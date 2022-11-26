Read full article on original website
WVNews
West Virginia’s first nursing program charter school approved
CHARLESTON — After giving program leaders a week to address concerns, the West Virginia Professional Charter School Board has approved an application for the state’s first charter school dedicated to nursing education. The board voted unanimously to approve an application submitted by the Workforce Initiatives for Nursing Academy,...
WVNews
West Virginia faces shortage of OB-GYNs, birthing facilities
In 2015, Nicole Nichols was pregnant with her third, a little girl. It was a pregnancy with multiple high-risk complications. At the time, she lived in Looneyville, a small community in rural Roane County and about 19 miles from the county’s hospital. But that year and into the next, she had to drive to a hospital in Charleston for checkups, which is an hour each way.
