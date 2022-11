PITTSBURGH — The Carolina Hurricanes travel to the Pittsburgh Penguins looking to end a three-game road skid. Pittsburgh is 6-7-3 overall and 3-0-0 against the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins have gone 10-2-2 when scoring three or more goals. Carolina is 3-1-0 against the Metropolitan Division and 10-5-1 overall. The...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO