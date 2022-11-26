Read full article on original website
Tornado Watch Issued for Parts of West, Central Alabama Tuesday Afternoon
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a tornado watch for West Alabama, effective until 11 p.m. The National Weather Service has issued tornado watch 573 in effect until 11 p.m. CST this evening for the following areas in Alabama. This watch includes 12 counties in Central Alabama:. Bibb.
Act now ahead of possible severe weather
CULLMAN, Ala. – Weather forecast models from the National Weather Service in Huntsville are calling for the possibility of severe weather in Cullman and much of Alabama on Tuesday, Nov. 29, and Wednesday, Nov. 30. The NWS said the storm system has the potential to produce tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail and flooding. While both the city and county school systems are taking a “wait and see” approach when it comes to early dismissal on Tuesday, there are steps you can take to prepare for the worst while we hope for the best of outcomes. Cullman County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director...
Central Alabama, Jefferson County to expect potentially severe weather Tuesday night
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) has announced that tomorrow night, Tuesday, Nov. 29, through early Wednesday morning, Nov. 30, Central Alabama will be under a slight risk (level 2/5) for severe weather. Storms are in the forecast to target our area during the evening and overnight […]
No class at Snow Rogers Elementary Tuesday due to water main break
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All classes have been cancelled at Snow Rogers Elementary School Tuesday due to a water main break in the area according to the Jefferson County School officials. There is no running water in the building and repair time is estimated at 5 to 6 hours. Classes...
Likely Gusty Winds in West, Central Alabama Prompt Wind Advisory
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Wind Advisory from Saturday, November 26 starting at 6:00 p.m. until Sunday, November 27 at 6:00 a.m. You can expect south winds from 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 40 miles per hour. The National Weather Service...
Get Ready for Another round of Potentially Severe Storms in Alabama
Get ready for another round of potentially severe storms in Alabama. The National Weather Service said severe weather will be possible starting on Tuesday evening in west Alabama, and the threat will shift eastward overnight and into Wednesday morning. The strongest storms could generate a tornado or two and bring...
Some North Alabama schools cancel after-school plans Tuesday due to severe weather threat
The threat of severe weather is causing some schools to alter plans Tuesday. Here's the current list of impacted school districts:. Calhoun Community College will switch all evening classes to remote learning. Huntsville City Schools canceled all after-school activities Tuesday. Extended-day, athletics, extracurricular activities and on-campus events will not occur...
Almost No One Can Afford a New Home in Tuscaloosa, Data Shows
Relatively low household incomes, skyrocketing construction costs and a shortage of subcontractors all contribute to a troubling statistic in the Tuscaloosa area -- almost no one can afford a new home here, according to data shared by the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama this month. Every year, the Chamber...
November 29, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
BREAKING: Missing teen found in Alabama
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen reported missing on Monday has been found. 15 year old Sophia Stennett had been reported missing after she failed to show up for school Monday morning. She was found unharmed in Alabama Monday night. Local authorities are on their way to Alabama...
PARA Invites Public to Tree Lighting Ahead of West Alabama Christmas Parade
Mark your calendars! The Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority will host two events ahead of next Monday's 46th Annual West Alabama Christmas Parade. According to a release from a PARA spokesperson, a Grand Marshal reception will take place prior to the parade to honor this year's grand marshals, who were announced in late October.
Birmingham man, 73, killed in crash near I-22 in Adamsville
A 73-year-od man died in a single-vehicle crash in Adamsville. The wreck happened about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday on Hillcrest Road at Interstate 22, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released on Monday. Authorities said Ernest Lee King Jr. was driving a Chevrolet Equinox southbound on Hillcrest Road. As he approached...
Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week: Bishop David Evans
Praise 93.3. & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week Bishop David Evans of Greater Faith Church of Moundville, Alabama. Bishop Evans is powerful, resilient pastor who has weathered many storms including his church being destroyed twice by tornadoes in Tuscaloosa. Bishop David Evans is a retired Marine...
Alabama Man Dies In Train vs Truck Collision
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a Monday morning train vs truck collision in Haralson County that resulted in the death of an Alabama man. Troopers from Post 29-Paulding responded to a train vs. vehicle crash on J Davis Road in Haralson County. The investigation determined that the driver of a FedEx box truck was traveling south on J Davis Road approaching a stop sign for the railroad tracks. A witness stated the box truck failed to stop at the stop sign and traveled onto the railroad tracks into the path of the train. The train struck the vehicle’s driver’s side. After impact, the train pushed the box truck approximately 1/2 mile before coming to a controlled rest. The driver of the box truck was pronounced deceased on scene by the Haralson County Coroner. Next of kin has not been notified at this time. No other injuries were reported.
Holiday gatherings could worsen already deadly flu season in Alabama
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Alabama's flu season is off to a deadly start and it's far from over. Already, 9 adults and 2 children in the state have died from the flu. The entire state of Alabama is blanketed with significant flu activity, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. That includes Jefferson County where flu is proving to be a major problem for some.
Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama, Jefferson County EMA launching new text system to help solve homicides
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama and Jefferson County EMA are launching a new tool to keep you and your family safer. The organizations are creating a text alert system to increase tips on active investigations. It’s a part of the Everbridge system that is already in...
Founder of Birmingham Mercedes Marathon reveals why the event is leaving the city, what could be next for the event
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After more than two decades, the Birmingham Mercedes Marathon’s founder announced Monday that the race had run its course. Valerie Cuddy, Mercedes Marathon Organizer, said, “I think a lot of things have gone on with many resources involved with the event. A lot of people who have aged out, and retired were involved in the past. A lot of sponsors have moved on or have changed ownership. There have been all kinds of things.”
Fire department responds to gas leak on 1st Avenue N in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to a gas leak in east Birmingham Monday evening. The fire department said the leak began on 1st Avenue North and 76th Street North. That area up to Oporto Madrid and 1st Avenue North and Division were closed due to...
Four Great Burger Places in Alabama
Photo byPhoto by RAPHAEL MAKSIAN on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 11/21/2022 to 11/27/2022
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 11/21/2022 to 11/27/2022 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 797 calls for service. There were 81 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 61 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were four felony arrests. There were 30 misdemeanor arrests. There were 18 traffic accidents, 161 traffic stops, and 50 traffic citations. 15 warrants were served. There were two animals picked up and zero animal related citations issued.
