ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 4

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Local pastor on city council pension plan

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fox45 News continues to demand answers and accountability from our elected leaders. On November 21st, city council members advanced a controversial bill that would shorten the required number of years served to receive a pension. The fast-tracked bill went from introduction to final reader in about...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Armstrong Williams on city council pension plan

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The final decision for the pension plan that could change the required amount of years city council members would need to work to receive pensions is now in the hands of Mayor Brandon Scott. Scott can either sign the plan, veto it, or let the legislation...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

A summit to meet the challenges facing Black men in America?

The elections this month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of MD. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Critic weighs in on city council pension plan

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Council moves forward with a controversial plan to make council members eligible for a pension after 8 years of service. Currently, members must serve 12 years to receive a pension. Council members say it's in line with voters wanting members to have term...
BALTIMORE, MD
98online.com

Maryland Perspectives: Harford County Public Library

The Harford County Public Libraries continue to be a source of information, learning and community spaces that use an innovative approach for all ages with technology updates to make sure all of their branches are on the digital forefront. CEO Mary Hastler talks about their newest branch, the new children’s section in Aberdeen and what their virtual cooking show has to offer for the holidays.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

The Christmas Giveaway Has Officially Begun!

BALTIMORE (WBFF)- FOX 45 is kicking off the Countdown to Christmas with the perfect gift for a creative young skateboarder. This package includes everything a young skateboarder would need, including customizable helmets, kneepads, and even a skateboard!. Tim from Perry Hall won this gift. We gave away another gift this...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Reflecting time in office: Harford County Executive Barry Glassman

December 5th will mark the end of an era. Harford County Executive Barry Glassman has spent 30 years in public service, with the last 8 years as Harford County Executive. As his political career is coming to an end, he joined us live to reflect on his time in office, and what comes next.
foxbaltimore.com

Mayor Scott to decide fate of the pension plan bill

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An 8 to 5 vote on November 21st passed the Pension Plan Bill, the legislation allowing city council members to receive a pension after only eight years in office. This bill has been supported by the city council president, Nick Mosby, saying it was a direct...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

DIY holiday wreaths

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Level up your holiday decorations and add a festive wreath to welcome visitors this season. Get started by creating your own wreath. Tasha Lee, Florist and Owner of Tasha Flowers shows us how.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

33rd Annual Kennedy Krieger Festival of Trees

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After two years of being virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Festival of Trees is back to in-person event for 2022. This is the 33rd annual Kennedy Krieger Festival of Trees, with hundreds of designer-decorated trees, wreaths and gingerbread house on display and for sale.
BALTIMORE, MD
macaronikid.com

Sign Up to Receive One of Our 3rd Annual Spread the Light Bags!

Macaroni KID Columbia-Ellicott City-Western Howard is excited to announce our 3rd Annual Spread the Light to bring joy and kindness to our community is coming to you the week of December 12th with hopes to spread light throughout the end of the year. I am so excited to announce that...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Ravens Campbell delivers Campbell's donation to Maryland Food Bank

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Ravens Defensive End Calais Campbell helped deliver a donation to the Maryland Food Bank. Campbell's donated 5,000 products to the food bank today. Representatives from the company joined members of the team to prepare the food for the state's delivery network. Campbell said that 1...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Being thankful, expressing gratitude can positively affect mental health

This time of year, many people reflect on all the things we're grateful for -- and being thankful and expressing gratitude can actually have a positive effect on your mental health. Dr. Lakeita Carter, a licensed psychologist in private practice in Baltimore County, explains.

Comments / 0

Community Policy