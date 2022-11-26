ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Dante Dowdell, Oregon Ducks 4-star RB pledge, runs for nearly 300 yards, 5 touchdowns in win

By Andrew Nemec
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CxKKF_0jNy3ZkU00

Seemingly every Friday night this fall Picayune High School (Mississippi) running back Dante Dowdell has delivered a stellar performance.

Through his first 11 games, the Oregon Ducks pledge has rushed for 1,734 yards and 23 touchdowns on 203 carries, averaging 8.5 yards per tote.

Dowdell was at it again this week in Picayune's 49-14 victory over Gautier, rushing for 274 yards and five scores.

Check out the highlights:

Since Dowdell's commitment to Oregon in May several programs have attempted to lure him away from the Ducks, including Mississippi and Texas A&M, but so far the big-time back has held firm.

Oregon's 2023 recruiting class is ranked No. 12 nationally and is led by a pair of five-star recruits - Martin Luther King (Michigan) five-star quarterback Dante Moore and Menlo-Atherton (California) wide receiver Jurrion Dickey.

But with the way Dowdell has been running the football this fall, it's clear he isn't far behind.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 13

Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 13 of the 2022 season:. Tyler Shough, QB Texas Tech: 30 of 50 for 436 yards with two touchdowns and nine carries for 44 yards in 51-48 overtime win over Oklahoma. Robby Ashford, QB...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Promising '25 QB Wyatt Becker breaks down recent visits to Oregon and TCU

Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame sophomore quarterback Wyatt Becker has been active on the travel circuit and was able to check out Oregon and TCU earlier this month. Becker is among the nation’s most coveted quarterbacks in the ’25 class. He’s a player we’ve been watching since before he even stepped foot on a high school campus and he did some really good things this past season.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Mailbag Podcast: Who are the candidates for Oregon's Offensive Coordinator?

The Oregon Ducks will need to make an offensive coordinator hire to replace outgoing Kenny Dillingham. Who are the names to know? Who are the people who will make this decision beyond Dan Lanning? What's the timeline for Oregon here? Plus, what do we make of Oregon's struggles on defense, the bad play of special teams, what bowl game could Oregon be going to, and what do we make of Oregon basketball?
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Duck and Beaver fans react to viral video taken after rivalry game

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Beaver and Duck fans are weighing in after a video appears to show an Oregon linebacker punching a fan on the field at Reser Stadium. The short video now has more than 3.5 million views on Twitter, and it shows Oregon football linebacker No. 2, D.J. Johnson, allegedly throwing a punch at a fan who stormed the field.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon men’s basketball could have some injured players return for Pac-12 opener

A few of the Oregon Ducks’ injured players could be available as soon as this week. Guard Brennan Rigsby, who has missed the first month of the season due to a high ankle sprain, warmed up before the Ducks’ Sunday afternoon game against Villanova in the Phil Knight Invitational. Rigsby, who averaged 11.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists at Northwest Florida State College last season, could debut for the Ducks (3-4) in their Pac-12 opener against Washington State on Thursday (7:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network).
EUGENE, OR
orangemedianetwork.com

Oregon-Oregon State rivalry finds a new name after being set for 83 years

Dating back to 1894, the intense rivalry between the Corvallis school and the opposing school in Eugene began with a scrimmage, when the then Oregon Agricultural College Coyotes won against the then University of Oregon Lemon-Yellows in a score of 16-0. It wasn’t until 1916 when Oregon State College switched...
EUGENE, OR
Yardbarker

Will Richardson sparks Oregon over slumping Villanova

Will Richardson scored five points in the final 1:39 to fuel Oregon's 74-67 victory against Villanova on Sunday in the final game of the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Ore. Richardson made a free throw to snap a 67-67 tie with 1:39 left, then followed with a layup at 1:05....
PORTLAND, OR
Lebanon-Express

This Corvallis tree farmer does it differently

In the hills above Corvallis, ringed by the disparate trails and nonprofit conservation efforts and public-private recreation interests, is a tree farm. Ed Easterling, the owner and manager at some 1,600 acres of pasture and woodlands collectively known as the Crestmont properties, is pretty clear that means some of the land is managed under a plan that calls for cutting trees down.
CORVALLIS, OR
Magnolia State Live

Amtrak passenger route will return to Mississippi Gulf Coast

Amtrak, freight rail companies and the Port of Mobile have struck a deal that will bring back passenger trains to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, connecting Mobile to New Orleans. A joint statement from all parties – Amtrak, CSX Transportation, Norfolk Southern Railway Company and the Port of Mobile – says they “collectively reached an agreement” that supports both freight trains and passenger trains running in the Gulf Coast Corridor.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Outsider.com

Oregon Hunter Finds Dead Man’s Body

Last week, the officials at Oregon’s Lane County Office reported that a hunter discovered the body of a man north of Highway 126 near Wacker Point Road. FOX 12 reported that the deceased man was white and likely in his 30s at the time of his death. The hunter stumbled upon the body last Sunday (November 20th). Sheriff’s office spokesperson Sgt. Tom Speldrich stated that the death is considered suspicious. Authorities will not release more information about the case currently. The sheriff’s office also asked if anyone has any information about the case of who was traveling on Wacker Point Road between November 18th and 20th.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Man hit by train, dies

OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died after being hit by a train Friday in Oakridge, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. LCSO received information and Oregon State Troopers were the first to arrive at the scene. They found 57-year-old Derek Lee Berling on the tracks. Troopers tried CPR and lifesaving efforts but Berling did not survive.
OAKRIDGE, OR
hh-today.com

A plan to keep Waverly Lake clear

Albany’s Waverly Lake may stay clear of algae next summer if the city council grants a request from the city parks department for funds to bring that about. This summer and fall, a growing mat of algae or some kind of weed covered the lake between Salem Avenue and Pacific Boulevard. It looked bad and hampered use of the paddle boats available for rent.
ALBANY, OR
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy