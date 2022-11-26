Read full article on original website
Popeyes Restaurant Permanently ClosesTy D.Winter Park, FL
Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each monthJake WellsFlorida State
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A Davenport woman is accused of driving straight toward two Polk County deputies as she exited a pawn storeEddyEvonAnonymousPolk County, FL
NBC Sports
WATCH: Blake Griffin turns back the clock with thunderous dunk
Boston Celtics fans were treated to vintage Blake Griffin during Monday night's game at TD Garden. Griffin, who made a living on his dunking prowess during the prime of his career, turned back the clock in the second quarter vs. the Charlotte Hornets. The six-time All-Star finished off an alley-oop with a vicious one-handed slam.
NBC Sports
Steph, Draymond hit with 'ridiculous' techs late in Dubs' win
Long after they had been removed from the Warriors' blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, Draymond Green and Steph Curry were hit with technical fouls. Following a Jordan Poole layup with under 90 seconds remaining in regulation, Green was assessed a technical foul for walking onto the court while celebrating the play.
NBC Sports
Draymond appears to laugh at Gobert after Wolves turnover
Draymond Green didn't hide his feelings late in the Warriors' 137-114 rout of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at Target Center. Minnesota, trailing by double digits for the final three quarters after Golden State opened with a 47-point first, trimmed the Warriors' lead down to 10 points with 5:31 to play.
NBC Sports
Report: Ex-Celtics guard Kemba Walker set for NBA return
Kemba Walker's period of unemployment is about to end. The Dallas Mavericks plan to sign the free-agent guard and waive Facundo Campazzo in a corresponding move, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday morning. Walker played just 37 games for the New York Knicks during the 2021-22 season and was traded...
NBC Sports
Watch Kerr's classic reaction to Klay's daring dagger trey
It doesn't matter if he's shooting the lights out or can't find the net, Warriors forward Klay Thompson always plays with bold confidence. It's what makes Thompson great -- a fact that Golden State coach Steve Kerr knows all too well. However, that knowledge didn't prevent Kerr from unveiling a...
NBC Sports
Klay impresses himself with vocab in postgame press conference
The Warriors have found their groove after a difficult start to the 2022-23 NBA season. Golden State is 11-10 and finally above .500 following their 137-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at Target Center. After struggling to find the right formula to get his team going -- especially...
NBC Sports
Why Murray 'always wanted' to join Kings after draft meetings
Programming note: Watch Keegan Murray’s “Kings Central” interview with Kyle Draper on Monday on NBC Sports California, at 6 p.m. PT and again at 10 p.m., after the game. With the fourth pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Sacramento Kings select …. Sacramento, which hasn’t had...
NBC Sports
Kerr views Wiseman's G League assignment as 'long term'
While the Golden State Warriors traveled to Minnesota on Saturday, James Wiseman recorded a double-double for the Santa Cruz Warriors in their loss to the Stockton Kings at Kaiser Permanente Arena. The game was the fifth of Wiseman's G League assignment, which began on Nov. 15. So far, the 21-year-old...
NBC Sports
Forsberg: A thought on every Celtics player amid white-hot start
The Boston Celtics came speeding into the quarter turn of the 2022-23 season with no consideration for hitting their brakes. Already owning the best record in basketball, the Celtics punctuated their first-quarter-of-the-season dominance with an utter shellacking of what was essentially a souped-up version of the Greensboro Swarm. Boston piled up 140 points, 40 assists, and 24 3-pointers en route to their 17th win of the season.
NBC Sports
Kerr pushing Poole to be one of Warriors' 'best defenders'
DALLAS -- Steve Kerr knows Jordan Poole can score points in bunches. He knows the young guard can set up his Warriors teammates with a handful of dimes every game, and can make an opposing defense look silly with his sizzle and handles. If there's one area of the 23-year-old's...
NBC Sports
Welcome to the Splash Family: Wiggins on fire from deep
DALLAS -- The vision when the Warriors acquired Andrew Wiggins from the Minnesota Timberwolves in February of 2020 is that he would be the perfect positional fit alongside Steph Curry, and eventually Klay Thompson. Wiggins at 6-foot-7 could slash to the hoop, use his athleticism as a wing in the Warriors' open offense, and the team believed it would be able to get the best out of him defensively.
NBC Sports
Cuban denies 'Shark Tank' contestants because of Warriors logo
You can't be a multi-billionaire without being just a little bit petty, and Mark Cuban is exactly that. On a recent episode of "Shark Tank," the businessman and Dallas Mavericks owner turned down two entrepreneurs on the show because a sample of their product featured a Warriors logo, the exact team that beat Cuban's Mavs in the Western Conference Finals last season.
