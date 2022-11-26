Read full article on original website
onfocus.news
Sun Prairie East´s Jerry Kaminski Named Wisconsin´s Top Senior Quarterback
Wisconsin Sports Network and WisSports.net are happy to announce Sun Prairie East’s Jerry Kaminski as the 2022 recipient of the Dave Krieg Award as the most outstanding senior quarterback in Wisconsin, part of the WSN Senior Football Awards. Read more about the award HERE. Jerry Kaminski saw limited action...
onfocus.news
Sam Coufal of Kettle Moraine Named State´s Top Senior Defensive Lineman
Wisconsin Sports Network and WisSports.net are proud to announce Kettle Moraine’s Sam Coufal as the 2022 recipient of the Tim Krumrie Award as the most outstanding senior defensive lineman in Wisconsin, part of the WSN Senior Football Awards. Read more about the award HERE. Sam Coufal has been one...
onfocus.news
Rural Virtual Academy Provides Quality Online Education for Wisconsin Students
MEDFORD, WI (OnFocus) – Wisconsin parents looking for an alternative to homeschooling or brick-and-mortar schools have options. Rural Virtual Academy (RVA), based in Medford, is a unique school that provides students with high-quality academics, access to sports and clubs, and the support they need to succeed – all free.
Daily Cardinal
Coach Fickell immediately gains 50 pounds after accepting Wisconsin job
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Badger football fans were shocked on Nov. 27 by the announcement that former Cincinnati Bearcats coach Luke Fickell will be the successor to Paul Chryst. Though most assumed the job would go to interim head coach Jim Leonhard, Fickell has been welcomed with open arms in exchange for taking advantage of his appetite.
CBS 58
Southeast Wisconsin missing big winter storm to the north
Southeast Wisconsin is missing out on a big winter storm that will stay in Minnesota and northern Wisconsin. A winter weather advisory and winter storm warning have been issued for these areas where they could see snow most of the day and parts of northern Wisconsin could get 4-8" of snow if not more!
This Is The Official State Cheese Of Wisconsin
Every state has a "state bird" or "state flower" the list goes on and on. I was surprised to see that up until earlier this year the state known for its cheese did NOT have a "state cheese." Thankfully it does now, but people are divided on it. How It...
Five Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Wisconsin Woman Visits Oklahoma, With 105lbs of ‘Green Leafy Substance’
A Wisconsin woman was traveling through Oklahoma, with a lot of weed. She was arrested. KFOR. Peggy Feucht, of Wisconsin was in Oklahoma. Maybe visiting family, maybe delivering lots of weed, maybe both...I guess we will never know. What we do know, is that the trip didn't end well for Peggy.
wpr.org
Guess hoo’s back? Despite a slow start to the season, snowy owls dazzle Wisconsin bird-watchers
Autumn brings the first blankets of snow to Wisconsin each year, and with it the first sightings of the snowy owl. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources conservation biologist Ryan Brady said the snowy owl's bright white feathers and dazzling yellow eyes captivate experienced and novice bird-watchers alike. "If they're not...
What Time Of Day Do Most Deer-Vehicle Collisions Occur In Wisconsin?
As the Wisconsin firearm season gets underway, deer - and their movements - are top of mind for a lot of people. But non-hunters should also take this time of year to give a second thought to the deer population as well - considering that this time of year is also the prime season for deer-vehicle collisions.
Big Juicy Wisconsin Joint Named One of America’s Best Steakhouses
This steak house is as casual as it is delicious. Not one pretentious thing about this place. Great steaks, good price, that's it. It's impossible to say which is best, but I can tell you that for me, it's usually easier to tell someone a steakhouse that wouldn't make the list.
milwaukeemag.com
Wisconsin’s Last Lesbian Bar Is in Milwaukee
Walker’s Pint is the quintessential Midwestern corner bar. It has everything you would expect from a neighborhood pub: those familiar black leather barstools, photos of regulars behind the bar, Miller Lite on tap and a collection of High Life moon signage and memorabilia. One thing sets it apart from the rest: Every night is ladies night at the Pint.
Republican leaders to pursue ‘transformational tax changes’
Wisconsin’s top Republican leaders emphasized the potential for compromise in the coming legislative session as they pursue major tax changes and consider changes to school funding. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R – Rochester) and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R – Oostburg) agreed during a lunch-time panel hosted by...
onfocus.news
Auburndale High School Band to Perform at Pearl Harbor Parade in Hawaii Next Year
AUBURNDALE, WI (OnFocus) – Approximately 60 students from Auburndale High School band will be performing at the 2023 Pearl Harbor Day Parade next year in Hawaii. “We received a letter in the mail inviting us to come play for the parade,” said Jennifer Nueske, Band Director. “A selection committee makes decisions on who to invite. Only a small handful of groups from each state are invited.”
Wisconsin Hunters Bag Jaw-Dropping Amount of Deer on Opening Weekend
During opening weekend, Wisconsin deer hunters tagged an incredible amount of deer compared to last year. According to reports, hunters in the state harvested 15.1% more deer during the opening weekend of Deer Hunt 2022 than in 2021. Recently released preliminary numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources revealed...
spectrumnews1.com
No-Till November: Wisconsin farmer shares benefits of not tilling land
JACKSON, Wis. — For farmers across the U.S., November is recognized as “No-Till November.”. And one Wisconsin farmer is sharing why that’s a beneficial practice. In nearly three decades, Ross Bishop hasn’t tilled his Jackson farm. It’s a process that also includes planting cover crops, which...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Two Green Bay businesses receive Wisconsin Recycling Excellence Awards
– Two Green Bay businesses were recipients of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) 2022 Wisconsin Recycling Excellence Awards. The winners were announced on Nov. 15 — America Recycles Day — and are ranked at the top of a list of nonprofits, schools and local governments who demonstrate the state’s “strong commitment to waste reduction and recycling through their projects and initiatives, overall program, innovation or special events,” according to the DNR.
WISN
'UPFRONT' recap: 'Securing our Schools' investigation asks how safe are Wisconsin schools?
MILWAUKEE — Ty Breitlow, district administrator of the Lomira Public Schools, says "It's about time somebody's asking" about how prepared schools are for threats including school shootings. "Safety is our first priority," Breitlow said on WISN's "UPFRONT" which is produced in partnership with WisPolitics.com. Hearst Television's national investigative unit...
wuwm.com
Capitol Notes: What Darling's departure means for the Wisconsin Legislature
A prominent North Shore Republican is stepping away from the Wisconsin Legislature this week. Who might replace retiring State Senator Albert Darling, and what does her retirement mean for the new GOP super-majority in the Senate? Some answers on this week's Capitol Notes. After this interview was recorded, state Rep....
Badger Herald
New interstate railway has potential to connect divided Wisconsin
The Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois Departments of Transportation are partnering with Amtrak for the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity Rail Project. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, construction on the railway is set to begin in 2023 and finish in 2025. The project will cost approximately $53 million. As of now, the railway will not include a Madison stop, but the project does leave room for a TCMC connecting shuttle service.
