DALLAS -- The vision when the Warriors acquired Andrew Wiggins from the Minnesota Timberwolves in February of 2020 is that he would be the perfect positional fit alongside Steph Curry, and eventually Klay Thompson. Wiggins at 6-foot-7 could slash to the hoop, use his athleticism as a wing in the Warriors' open offense, and the team believed it would be able to get the best out of him defensively.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO