Brownwood, TX

brownwoodnews.com

Lions dominate 2-4A Division I all-district football roster

The District 2-4A Division I champion Brownwood Lions were as dominant in the all-district football selections as they were on the gridiron, earning 26 selections en route to their first district championship since 2010. The Lions claimed five of the league’s six superlative honors as senior linebacker/quarterback Chance Jones was...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Nov. 28-Dec. 4

Jim Ned at Brownwood, 6:30/8 p.m. Abilene TLCA at Brookesmith, 6/7:30 p.m. Sidney at May, 6/7:30 p.m. Lohn at Zephyr, 6/7:30 p.m. Early at Clyde, 7:30 p.m. Sweetwater at Early, 6:15 p.m. Bangs at Cisco, 6:30 p.m. ***. Thursday, December 1. GIRLS BASKETBALL. Brownwood at Lorena tournament, TBA. Bangs at...
BROWNWOOD, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma will see a big drop in temps Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma will see a range of temps this week following the Thanksgiving holiday. After Texoma has a day back up into the 70s on Tuesday, November 28, 2022, another cold front is on the way and will bring temperatures back down into the high 40s and low 50s for Wednesday and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

MSU Burns Fantasy of Lights kicks off 2022 season

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’ve been in Wichita Falls long enough then you know there’s no brighter sign that the holidays are near than the MSU Burns Fantasy of Lights! “It all began in 1974 as the MSU Burns Fantasy of Lights, so we’re embarking on our 49th season but it began long, long […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Wichita Falls firefighters battle two-alarm blaze

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Firefighters rushed to the scene of a two-alarm fire in downtown Wichita Falls Saturday night. According to WFFD Fire Marshal Cody Melton, shortly before 11 p.m., the fire department responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Austin Street. They found heavy fire and smoke coming from a vacant […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

What Wichita Falls Restaurants Are Open for Thanksgiving in 2022?

Tomorrow is turkey day and some folks need a place to eat. Here is where you can enjoy a good meal in town. I'll be heading down to Arlington for the Cowboys game tomorrow and will be driving back to Wichita Falls after that is done. Hopefully, one of these places is not too busy when I get back into town tomorrow. However, I know they will be. By the time I get back, everyone is sick of being cooped up in the house all day and wants something other than turkey.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Wichita Falls Man Turning 100 and Has One Simple Request, Birthday Cards

If I know 100 birthdays in Wichita Falls, I think we can help this guy out. You may remember a couple of years ago, we had a story go viral in our city about a gentleman named Joe Cuba. He was turning 100 and wanted 100 birthday cards to mark the occasion. Well...he got way more than 100. I don't know if we ever got an official number, but it was at least 50,000 birthday cards. You can check out that crazy story here.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
BigCountryHomepage

40-year-old West Texas man dies in overturned vehicle crash while traveling through Eastland County Thanksgiving morning

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 40-year-old Denver City, Texas man was killed while traveling on I-20 near Ranger Thanksgiving morning. In a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), a 27-year-old driver and his passenger, Guadalupe Ariza, 40, both of Denver City, were traveling east down I-20 in a 2007 Chevrolet […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
kswo.com

Family wants answers after loved ones death

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The family of a Lawton woman who died in the Comanche County Detention Center now has her autopsy report. The autopsy lists the cause of death for Vanessa Thorpe as cirrhosis of the liver. Her manner of death was ruled natural. But her family said there’s...
LAWTON, OK
brownwoodnews.com

Recent arrest made for Assault/Causing Bodily Injury and Resisting

The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday morning:. On Friday, November 26, 2022, at approximately 12:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the area of Hall St. and Gifford St. regarding a report of a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, they located 27-year-old Gilberto Ramirez...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brown County Sheriff’s Report: Nov. 28

On Monday, November 21, at approximately 8:23 a.m., Deputy Rita Duaine received a theft call, which was handled by public service. A complainant requested options on dealing with her most recent evicted tenant damaging the residence and stealing home appliance. Information was gathered and a report was made. On Tuesday,...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Argument about drugs leads to assault, arrest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a woman for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend when he refused to give her drugs. According to the police report, on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, police were sent to an address on Monroe Street for a disturbance. The victim said his girlfriend, Amanda Schafer, was “going crazy” and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brown County Grand Jury November 2022 Indictments

During the November 2022 session of the Brown County Grand Jury, 10 true bills were returned against 10 people. Carl Lee Tomlinson: Possession of a controlled substance. George Lee Bishop: Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Camron Lee Creek: Possession of a controlled substance. Jamie Santana Martinez: Unauthorized use of...
Texoma's Homepage

Counterfeit bills leads to Fentanyl, arrests

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Iowa Park Police arrested two suspects for possession after reportedly finding Fentanyl during a counterfeit bill report. According to the arrest affidavit, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, police were sent to the Yes-Way gas station for someone attempting to use counterfeit money. The store clerk gave the officers the fake bills […]
IOWA PARK, TX

