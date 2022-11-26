ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Cardinal

Coach Fickell immediately gains 50 pounds after accepting Wisconsin job

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Badger football fans were shocked on Nov. 27 by the announcement that former Cincinnati Bearcats coach Luke Fickell will be the successor to Paul Chryst. Though most assumed the job would go to interim head coach Jim Leonhard, Fickell has been welcomed with open arms in exchange for taking advantage of his appetite.
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

Southeast Wisconsin missing big winter storm to the north

Southeast Wisconsin is missing out on a big winter storm that will stay in Minnesota and northern Wisconsin. A winter weather advisory and winter storm warning have been issued for these areas where they could see snow most of the day and parts of northern Wisconsin could get 4-8" of snow if not more!
WISCONSIN STATE
B100

This Is The Official State Cheese Of Wisconsin

Every state has a "state bird" or "state flower" the list goes on and on. I was surprised to see that up until earlier this year the state known for its cheese did NOT have a "state cheese." Thankfully it does now, but people are divided on it. How It...
WISCONSIN STATE
Alina Andras

Five Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeemag.com

Wisconsin’s Last Lesbian Bar Is in Milwaukee

Walker’s Pint is the quintessential Midwestern corner bar. It has everything you would expect from a neighborhood pub: those familiar black leather barstools, photos of regulars behind the bar, Miller Lite on tap and a collection of High Life moon signage and memorabilia. One thing sets it apart from the rest: Every night is ladies night at the Pint.
MILWAUKEE, WI
onfocus.news

Auburndale High School Band to Perform at Pearl Harbor Parade in Hawaii Next Year

AUBURNDALE, WI (OnFocus) – Approximately 60 students from Auburndale High School band will be performing at the 2023 Pearl Harbor Day Parade next year in Hawaii. “We received a letter in the mail inviting us to come play for the parade,” said Jennifer Nueske, Band Director. “A selection committee makes decisions on who to invite. Only a small handful of groups from each state are invited.”
AUBURNDALE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

No-Till November: Wisconsin farmer shares benefits of not tilling land

JACKSON, Wis. — For farmers across the U.S., November is recognized as “No-Till November.”. And one Wisconsin farmer is sharing why that’s a beneficial practice. In nearly three decades, Ross Bishop hasn’t tilled his Jackson farm. It’s a process that also includes planting cover crops, which...
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Two Green Bay businesses receive Wisconsin Recycling Excellence Awards

– Two Green Bay businesses were recipients of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) 2022 Wisconsin Recycling Excellence Awards. The winners were announced on Nov. 15 — America Recycles Day — and are ranked at the top of a list of nonprofits, schools and local governments who demonstrate the state’s “strong commitment to waste reduction and recycling through their projects and initiatives, overall program, innovation or special events,” according to the DNR.
WISCONSIN STATE
Badger Herald

New interstate railway has potential to connect divided Wisconsin

The Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois Departments of Transportation are partnering with Amtrak for the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity Rail Project. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, construction on the railway is set to begin in 2023 and finish in 2025. The project will cost approximately $53 million. As of now, the railway will not include a Madison stop, but the project does leave room for a TCMC connecting shuttle service.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy