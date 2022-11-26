Read full article on original website
Crumbl Cookies Is Officially Opening In Lake Charles!
Always trust a man who loves to eat, especially cookies! My co-worker Buddy Russ spotted a Crumbl Cookies truck in Lake Charles a few weeks ago and did a post on his suspicions about their visit. Granted their trucks aren't hard to miss because they're pink, but that's beside the point! Russ and his close relationship with sweets paid off in a big way and lead him to discover the folks from Crumbl might have been doing more than just visiting SWLA.
KPLC TV
Law firm giving away bikes to children in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Louisiana law firm is giving away over 400 bicycles and helmets to children this holiday season. Registration is open for Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys’ 10th annual Gordon Gives Bikes giveaway. Parents and guardians can sign up online, and winners will be chosen randomly.
KPLC TV
Town of Elton issues boil advisory
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Elton is currently under a boil advisory due to a water main break. A timeline has not been established for how long the boil advisory will be in place.
KPLC TV
Calcasieu sheriff deputies set up command center at Prien Lake Mall during holidays
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - You might get stopped by the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office if you make a stop at Prien Lake Mall, but there is no need to worry. Nope, they are not writing tickets, but they are patrolling Prien Lake Mall in Lake Charles this holiday season.
KPLC TV
BPSO searching for driver seen doing doughnuts in parking lot
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate the driver of a black Chevrolet Camaro seen doing doughnuts in a parking lot near Blankenship Drive. While no criminal charges are pending, Sheriff Mark Herford said incidents like this should not be overlooked. “People don’t...
KPLC TV
LDWF to sell commercial fishing licenses at Lake Charles office
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department and Development licensing staff is selling commercial fishing licenses at their Lake Charles office on Monday, December 5, and Tuesday, December 6. The office will be open from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m at 1025 Tom Watson Rd., in Lake Charles. Acceptable...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles lights up the lake with Christmas celebration
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The city of Lake Charles continued their annual tradition of lighting up the lake but this year there was even more to be excited about. A Christmas concert kicked everything off, and then the crowds headed to Millennium Park as they lit it up with fireworks for the very first time.
theadvocate.com
Battered by hurricanes and lagging federal aid, downtown Lake Charles is making a comeback
LAKE CHARLES — In this city’s hurricane-battered downtown, two years after storms Laura and Delta, some storefronts remain boarded up, others keep limited hours. The fate of the city’s largest office tower, an empty patchwork of boarded-up windows, is still unclear. The sidewalks, for the most part, sit empty.
Watch As Lake Charles Woman And Spirit Guides Talk With Toni Jo Henry In Haunted Calcasieu Parish Courthouse [VIDEO]
Do you believe in ghosts? Have you ever heard the story of Toni Jo Henry and her execution and haunting here in Lake Charles? It's really interesting but the stories of the people who have encountered her inside the old dome courthouse in downtown Lake Charles are chilling. Toni Jo...
Lake Charles American Press
Joseph’s Electrical Center pulls out all the stops with Polar Express window display
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Lake Charles. Joseph’s Electrical Center has unveiled its eye-catching holiday window display based on the beloved holiday film “Polar Express.”. The seasonal creations have been a family tradition now for 50 years, according to Randy Lanza, who oversees...
KPLC TV
Man injured in accident at PCA mill in DeRidder
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident at PCA in DeRidder. According to Sheriff Mark Herford, a man was injured between a truck and a trailer. He was treated at a local hospital and was released around 5:30 p.m. Herford also said...
KPLC TV
Eight Days of Hope brings more than 1000 volunteers to help repair homes
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -There are still many people in Southwest Louisiana who are trying to recover from the disasters of 2020 and 2021, but there’s a major effort starting this week by more than one thousand volunteers, many from out of state. Cynthia White, who lives on Admiral...
KPLC TV
Dredging in the Calcasieu River Dec. 1-10
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Coast Guard is urging mariners to be aware of dredging on the Calcasieu River beginning next month. Dredging will begin Dec. 1 and continue through Dec. 10 at Phillips 66 Clifton Ridge Marine Terminal at mile marker 27 on the west bank of the Calcasieu River.
KPLC TV
CPSO investigating fight, possible shots fired at Fairview Estates
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fight that broke out at Fairview Estates on Tom Hebert Road. CPSO received the call in the late hours of November 28. The fight escalated and possible shots were fired, according to CPSO spokeswoman Kayla Vincent....
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 27, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 27, 2022. Harry Lee Pendleton II, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; expired registration plate; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies.
Lake Charles American Press
‘Light Up the Lake’ festivities adjusted due to weather
The city of Lake Charles is altering its Light up the Lake Christmas activities due to a strong threat of inclement weather today. The Holiday Art Walk Downtown hosted by the Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA is cancelled. The Lakefront Christmas concert will now take place inside the Civic Center Mezzanine from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. The lighting ceremony, boat parade and fireworks over the lake will take place as currently scheduled. Lake Charles Toyota, Entergy, Visit Lake Charles and McNeese Banners Series are the presenting sponsor for this year’s events.
KPLC TV
McNeese Choir holds “A Seasonal Celebration” concert
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese State University Choirs Program will be holding its winter concert tonight, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. “A Seasonal Celebration” will feature the Concert Chorale, Chamber Singers, and a host of collaborative instrumentalists. The free concert will begin at 7 p.m. in the Tritico...
Police investigating shots fired into Eunice home, Monday night
unice Police are investigating after shots were fired into a home on Acadia Street, late Monday
KPLC TV
Iris St. home “unlivable” following Thanskgiving day fire
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Thanksgiving day fire on Iris St. has left a family’s home unlivable. The owners of the home say there were out of town for the holiday and were alerted to their fire by their security system. They say firefighters told them that an electric water heater may have been the source of the fire which spread to the master bathroom and upstairs bedroom.
KPLC TV
FEMA announces additional $8M for Hurricane Laura recovery
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has announced an additional $8,649,043 in disaster aid reimbursement for Hurricane Laura, according to U.S. Senator John Kennedy. The funds, which are part of a $15.2 million disaster aid package, have been earmarked for the following:. $2,708,866 to Cameron Parish for building repairs related...
