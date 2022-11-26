ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Crumbl Cookies Is Officially Opening In Lake Charles!

Always trust a man who loves to eat, especially cookies! My co-worker Buddy Russ spotted a Crumbl Cookies truck in Lake Charles a few weeks ago and did a post on his suspicions about their visit. Granted their trucks aren't hard to miss because they're pink, but that's beside the point! Russ and his close relationship with sweets paid off in a big way and lead him to discover the folks from Crumbl might have been doing more than just visiting SWLA.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Law firm giving away bikes to children in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Louisiana law firm is giving away over 400 bicycles and helmets to children this holiday season. Registration is open for Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys’ 10th annual Gordon Gives Bikes giveaway. Parents and guardians can sign up online, and winners will be chosen randomly.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Town of Elton issues boil advisory

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Elton is currently under a boil advisory due to a water main break. A timeline has not been established for how long the boil advisory will be in place.
ELTON, LA
KPLC TV

BPSO searching for driver seen doing doughnuts in parking lot

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate the driver of a black Chevrolet Camaro seen doing doughnuts in a parking lot near Blankenship Drive. While no criminal charges are pending, Sheriff Mark Herford said incidents like this should not be overlooked. “People don’t...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

LDWF to sell commercial fishing licenses at Lake Charles office

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department and Development licensing staff is selling commercial fishing licenses at their Lake Charles office on Monday, December 5, and Tuesday, December 6. The office will be open from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m at 1025 Tom Watson Rd., in Lake Charles. Acceptable...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles lights up the lake with Christmas celebration

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The city of Lake Charles continued their annual tradition of lighting up the lake but this year there was even more to be excited about. A Christmas concert kicked everything off, and then the crowds headed to Millennium Park as they lit it up with fireworks for the very first time.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Man injured in accident at PCA mill in DeRidder

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident at PCA in DeRidder. According to Sheriff Mark Herford, a man was injured between a truck and a trailer. He was treated at a local hospital and was released around 5:30 p.m. Herford also said...
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

Dredging in the Calcasieu River Dec. 1-10

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Coast Guard is urging mariners to be aware of dredging on the Calcasieu River beginning next month. Dredging will begin Dec. 1 and continue through Dec. 10 at Phillips 66 Clifton Ridge Marine Terminal at mile marker 27 on the west bank of the Calcasieu River.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 27, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 27, 2022. Harry Lee Pendleton II, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; expired registration plate; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

‘Light Up the Lake’ festivities adjusted due to weather

The city of Lake Charles is altering its Light up the Lake Christmas activities due to a strong threat of inclement weather today. The Holiday Art Walk Downtown hosted by the Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA is cancelled. The Lakefront Christmas concert will now take place inside the Civic Center Mezzanine from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. The lighting ceremony, boat parade and fireworks over the lake will take place as currently scheduled. Lake Charles Toyota, Entergy, Visit Lake Charles and McNeese Banners Series are the presenting sponsor for this year’s events.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

McNeese Choir holds “A Seasonal Celebration” concert

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese State University Choirs Program will be holding its winter concert tonight, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. “A Seasonal Celebration” will feature the Concert Chorale, Chamber Singers, and a host of collaborative instrumentalists. The free concert will begin at 7 p.m. in the Tritico...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Iris St. home “unlivable” following Thanskgiving day fire

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Thanksgiving day fire on Iris St. has left a family’s home unlivable. The owners of the home say there were out of town for the holiday and were alerted to their fire by their security system. They say firefighters told them that an electric water heater may have been the source of the fire which spread to the master bathroom and upstairs bedroom.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

FEMA announces additional $8M for Hurricane Laura recovery

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has announced an additional $8,649,043 in disaster aid reimbursement for Hurricane Laura, according to U.S. Senator John Kennedy. The funds, which are part of a $15.2 million disaster aid package, have been earmarked for the following:. $2,708,866 to Cameron Parish for building repairs related...
CAMERON PARISH, LA

