zettlemoyer entered...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OHP: Pedestrian hit, killed by semitruck in hit and run incident

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is asking the public for their help after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a semitruck in a hit and run incident. OHP says around 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday morning on I-40 eastbound in between Morgan and Council a pedestrian was struck by what troopers believe was a semitruck. Troopers say the truck did not stop at the scene.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police: One injured in shooting, suspect dead

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police said one person was injured in a shooting on Monday afternoon. Police said the incident happened at an insurance business at 2962 NW 156th Street. "Police are investigating what the motive was in this," Dillon Quirk with the OKCPD said. "We have...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Luther police: Middle school student found with airsoft gun

LUTHER, Okla. (KOKH) — Luther police said a student at Luther Middle School had an airsoft gun on Tuesday. Police responded to the school after getting alerted that a student had some kind of weapon. "At no time were any students or faculty in danger and to our knowledge...
LUTHER, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD searching for 45-year-old man with warrant for assault

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police is seeking the public's help in locating a man who has a warrant out for his arrest. Police say 45-year-old Jose Paredes has a warrant for assault for an incident that took place back in October. If anyone knows his whereabouts, they...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

'This is scary': Prescription medication shortages impact Oklahoma parents

TULSA, Okla. — Some commonly prescribed medications are in short supply. Amoxicillin and Tamiflu are on the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists' list of drug shortages. For Tesla Christner, the shortages of the first two medications have made caring for her sick daughters hard. One daughter has an ear...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

18-year-old killed in fatal crash in Cleveland County

NORMAN (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Saturday that left a teenager dead near Norman. Officials say 18-year-old Tarajiah Gardner of Oklahoma City was killed in a crash on I-35 northbound at N Flood Avenue. Gardner was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and another...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Bird flu outbreak sparing Oklahoma birds, raising chicken, turkey prices

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Highly pathogenic avian influenza is causing trouble for anyone with birds, from large-scale growers to the family with small flocks in their backyards. HPAI is highly contagious and extremely deadly to birds. There aren’t any active cases in Oklahoma but people will see a rise...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Moore PD holds coat drive for families to stay warm this winter

MOORE (KOKH) - The Moore Police Department is helping families stay warm this winter!. This is the department's third year to host the Fill the Trailer Coat Drive at the Burlington Coat Factory in Moore. Their goal is to collect 200 coats and donate them to Sharing Tree in Moore.
MOORE, OK
okcfox.com

'Smile Army' leaves cards of kindness across the country

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Dara Maxwell runs a fast-growing army in South Carolina to help strangers fight a battle they’re facing, and their weapon of choice is a simple smile. “It’s a funny story,” Maxwell said explaining how the popular initiative began. She said she...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
okcfox.com

Texas could become next state to legalize sports betting

SAN ANTONIO (WOAI/KABB) — Legal sports betting could be coming to the Lone Star state with the upcoming legislative session seeing a push to pass new gaming laws. Historically, Texas has been one of the strictest states in the country on any sort of gambling. But with 35 states legalizing sports betting in the last five years, which is when the Supreme Court ruled in favor of allowing sports gaming at the discretion of the states, there has a renewed effort and optimism for it in the Texas.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy