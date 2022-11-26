ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

KVUE

Study: Austin No. 1 college city in US

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin has been ranked as the No. 1 college city in the U.S., new data says. In a new study from WalletHub, Austin came out on top from a pool of 415 cities across the U.S. The overall ranking, which is determined by a culmination of three metrics, placed Austin at No. 1 with a total score of 63.27. Second place went to Ann Arbor, Michigan, the home of the University of Michigan Wolverines, with a score of 61.28.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

2022 pecan season faces weather challenges

CEDAR CREEK, Texas -- If you love pecans, you're not alone. Texas is the country's third-highest pecan producer behind Georgia and New Mexico. Bastrop County's Berdoll Pecan Candy & Gift Company produces 600 thousand pounds every year. During the holiday season, they bake 400 pies a day. But they're also...
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

ERCOT says grid is stable enough to meet Texas’ demand this winter season

SAN ANTONIO – The leaders of Texas’ top utilities say the grid is stable enough to handle the state’s demand for the winter season. Public Utility Commission of Texas Chairman Peter Lake and Electric Reliability Council of Texas CEO Pablo Vegas spoke Tuesday afternoon following the release of two reports that assessed grid capacity for the upcoming cold weather. View the news conference in the video player above and read the reports below.
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Laredo ranks among worst cities for singles in Texas and US

In a study released by WalletHub, Laredo was ranked among the worst cities in the country for singles as it was placed in the bottom 12%. The Gateway City was ranked No. 160 among the 182 cities involved in the study making it the 23rd worst city for singles. Laredo finished ahead of two other Texas cities as Grand Prairie came in at 165 and Brownsville was ranked third-from last at No. 180. However, Laredo also ranked behind 12 other cities across the state.
LAREDO, TX
KVUE

Nearly 15% of Austin residents experience food insecurity

AUSTIN, Texas — The cost of groceries continues to rise year after year, leaving some to wonder where their next meal may come from. "Fifteen percent of our City's population faces food insecurity and hunger and that's about 175,000 people," said Jess Palmer, program director for Keep Austin Fed.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Q2 Stadium to shine blue in honor of National Diabetes Awareness Month

AUSTIN, Texas — From a sea of green to an ocean of blue, Q2 Stadium is changing its colors in honor of JDRF and National Diabetes Awareness Month. The blue light will shine from 5 p.m. Tuesday until Wednesday morning to support JDRF. This is the first time Q2 Stadium has illuminated the stadium in solidarity of a medical cause.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

I-35 is one of the most congested highways in Texas, new data shows

AUSTIN, Texas — New data from the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) shows that Austin has one of the most congested highways across the Lone Star State. According to the study, Interstate 35 is ranked third in highways with gridlock conditions. Rounding out the top five were the Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas, and Houston's Eastex, West Loop and Southwest Freeways. TTI also looked at truck freight congestion and noted that I-35 in Austin was ranked No. 1 in that category.
AUSTIN, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

Photo byPhoto by behrouz sasani on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around and want to see what a really delicious steak should taste like.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

KVUE

