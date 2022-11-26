North Shore shoppers looking for Black Friday deals

PEABODY, Mass. — Black Friday shopping means the countdown to Christmas begins.

“My girlfriend, I got to get her just about everything, my mother just about everything so a lot of stuff,” says Marvin, a shopper.

After getting hit with supply chain issues and the pandemic, Northshore Mall has rebounded on this Black Friday.

“I think the American public, the shopping public is tired of all of it and just wants to get back to the way things were pre-COVID and I think you can see today they are shopping with gusto,” says Mark Whitting, Northshore Mall General Manager.

“I got some shoes at Journey’s, got some UGGS for $100 so yeah there are good deals here today,” says Alex Molina, a shopper.

For family-owned businesses like the Blue River Diamond store, it can be challenging to compete with bigger stores in the mall, but Black Friday definitely gives them a boost.

“It’s really great if nothing else for the foot traffic,” says Becky Bettencourt, Blue River Diamond store manager.

At Glitterati-another locally owned store, Black Friday means the kickoff to more than just the holidays.

“Today is kind of like the jumpstart to our prom season. We’ve had a lot of customers come in,” says Kelly Caito, Glitterati Regional Manager.

And at locally-owned store, Edna Chery Designs, Black Friday is all about meeting new customers.

“For a business, this is a good day. It is a good day because you see more people than on average, so this is very good,” says Edna Chery, Edna Chery Designs Owner.

©2022 Cox Media Group