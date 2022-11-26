Dante Dowdell, Oregon Ducks 4-star RB pledge, runs for nearly 300 yards, 5 touchdowns in win

Seemingly every Friday night this fall Picayune High School (Mississippi) running back Dante Dowdell has delivered a stellar performance.

Through his first 11 games, the Oregon Ducks pledge has rushed for 1,734 yards and 23 touchdowns on 203 carries, averaging 8.5 yards per tote.

Dowdell was at it again this week in Picayune's 49-14 victory over Gautier, rushing for 274 yards and five scores.

Check out the highlights:

Since Dowdell's commitment to Oregon in May several programs have attempted to lure him away from the Ducks, including Mississippi and Texas A&M, but so far the big-time back has held firm.

Oregon's 2023 recruiting class is ranked No. 12 nationally and is led by a pair of five-star recruits - Martin Luther King (Michigan) five-star quarterback Dante Moore and Menlo-Atherton (California) wide receiver Jurrion Dickey.

But with the way Dowdell has been running the football this fall, it's clear he isn't far behind.