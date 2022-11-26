In 2015, Nicole Nichols was pregnant with her third, a little girl. It was a pregnancy with multiple high-risk complications. At the time, she lived in Looneyville, a small community in rural Roane County and about 19 miles from the county’s hospital. But that year and into the next, she had to drive to a hospital in Charleston for checkups, which is an hour each way.

