KWTX
Small Business Saturday support goes a long way, Central Texas business owners say
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - This year, Small Business Saturday looks a little different after a year of challenges of everything from the drought to inflation. “People were doing more spur of the moment purchases where I think it’s more intentional this year,” Kay Callin, owner of Callin Creations, said.
KVUE
ABoR: Austin's hot housing market is starting to cool
The housing market is starting to stabilize in Central Texas, according to the Austin Board of Realtors. Homes are staying on the market longer.
Study: Austin No. 1 college city in US
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin has been ranked as the No. 1 college city in the U.S., new data says. In a new study from WalletHub, Austin came out on top from a pool of 415 cities across the U.S. The overall ranking, which is determined by a culmination of three metrics, placed Austin at No. 1 with a total score of 63.27. Second place went to Ann Arbor, Michigan, the home of the University of Michigan Wolverines, with a score of 61.28.
CBS Austin
2022 pecan season faces weather challenges
CEDAR CREEK, Texas -- If you love pecans, you're not alone. Texas is the country's third-highest pecan producer behind Georgia and New Mexico. Bastrop County's Berdoll Pecan Candy & Gift Company produces 600 thousand pounds every year. During the holiday season, they bake 400 pies a day. But they're also...
Report: Austin's program to sell homes to residents impacted by gentrification off to slow start
AUSTIN, Texas — A City of Austin program to help those impacted by gentrification is off to a slow start, according to a report from KUT. Back in April, the City announced it planned to start a pilot program called the Austin Community Land Trust Program that would allow those affected by gentrification to get first dibs on 28 homes that are for sale.
KSAT 12
ERCOT says grid is stable enough to meet Texas’ demand this winter season
SAN ANTONIO – The leaders of Texas’ top utilities say the grid is stable enough to handle the state’s demand for the winter season. Public Utility Commission of Texas Chairman Peter Lake and Electric Reliability Council of Texas CEO Pablo Vegas spoke Tuesday afternoon following the release of two reports that assessed grid capacity for the upcoming cold weather. View the news conference in the video player above and read the reports below.
KVUE
Giving Tuesday in Austin: How to give back
Tuesday, Nov. 29, is Giving Tuesday. We're highlighting some of the ways you can give back right here in Central Texas.
Austin Pets Alive! and hundreds of nonprofits looking for donations on Giving Tuesday
AUSTIN, Texas — There are more than 700 Austin organizations connected to the “I Live Here I Give Here” campaign to raise money for Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday is a global day of donations the week after Thanksgiving. People are encouraged to donate to charities or nonprofit organizations of their choice as a way to give back to their community.
MySanAntonio
Laredo ranks among worst cities for singles in Texas and US
In a study released by WalletHub, Laredo was ranked among the worst cities in the country for singles as it was placed in the bottom 12%. The Gateway City was ranked No. 160 among the 182 cities involved in the study making it the 23rd worst city for singles. Laredo finished ahead of two other Texas cities as Grand Prairie came in at 165 and Brownsville was ranked third-from last at No. 180. However, Laredo also ranked behind 12 other cities across the state.
kut.org
Austin's program to sell homes to people affected by gentrification off to slow start
The City of Austin has not yet sold one of the two dozen homes it began marketing six months ago to low-income families affected by displacement and the influx of wealth into neighborhoods. This is the city’s first attempt at using its long-touted “preference policy,” approved by council members in...
Nearly 15% of Austin residents experience food insecurity
AUSTIN, Texas — The cost of groceries continues to rise year after year, leaving some to wonder where their next meal may come from. "Fifteen percent of our City's population faces food insecurity and hunger and that's about 175,000 people," said Jess Palmer, program director for Keep Austin Fed.
Q2 Stadium to shine blue in honor of National Diabetes Awareness Month
AUSTIN, Texas — From a sea of green to an ocean of blue, Q2 Stadium is changing its colors in honor of JDRF and National Diabetes Awareness Month. The blue light will shine from 5 p.m. Tuesday until Wednesday morning to support JDRF. This is the first time Q2 Stadium has illuminated the stadium in solidarity of a medical cause.
Food Stamps Schedule: Texas Lone Star Card November 2022 Benefits and Where To Use SNAP EBT for Discounts
Texas SNAP benefits are administered by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and distributed once per month to Texas Lone Star Cards, the state's EBT card. Benefits, including November...
KVUE
Giving Tuesday helps provide Austin Pets Alive! with care and vaccines
Giving Tuesday allows nonprofit organizations to receive donations from community members. Donations to Austin Pets Alive! helps pets in need of healthcare and more.
Visit the Largest Outdoor Christmas Festival in Texas
For a truly enchanting experience, you’ll definitely want to visit this epic holiday village in Texas. This event features nearly three dozen different activities making it one of the largest outdoor Christmas events in the entire state. Keep reading to learn more.
I-35 is one of the most congested highways in Texas, new data shows
AUSTIN, Texas — New data from the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) shows that Austin has one of the most congested highways across the Lone Star State. According to the study, Interstate 35 is ranked third in highways with gridlock conditions. Rounding out the top five were the Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas, and Houston's Eastex, West Loop and Southwest Freeways. TTI also looked at truck freight congestion and noted that I-35 in Austin was ranked No. 1 in that category.
KVUE
'I Live Here I Give Here' for Giving Tuesday in Austin
Small donations make the largest impact across the State. Amplify ATX provides a list of over 700 organizations that are participating in the holiday.
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Photo byPhoto by behrouz sasani on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around and want to see what a really delicious steak should taste like.
Food Stamps Schedule: Texas (Lone Star Card) Benefits for December 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Texas SNAP benefits are administered by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and distributed once per month to Texas Lone Star Cards -- the state's EBT card. Benefits, including December's...
KVUE
Downtown Austin retail hasn't fully bounced back from pandemic
Before COVID-19, Austin's small businesses were thriving. Nearly three years later, they continue to recover from the initial impacts.
KVUE
