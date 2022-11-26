ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

The Cullman Tribune

Act now ahead of possible severe weather

CULLMAN, Ala. – Weather forecast models from the National Weather Service in Huntsville are calling for the possibility of severe weather in Cullman and much of Alabama on Tuesday, Nov. 29, and Wednesday, Nov. 30. The NWS said the storm system has the potential to produce tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail and flooding.  While both the city and county school systems are taking a “wait and see” approach when it comes to early dismissal on Tuesday, there are steps you can take to prepare for the worst while we hope for the best of outcomes.  Cullman County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Central Alabama, Jefferson County to expect potentially severe weather Tuesday night

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) has announced that tomorrow night, Tuesday, Nov. 29, through early Wednesday morning, Nov. 30, Central Alabama will be under a slight risk (level 2/5) for severe weather. Storms are in the forecast to target our area during the evening and overnight […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Get Ready for Another round of Potentially Severe Storms in Alabama

Get ready for another round of potentially severe storms in Alabama. The National Weather Service said severe weather will be possible starting on Tuesday evening in west Alabama, and the threat will shift eastward overnight and into Wednesday morning. The strongest storms could generate a tornado or two and bring...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Some North Alabama schools cancel after-school plans Tuesday due to severe weather threat

The threat of severe weather is causing some schools to alter plans Tuesday. Here's the current list of impacted school districts:. Calhoun Community College will switch all evening classes to remote learning. Huntsville City Schools canceled all after-school activities Tuesday. Extended-day, athletics, extracurricular activities and on-campus events will not occur...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

November 29, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wcbi.com

BREAKING: Missing teen found in Alabama

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen reported missing on Monday has been found. 15 year old Sophia Stennett had been reported missing after she failed to show up for school Monday morning. She was found unharmed in Alabama Monday night. Local authorities are on their way to Alabama...
COLUMBUS, MS
AL.com

Birmingham man, 73, killed in crash near I-22 in Adamsville

A 73-year-od man died in a single-vehicle crash in Adamsville. The wreck happened about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday on Hillcrest Road at Interstate 22, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released on Monday. Authorities said Ernest Lee King Jr. was driving a Chevrolet Equinox southbound on Hillcrest Road. As he approached...
ADAMSVILLE, AL
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week: Bishop David Evans

Praise 93.3. & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week Bishop David Evans of Greater Faith Church of Moundville, Alabama. Bishop Evans is powerful, resilient pastor who has weathered many storms including his church being destroyed twice by tornadoes in Tuscaloosa. Bishop David Evans is a retired Marine...
MOUNDVILLE, AL
gradickcommunications.com

Alabama Man Dies In Train vs Truck Collision

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a Monday morning train vs truck collision in Haralson County that resulted in the death of an Alabama man. Troopers from Post 29-Paulding responded to a train vs. vehicle crash on J Davis Road in Haralson County. The investigation determined that the driver of a FedEx box truck was traveling south on J Davis Road approaching a stop sign for the railroad tracks. A witness stated the box truck failed to stop at the stop sign and traveled onto the railroad tracks into the path of the train. The train struck the vehicle’s driver’s side. After impact, the train pushed the box truck approximately 1/2 mile before coming to a controlled rest. The driver of the box truck was pronounced deceased on scene by the Haralson County Coroner. Next of kin has not been notified at this time. No other injuries were reported.
HARALSON COUNTY, GA
wvtm13.com

Holiday gatherings could worsen already deadly flu season in Alabama

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Alabama's flu season is off to a deadly start and it's far from over. Already, 9 adults and 2 children in the state have died from the flu. The entire state of Alabama is blanketed with significant flu activity, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. That includes Jefferson County where flu is proving to be a major problem for some.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Founder of Birmingham Mercedes Marathon reveals why the event is leaving the city, what could be next for the event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After more than two decades, the Birmingham Mercedes Marathon’s founder announced Monday that the race had run its course. Valerie Cuddy, Mercedes Marathon Organizer, said, “I think a lot of things have gone on with many resources involved with the event. A lot of people who have aged out, and retired were involved in the past. A lot of sponsors have moved on or have changed ownership. There have been all kinds of things.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Fire department responds to gas leak on 1st Avenue N in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to a gas leak in east Birmingham Monday evening. The fire department said the leak began on 1st Avenue North and 76th Street North. That area up to Oporto Madrid and 1st Avenue North and Division were closed due to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alina Andras

Four Great Burger Places in Alabama

Photo byPhoto by RAPHAEL MAKSIAN on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
ALABAMA STATE
Calhoun Journal

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 11/21/2022 to 11/27/2022

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 11/21/2022 to 11/27/2022 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 797 calls for service. There were 81 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 61 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were four felony arrests. There were 30 misdemeanor arrests. There were 18 traffic accidents, 161 traffic stops, and 50 traffic citations. 15 warrants were served. There were two animals picked up and zero animal related citations issued.
ANNISTON, AL
Praise 93.3

Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa, AL
ABOUT

Praise 93.3 plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://praise933.com/

