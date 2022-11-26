Read full article on original website
Related
Grieving Family Chose To Turn Their Pet Golden Retriever Into A Rug- Taxidermy Firm Says Its Now Becoming More Popular
Recently, a family opted to create an eccentric family piece that would "allow their beloved dog to head home." An Australian taxidermy firm recently posted a video to their Instagram of a pet golden retriever. Some viewers are astonished that the golden retriever had passed away and "had been fashioned into an ornamental rug at the request of its family." [i]
Family Looking to Adopt Pet After Dog's Disappearance Finds Missing Pup at Shelter 3 Months Later
Heartbroken after their beloved Corgi/shepherd mix, Dante, went missing, this Virginia family moved to a new town 20 miles away. Three months later, they walked into a local shelter and found their lost dog!. "We love him so much," says Ruth Parada de Martinez. "God heard my prayers." On July...
10 best dog beds in 2022 for canines large and small
Our experts have rounded up the best dog beds, from waterproof to orthopedic. They provide comfort for dogs large and small and even chewers.
Dog Rescued From Puppy Mill Helps Other Dogs Get Over Fear of Humans
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) rescued miniature Goldendoodle Lolly from an Iowa puppy mill a year ago. She had matted fur, internal parasites, an infection, and dental disease when they rescued her, and after treatment went to the ASPCA Behavioral Rehabilitation Center (BRC) in North Carolina. She was avoidant toward human interaction and walking on a leash – understandable given her start in life.
Should you give a cat a flea bath? A vet's guide to flea removal
Read this article to find out more about flea baths for cats, as well as some alternative treatments. Fleas are common parasites and so you might be wondering if you should give your infected cat a flea bath. Adult fleas are only part of the problem though. These small wingless insects will lay many eggs that roll off your cat.
CBS News
Amazon Black Friday pet deal: Treat your dog with a Furbo pet camera and save more than $60
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking for the perfect holiday gift for pet owners? Check out this post-Black Friday deal on the Furbo dog camera.
katzenworld.co.uk
ISFM/AAFP Release Two New Cat Friendly Veterinary Guidelines
Veterinary professionals worldwide will now have access to two new Cat Friendly Guidelines that promote positive, respectful interactions with their feline patients and reduce the stress associated with the veterinary environment. Published jointly by the International Society of Feline Medicine (ISFM) and the American Association of Feline Practitioners (AAFP), the...
Comments / 0